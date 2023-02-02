The Japanese Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens: An Oasis for Peace, Serenity in Every Season

A Visit to the Japanese Garden at Meijer Gardens is Worth It
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
The Japanese Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids offers visitors a chance to experience the beauty and serenity of traditional Japanese gardens.
It’s also a great way to learn about Japanese culture and art, and a perfect place to relax and reflect.
Walking the Garden
Main Walking Loop – 0.6 miles
When life needs a reset, it’s time to stroll through the beautiful scenery of the Japanese Garden.
A peaceful oasis filled with year-round natural beauty awaits.
Go solo for a quiet walk, take a friend for a relaxing catch-up, or head there with family for quality time together in nature.
Main Gate
Leave the world behind when you step through the Japanese Garden’s Main Gate. Its impressive architectural features invoke serenity and peace.
From here, traverse the garden counterclockwise through various stations.
Island Gazebo
Cross the wooden arch bridge to reach the island gazebo in the Japanese Garden.
Benches invite you to relax and take in the beauty of the surrounding garden.
Stepping Stone Path
At one point, a stepping stone path winds its way through the Japanese garden, following and crossing a small stream along the way.
Zen Rock Garden
Meditate in the zen style garden as your first stop.
The placement of the rocks and boulders invites quiet contemplation. I love how the gravel patterns are raked to reflect the seasons.
Zig-zag your way down the winding paths overlooking Lena Meijer pond.
Sit at one of the many benches you find along the way. Bring a book or just enjoy the views!
Bonsai
Delight in each tiny detail of the shrubs and trees in the Japanese garden’s extensive bonsai collection.
These adorable mini-trees are truly works of art!
Displayed outside the Zen garden from May-November.
Penisula Path & Gazebo
Boardwalk & Pathways
Wind your way through rocky pathways, across zig-zag boardwalks or over bridges – each element invites contemplation and elevates awareness of surroundings.
Most pathways are hard-packed or paved, with exception of several stepping stone trails.
Viewing Hill & Tea House
Wind your way to the top of the Viewing Hill. Trust me – you don’t want to miss this stunning view of the garden.
The spiral pathway up allows a look at the garden from all angles.
Catch a glimpse of the Japanese teahouse just below the hill. This beautiful and authentic structure was made in Japan, shipped, and reassembled at FMG.
Go inside and take part in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony (performed by Japanese tea masters in kimono!) when you visit on the third Saturday of the month (May-October).
Waterfalls
Four waterfalls are a popular attraction in the Japanese garden.
Listen for the peaceful sound of water trickling down rocks.
Is there anything more serene than sitting close and taking in that beautiful sight and sound?
Sculptures
Look for these thought-provoking sculptures as you stroll through the garden:
Long Island Buddha – appears ancient to reflect on violence and its destruction of culture
For the Garden – Japanese poems engraved on the surface of 13 boulders
Existence – a five-part granite sculpture placed in a sea of grass
Untitled by Anish Kapoor – a large granite carving that reflects the viewer and your surroundings
See the Japanese Garden Change with the Seasons
Appreciate something new and beautiful at the Japanese garden throughout the year.
Catch the famous Japanese cherry trees in bloom in the spring. The beautiful pink and white blossoms are a sight to behold.
The Garden is lush and full of life in the summer. Spot turtles and fish swimming in the pond.
Peep classic red, orange, and yellow hues on display in the fall.
Notice the variety of colors and leaf shapes on the Japanese maples. Spot the native-to-Michigan serviceberry with leaves that turn a beautiful red-orange color.
Become enchanted with the garden in the winter months.
This is actually my favorite time to visit! The snow-topped evergreens are the perfect backdrop for a peaceful winter stroll.
Meijer Gardens Tickets & Admission
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is open 362 days a year.
Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
FMG is open from 9am – 5pm Monday thru Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.
Admission is $18/adults, $13.50/seniors and students, $8.50/kids 3-13. Kids two and under are free. Memberships are available.
Looking for Additional Japanese Gardens to Visit?
No two Japanese gardens are alike.
Add a Japanese garden experience to your travels when you’re looking for a quiet place to unwind or have some alone time in nature. Or make a special trip to see one!
Many significant Japanese gardens can be found here in the U.S., and beyond. Each one has something unique to offer.
In Michigan:
Cranbrook Japanese Gardens in Bloomfield Hills features an iconic vermillion Japanese-style bridge – a part of the Cranbrook landscape since 1914. 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Japanese Cultural Center, Tea House and Gardens of Saginaw has one of the most authentic tea houses in North America. The type of tea ceremony performed here dates back to 1600 AD. 527 Ezra Rust Drive, Saginaw, MI
Shigematzu Japanese Garden is one of the top attractions in downtown Lansing. 600 N. Grand Ave, Lansing, MI
In the Midwest:
Chicago Park District Japanese Garden, created in 1893, has a long history celebrating the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. 6401 S. Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL
Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, Illinois, is rated one of North America’s highest quality Japanese gardens. 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Elizabeth Hubert Malott Japanese Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, is known for its three islands. 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL
Shiojiri Niwa in Mishawaka, Indiana, symbolizes the Sister-City relationship between Mishawaka, Indiana and Shiojiri City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. 1000 East Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, IN
Normandale Community College’s Japanese Garden features a Bentendo (hexagon-shaped building) and Taikobashi (drum-shaped bridge), which are gifts from WWII Nisei military veterans. 9700 France Avenue South, Bloomington , MN
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden is the oldest attraction at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. 2400 S Scenic, Springfield, MO
Things that Make the Japanese Garden Special
Authentic Design
The Japanese Garden in Grand Rapids was designed by a team of Japanese garden experts, who worked to create an authentic Japanese garden experience. The garden features traditional elements such as a koi pond, a tea house, and a Zen garden, among other things.
Cultural Education
Learn about Japanese culture, art, and history. Meijer Gardens periodically offers educational programs and workshops that focus on different aspects of Japanese culture, such as tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and bonsai.
Variety of Seasons
The garden offers different views and experiences depending on the season. The garden features cherry blossoms, fall colors, and other seasonal highlights.
Accessibility
The garden is accessible to all visitors and has ramps, wide paths, and other features that make it easy for visitors with mobility issues to enjoy most features of the garden.
Japanese Garden FAQs
What makes a garden a Japanese garden?
A Japanese garden sets itself apart from other gardens by highlighting the natural landscape and focusing on Japanese aesthetics.
Known for their careful design with rocks, water, and plants, these gardens change with the seasons.
Above all, a Japanese garden is a natural and simple space that allows for quiet contemplation.
Are there Japanese gardens in the U.S.?
Yes! There are many Japanese gardens in the U.S.
The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco is the oldest and most well-known, but there are several notable Japanese gardens right here in the Midwest.
Take a peek at the list at the end of this article.
Can you visit a Japanese garden in the winter?
Yes – A Japanese garden is designed to adapt with the seasons and it’s fascinating to see how it changes in winter compared to popular spring and summertime visits.
There are trees and plants in a Japanese garden that thrive in the winter, such as bamboo, moss, and evergreens. The rock and water elements provide interesting viewing throughout the year.
Who should visit a Japanese garden?
Visit a Japanese garden if you enjoy a stroll through beautiful scenery or desire somewhere to sit peacefully in nature.
Fans of art and nature will appreciate the different sculpture, rock, plant, and water elements.
How did the Japanese Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens come about?
Fred and Lena Meijer spearheaded the effort to bring the Japanese Garden to FMG.
Master garden designer Hoichi Kurisu transformed a marsh and wooded area of FMG into the Richard & Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, which opened its doors in 2015.
Enjoy Your Visit to FMG’s Japanese Garden Anytime, Any Way You Go
Alone, with friends, in summer or winter – there’s no wrong way to go!
When you need some peace (who doesn’t right about now?) head to the Japanese Garden at FMG and discover something new.