11 Best Speech Therapists & Occupational Therapists in Grand Rapids

Speech and Occupational Therapist Help are Game Changers for Many Kids
When we learned our daughter qualified for speech therapy, our family felt a sense of relief.
After watching her struggle to communicate, knowing that we had a Grand Rapids doctor who could provide the help she needed was so encouraging to us.
If you sense that your child may need extra help, our lists below include parents’ favorite occupational therapist and speech therapist pros in greater Grand Rapids.
Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Speech Therapists
Speech therapists help kids with so much. Clarity, lisp and swallowing are just a few of the many issues they help resolve.
Here are the top West Michigan speech therapists, according to our readers in the annual Grand Rapids doctors awards.
Erin Carmode
at Sensational Steps Therapy
17216 Van Wagoner Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456 – web
In addition to providing therapies within the private practice world with Sensational Steps, Erin is a full-time speech-language pathologist and primary service provider for Early On Muskegon County, providing services to children aged birth-3 and their families within the home environment.
She has experience practicing within a variety of settings including the schools, outpatient and early intervention.
2 – Tamiko Teshima, M.A., CCC-SLP at Duncan Lake Speech Therapy
218 44TH STREET SE, SUITE 103, KENTWOOD, MI 49508
Duncan Lake Speech Therapy, LLC is a small, private speech-language pathology clinic based in Grand Rapids.
Our goal is to provide client-centered, collaborative services, and to live into the values of representation, diversity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness.
Our services include treatment for articulation/phonological disorders, apraxia of speech, expressive/receptive language disorders, stuttering, early language delays, orofacial myofunctional disorders, AAC, and speech disorders related to ASD, Down Syndrome, ADHD, and Cerebral Palsy.
We also offer gender-affirming voice modification for folks of all ages.
Contact us today for more information about how we can serve you and your family!
4 – Anna Visser at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
5 – Ellianne Martin at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
6 – Katie Antor, SLP at Apogee Therapy Center
3010 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Apogee Therapy offers speech therapy services from infancy through adulthood.
Our pediatric services include treatment for delayed speech development, receptive/expressive language disorders, articulation and phonological disorders, stuttering, augmentative/alternative communication, social language, and picky eating.
We work with children diagnosed with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, cognitive impairments, and traumatic brain injuries.
7 – Taylor Boyd at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
9 – Marissa Doletzky at Rockford Speech Therapy
117 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Rockford Speech Therapy is a multidisciplinary, neurodivergent-affirming clinic for pediatrics and adults serving birth and beyond.
We offer speech, feeding and occupational therapy.
We specialize in early intervention, articulation/phonological disorders, bilingual, sensory processing, AAC, Orofacial Myology, stuttering, as well as feeding for babies and young children.
Our adult specialties include TBI, Aphasia, and stuttering.
We offer clinic, home, daycare and teletherapy appointments.
9 – Taylor Seeber at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
9 – Elizabeth Boot at The Center for Child Development
Locations in Jenison, Holland & Kalamazoo – web
9 – Courtney Grysen at Early Foundations Speech and Feeding Services
1354 Baldwin St Ste 103, Jenison, MI 49428 – web
Occupational Therapists
When kids need extra help meeting their developmental milestones, occupational therapists are there to help.
They address a child’s gross and fine motor skills, sensory integration, social development, cognitive abilities, and self care routine.
Pediatric occupational therapists’ main goal is to help children grow to be as independent and successful as possible!
Here are the best OTs in West Michigan, as voted in our annual Top Doctors Awards.
Kaylie Stearns
at Sensational Steps Therapy
17216 Van Wagoner Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456 – web
Kaylie uses a play-based, child-led approach to treating developmental delays and sensory processing differences. She has experience providing interventions for social-emotional regulation and visual motor/perceptual development.
2 – Kendra Kerbs at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
3 – Megan Rodgers at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
4 – Caitlin Gulbis at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
6 – Christie Gorveatte at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
10 – Hannah Olsen at Paper Plane Therapies
710 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 110, Grand Rapids Charter Twp, MI 49546 – web
Up Next
Speech and Occupational Therapist Help are Game Changers for Many KidsWhen we learned our daughter qualified for speech therapy, our family felt a sense of relief. After watching her struggle…
These Grand Rapids Dermatologists for Kids Know What to Look for, and How to Put You at EaseThe best Grand Rapids doctors know not only know their science, but they…
Where to Start When You Think You May Need a Child TherapistWe all know where to go when our kid has a physical ailment, right? There’s a great doctor in…
The Best Chiropractors Can Help You Move and Feel BetterChiropractors aren’t just for adults who throw their backs out. They’re part of a larger network of top-voted docs that can…
The Best OBGYN is There Through Life’s Biggest ChangesWhether you’re trying to get pregnant, already pregnant, or just want to take care of your reproductive health, finding the right OBGYN…
The Pediatric Dentists That Kids Consider Their FriendsGoing to the dentist isn’t that bad if you find the right practitioner! These dentists got voted in the list of best Grand…
1 thought on “11 Best Speech Therapists & Occupational Therapists in Grand Rapids”
I cannot say enough about Paper Plane Therapies. They not only treat my son like their own, they provide outstanding speech therapy services. And they work with you to get your insurance carrier to approve the therapy when it was previously denied. I see improvements weekly with Liam’s speech and interaction with others. I owe Paper Plane Therapies the world.