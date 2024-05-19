NEW Wycliffe Trailhead Park: A Nature-Lover’s Dream Playground Unveiled in May 2024

Explore the Nature-Based Playground of Your Dreams
Summer in Michigan for families means heaps of time outdoors, and Cascade Township has made it easier to do just that.
Wycliffe Trailhead Park is the newest playground in the Cascade area, and is also its only nature-based playground.
With play structures made of wood and natural materials as well as two play areas for little and bigger kids, this park is a hit for engaging little imaginations and little feet to get out and play.
Spark Imaginative Play for Kids of Every Age
Tucked just into the woods of the Cascade trail system, Wycliffe Trailhead Park beckons all visitors to come and explore.
The playground is divided into two areas, one for ages 2 – 5 and the other for ages 5 – 12.
The play area for younger kids features little wooden houses, which encourage imaginative social play. Adults have just as much fun in this area lighting up their imaginations and engaging in play with the kids.
Featuring a climbing wall and rope ladder jungle gym, the play structures for the older kids are geared toward climbing and imaginative play. Is the net at the top of the structure a fishing net or a spider web? You decide!
Get In Touch with the Great Outdoors Without Traveling Miles Away
With wooden play structures, woodchip ground cover, and the woods completely surrounding, it is not hard to get in touch with nature.
The whole playground is a hands-on experience with nature. Wildflowers bloom nearby, insects explore their new surroundings, and birds nest in the trees above. Nature beckons to be explored.
As Cascade’s first trailhead and first nature-based playground, this spot is guaranteed to delight the whole community.
Connecting With Community
As the trailhead connects to trails on both sides of the Thornapple River as well as featuring this beautiful new park, it’s sure to draw many visitors from around the community.
To ensure that everyone feels welcome, the trailhead has easy parking, shared with Unity Spiritual Community, at 2965 Wycliff Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
With such close proximity to Cascade businesses, this playground is easy to get to whether driving or walking.
We love that it’s only a seven minute walk to places like Frosty Boy of Cascade and Patriot Ice Cream so we can enjoy a much-deserved treat after all that nature play.
Be Enchanted By Wycliffe Trailhead Park
Bring the whole family out for a day of trail walking and nature play at this woodsy wooden playground.
What will you discover?