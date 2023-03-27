11 Best Speech Therapists & Occupational Therapists in Grand Rapids

Speech and Occupational Therapist Help are Game Changers for Many Kids

When we learned our daughter qualified for speech therapy, our family felt a sense of relief.



After watching her struggle to communicate, knowing that we had a Grand Rapids doctor who could provide the help she needed was so encouraging to us.



If you sense that your child may need extra help, our lists below include parents’ favorite occupational therapist and speech therapist pros in greater Grand Rapids.



Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.