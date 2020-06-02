GRR’s Airport Viewing Area is the Little-Known Park Where You Can Watch Planes Take Off

AIRPORT VIEWING AREA
The Airport Viewing Park is the Best Kept Secret in GR
You can pack a picnic and watch planes take off or land at the GRR International Airport Viewing Area!
The area has plenty of parking, a few picnic tables, a newer pavilion with clean bathrooms, and filtered water fountains.
GRR Airport Viewing Area
4820 Kraft Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Hours: 8 am – 8 pm
Open Year Round
• Restrooms (currently closed)
• Picnic Tables
But the best part is the scenery.
This is where you can get a closeup view of airplanes taking off and landing.
Kids love listening to the engines and seeing the different types of planes that come into and leave the airport.
It’s also a great place to watch the sunset.
PARK HIGHLIGHTS
It’s Fun, Free, and You Can Listen In
When you visit the airport viewing park, be sure to tune your radio to 1650 AM.
You’ll be able to listen to air traffic controllers, pilots, and GFIA airfield operations staff as they coordinate aircraft into and out of Gerald R Ford International Airport.
Plan Your Visit
If you time it right you’ll be more likely to see planes take off and land at the observation park.
Check the flight schedule at grr.org to see when there will be the most activity and coordinate your visit with that.
Get Close to the Planes
This is one of the best places to watch planes take off — unless you’re actually boarding a flight. This is a much more laid back experience – no TSA, no parking fees. Just a nice green space where you can bring a picnic and hang out with family.
LOCATION
How to Find the GRR Ford Airport Viewing Area
Finding the viewing area can be tricky.
Most people wrongly assume that they should drive to the airport to find the viewing area.
The airport observation park is located on Kraft Avenue, south of the airport.
To find the Airport Observation Area, you need to approach the airport from the south, on Kraft. Kraft will dead-end at the viewing area entrance.
Be sure to visit the Viewing Park Facebook page.
25 thoughts on “GRR’s Airport Viewing Area is the Little-Known Park Where You Can Watch Planes Take Off”
When does this open in the spring and close in the fall?
We were in Greenville South Carolina over spring break this year and found the coolest park. It was called “Runway Park” and even had a small restaurant called Runway Café! The entrance to this park was the top part of an airplane With window seats and kids faces on them, it was like a small tunnel. It was actually a scaled down size runway with the lights and everything that went to the other end of the park where you could sit and watch planes land and take off. There were also two small playgrounds, a picnic area and the was a track around the entire park were people were walking, kids riding scooters or bikes. It was the neatest park I have ever been to. My four year old grandson told his mom it was the best day of his life! I’m going to check out our new viewing area and then maybe bring some pictures of runway park for officials to see!!
Scott Prater
*
Koren Reich!!!!!!
I/We take our grandson there often.
I thought you guys were going to do improvements to the viewing area. When is that going to start?
Happy 4 of July
Don’t forget the sunscreen!
Holly Kidder
You can go to the airports website to look up landings and departures to make sure you’ll see some planes while you are there too. http://www.grr.org/RTFI.php
When is the best day and time to go?
We used to do this all the time when we were kids. Then they closed the one we went to when they expanded and I didn’t know they had opened another one!! Very cool we will have to have a picnic lunch there very soon!!
We play a little game where we make up stories about where we think the people are going.
my kids call this going to the airport park. we usually take a snack or lunch. great way to wave goodbye to a traveling daddy or departing family member who has been visiting! wendy’s is on the way if you drop someone off!
We did a couple of times. I have a handheld scanner (former pilot), so we used that instead. With a good cell phone connection, you can listen in on liveatc.net too.
I was there this afternoon, but the radio connection wasn’t working for me? Has anyone tuned into 1650 with success?
Mine too!
Ours too!
One of our favorite things to do!
I had no idea! That sounds like a lot of fun. I have always been fascinated with airplanes — it is amazing to me that something so large and so heavy can look so graceful. Thanks for sharing 🙂