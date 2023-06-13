The Midwife Grand Rapids List is Full of Pros
When you’re expecting, you know to gather the best Grand Rapids doctors into your crew. You’ll need a good OBGYN, pediatrician, maybe a specialist, and also a place to give birth.
There are many decisions to make about giving birth, from how to prepare yourself and your partner for the big day, to deciding where you will deliver your baby, to determining who will be in the room to help you through the process.
Have you considered adding a midwife to the list?
Midwives can provide a nice in-between for moms-to-be. They have medical training, but often have a more natural approach to pregnancy and birth. Some deliver in hospitals, some in your home.
Midwives
Our readers told us who they trust as the best midwife or doula during their pregnancy. Check out our list below to find some of the top options in our area.
MaryAnne George
at Spectrum Health Medical Group OB/Gyn
1. George, MaryAnne (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
2. LaGrand, Sarah (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3. Reinsma, Breck (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
3. Visser, Yolanda (Birth Song)
5. Kent, Sarah (SHMG Midwifery Obstetrics and Gynecology)
5. Porter, Kim (Michigan Born and Raised)
7. Slater, Laura (MI Home Birth)
8. Badger, Sara (Simply Born)
8. Ondersma, Julie (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
8. Ruth, Brenda (More Than Birth-Midwifery)
3 thoughts on “Where to Find the Best Midwife in Grand Rapids”
Kim Porter, CNM practices at Michigan Born & Raised (homebirths) and Spectrum Pennock (hospital births)
Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center is the best place to deliver your baby! We have LDRPs and. Level II special care nursery.