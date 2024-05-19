NEW Wycliffe Trailhead Park: A Nature-Lover’s Dream Playground Unveiled in May 2024

Explore the Nature-Based Playground of Your Dreams

Summer in Michigan for families means heaps of time outdoors, and Cascade Township has made it easier to do just that.

Wycliffe Trailhead Park is the newest playground in the Cascade area, and is also its only nature-based playground.

Playground for ages 5-12

With play structures made of wood and natural materials as well as two play areas for little and bigger kids, this park is a hit for engaging little imaginations and little feet to get out and play.