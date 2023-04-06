20+ Autism Treatment & Autism Testing Resources in Grand Rapids

Autism Treatment & Autism Testing Services
When our kids act differently from other kids, we worry. Do they have a disability? Can we help them? Will they grow out of this? Who can I talk to about this?
And when it’s a neurological difference, it can be even more confusing. It can look so different from kid to kid and therapy can range, too.
Where do you start?
You start here. We are going to break down what autism looks like, how autism testing works, the costs, and where to find autism therapists in Grand Rapids.
We also have a list of the best autism screening places in West Michigan.
Kids with neurological disorders navigate the world differently. Find the resources you need to help them, and you’ll be setting your child up for a better understanding of themselves and how they interact with others.
What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?
Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD for short), is a disorder that impairs communication and interaction with others.
There are subcategories within ASD, such as Aspberger’s syndrome, but they all have the same umbrella symptoms.
Signs of autism start in early childhood, although it is not always diagnosed at a young age.
What are Autism Symptoms?
Autism symptoms manifest very differently from person to person.
Some autistic persons are non-verbal, while others could be a coworker or classmate who seems to have little difficulties communicating. (But they will tell you that they still do!)
Common symptoms include:
- Repetitive behaviors such as rocking back and forth or twirling hair between fingers
- Obsessive interests.
- Difficulty with communication
- Difficulty understanding social cues
- Avoiding eye contact
- Difficulty understanding or talking about other’s feelings
This chart is an example of the different areas ASD affects.
The reason for the circular grid is because autism looks different for each impacted individual. Two different autistic people will experience ASD in very different ways, yet they both have autism.
What Autism Testing is Like
Like with ADHD, there is no standard test for Autism or any of the other spectrum disorders.
Specialists often use a combination of indicators when making a diagnosis. They will observe the child’s behaviors, talk to family members about their observations, and even interview the child (if they’re old enough/verbal).
When you’re looking for autism testing in Grand Rapids, start with your pediatrician. If your child has indications of autism or any other spectrum disorder, your pediatrician will refer you to other specialists including:
Specialists will use the DSM-5 for an official diagnosis.
What Does Autism Testing Cost?
If you pay out of pocket, autism assessments run anywhere from $500-2,000 on average. A highly skilled professional is usually $1,200+.
Insurance companies all have different rules for covering autism screening, so always talk to your insurance company first.
Some will cover part of the bill, and others not at all. You may need a referral for them to consider covering autism testing fees.
Best Autism Testing in Grand Rapids
Wondering if your child may be on the autism spectrum?
There are many options for testing, some with long wait lists. These testers are worth the wait.
BRAINS
TOP Autism Spectrum Disorder Testing in Grand Rapids
1. BRAINS
2. Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health GR
3. Center for Autism Kentwood
4. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
5. Center for Autism Holland
6. Center for Childhood Development
6. Counseling Center of West Michigan – Muskegon
Autism Services in West Michigan & Grand Rapids
These specialists can offer a variety of assistance for those on the spectrum, from speech and occupational therapy to autism testing.
Another great resource is The Autism Society of Michigan.
Speech Therapy in Kentwood
Duncan Lake Speech Therapy, LLC
2180 44th. St. SE Suite 103, Kentwood, MI 49508
Duncan Lake Speech Therapy, LLC is a small, private speech-language pathology clinic based in Grand Rapids.
Our goal is to provide client-centered, collaborative services, and to live into the values of representation, diversity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness.
Our services include treatment for articulation/phonological disorders, apraxia of speech, expressive/receptive language disorders, stuttering, early language delays, orofacial myofuncational disorders, AAC, and speech disorders related ASD, Down Syndrome, ADHD, and Cerebral Palsy.
We also offer gender-affirming voice modification for folks of all ages.
Contact us today for more information about how we can serve you and your family.
We also offer gender-affirming voice modification for folks of all ages.
Contact us today for more information about how we can serve you and your family.
We have loved our experience with Duncan Lake Speech Therapy! Tamiko and her team have always been super flexible, especially during the uncertainty of a global pandemic.
Speech Therapy in Grand Rapids
Building Blocks Therapy Services, LLC
2922 Fuller Ave NE , Suite 107, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Building Blocks Therapy Services mission is to provide professional speech and language services from infancy to adulthood for a variety of disorders.
We are dedicated to offering the highest quality, research based, speech and language treatment plans that are individualized to each client.
Every therapist at Building Blocks is passionate about providing knowledge and skills that will enhance the daily lives of the clients and their families.
Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling, Diagnostic Testing, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy in Grand Rapids
BRAINS
3292 North Evergreen Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
2900 East Beltline Avenue NE, Suite F, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
At BRAINS, we strive to change lives by identifying each individual's unique strengths and potential for growth and incorporating these traits into attainable goals.
BRAINS is an assessment and treatment center offering a variety of services to help children and families navigate the journey to better mental and physical health.
Our team of professionals offer expertise in psychological and neuropsychological assessments, counseling, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and applied behavior analysis.
Our multidisciplinary approach ensures a comprehensive and customized treatment plan.
Counseling in Grand Rapids
Wedgwood's Autism Center for Child Development
1260 Ekhart St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development provides comprehensive early intensive behavioral intervention services for young children with autism spectrum disorders.
Wedgwood’s exceptional team provides high-quality support and care that is individualized for each child and family’s specific needs and goals.
Through center-based therapy offered in a fun, engaging environment, Wedgwood helps kids and families develop the skills they need to build brighter futures.
“This program was life-changing for our family! I thank God for blessing us with this fabulous program right here in Grand Rapids.” – Mother of Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development client
Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling in Caledonia
Horizons Developmental Resource Center
Horizons works with individuals and families who have a variety of neurological, psychological, physical, and relational symptoms.
Includes assistance for children with Bipolar Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and many more.
Speech Therapy in Grandville
Mitten Speech Therapy
3181 Prairie St SW, Suite 110, Grandville, MI 49418
We specialize in the treatment of pediatric speech sound disorder, language disorder, and literacy skills for children ages 2-18 throughout Michigan.
Our therapists are ASHA-certified Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) who have the knowledge and expertise to help your child reach milestones and increase their confidence.
Applied Behavior Analysis, Speech Therapy in Walker
Behavior Analysts of West Michigan
2787 Wilson Ave NW, Walker, MI 49534
We provide ABA therapy for clients with the medical diagnosis of autism.
Our therapy is scheduled to simulate a school day for our clients to allow them to obtain the skills necessary to be successful in a school setting.
We also provide speech therapy for the same clientele.
Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy in Grandville
Apogee Therapy Center
3010 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Apogee Therapy offers speech therapy services from infancy through adulthood.
Our pediatric services include treatment for delayed speech development, receptive/expressive language disorders, articulation and phonological disorders, stuttering, augmentative/alternative communication, social language, and picky eating.
We work with children diagnosed with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, cognitive impairments, and traumatic brain injuries.
Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy in Grand Rapids
Family Tree Therapies
2251 East Paris Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Family Tree Therapies is a private clinic that specializes in occupational and speech therapy.
Our unique approach combines the best of all current research-based therapy techniques and individualize a program for your child.
We work together as a team to understand your child’s sensory system and communication skills.
Occupational Therapy, Parental Support, Sensory Therapy in Grand Rapids
CAYA Therapies
2922 Fuller Ave NE, Suite 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
CAYA Therapies provides occupational therapy services to children, youth, and young adults in West Michigan.
We use fun, meaningful activities to promote development and function. We prioritize the social-emotional experience, ensuring patients feel safe and secure as they explore and grow.
Services are always trauma-responsive, relationship-based, sensory-informed, and client-centered.
Parental Support in
Autism Family Network
Autism Family Network... enhancing the lives of families affected by autism.
Parental Support in
Michigan Autism Parents
This page was made for Michigan Moms, Dads, and caregivers to connect, share, ask questions, get advice/opinions, and make friendships.
Parental Support in
Grand Rapids Area Autism Moms and Dads
For the greater Grand Rapids area. This group can be a place to connect with other parents with autistic kids, vent (we all need that at times), offer tips and encouragement to one another, plan days out as well as play dates for our kids and more.
in Grand Rapids
Autism Support of Kent County
Inside the Special Olympics Unified Sports & Inclusion Center, Room 5
Autism Support of Kent County (ASK) works to provide services that make it possible for individuals with autism to lead healthier and more productive lives.
ASK funds programs, worth over $75,000 annually, for individuals affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families.
Parental Support in Spring Lake
Autism Support of West Shore
Autism Support of West Shore (ASWS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization advocating and supporting meaningful participation in all aspects of life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families throughout the West Michigan area.
ASWS provides informal social groups, workshops, family activities, scholarships for services and teacher training and more.
Applied Behavior Analysis in
Acorn Health
Our behavior analytic professionals develop, apply, and share the latest advances in the science of ABA, always focused on data and outcomes.
Acorn Health providers combine proven best practices with pioneering, evidence-based next practices, engaging whole families.
Diagnostic Testing in Grand Rapids
Testing & Assessment Center - Counseling Center of West Michigan
Counseling Center of West Michigan provides a wide range of psychological testing and assessments, each led by psychologists with extensive experience and training in neuropsychological and psychological testing and interpretation.
Testing is offered in Grand Rapids and at our Muskegon Campus.
Diagnostic Testing in Grand Rapids
Center for Neuropsychology and Behavioral Health
Providing both assessment and intervention services, Dr Crystal Young helps children and families to address concerns related to learning, development, mood, behavior, and other factors.
Dr. Young believes in the importance of collaborating with other providers including schools, physicians, and other therapists to help you effectively advocate for your child’s needs. She will also work closely with your child’s physicians to provide guidance in treatment planning.
Counseling, Diagnostic Testing in Grand Rapids
Pine Rest
Providing testing & assessment for ADHD, autism, learning disabilities and cognitive impairment at the Psychological Consultation Center and Parent Support and Counseling Services through the Outpatient Clinic Network.
in Grand Rapids
Ken-O-Sha
Students who reside within Grand Rapids Public Schools are provided services in a continuum of settings including home or school buildings located throughout the district.
Programs include: Early Childhood Special Education, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Emotional Impairment, Moderate Cognitive Impairment, and Resource Programs.
Ken-O-Sha Early Childhood Center provides services to children birth through age five with developmental delays.
Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Sensory Therapy, Speech Therapy in Grand Rapids
Mary Free Bed Pediatric Rehabilitation and Therapy
An inpatient rehabilitation hospital where pediatric doctors, nurses, and therapists treat young people who have experienced brain injury, brain related illnesses and concussion, cancer, neurological conditions, stroke, spinal cord injury, fractures, chronic pain conditions, surgery, burns and other debilitating illnesses and injuries.
Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy in Grand Rapids
Paper Plane Therapies
At Paper Plane Therapies, we create an engaging, warm, and creative atmosphere that considers the needs of the entire family. It is our goal to identify barriers and construct a functional plan to help the child and their family reach their fullest potential and lead happy and healthy lives.
Applied Behavior Analysis, Counseling in
Hope Network
All locations are open, providing center, in home, and telehealth treatment options.
Through ABA therapy and comprehensive clinical services, we provide everyone we serve with an opportunity to thrive.
Counseling in
Michigan Alliance for Families
A statewide resource for families of children with disabilities to help improve educational services and outcomes.
5 Helpful Things to Know About Parenting a Child on the Autism Spectrum
Children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder Experience a Wide Variety of Symptoms
Sensitivity to sounds, difficulty relating to others, excessive interest in specific topics or subjects, unexpected emotional responses, and picky eating are just a few. Not every person experiences all of the symptoms, and the degree to which they are experienced will vary.
Children on the Spectrum can Make Great Improvements with Early Intervention
Children on the autism spectrum can make significant improvement in their ability to function at home and school and in the community. Research shows that early intervention for children on the autism spectrum is crucial to their success.
Different Methods Work for Different Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder
I have learned that certain methods (such as the use of visual supports) work for nearly all children with autism. I have also learned that you have to be creative with each kid. You have to incorporate their intense interests into therapy and start where they are.
You are Not Alone In Your Journey to Care for Your Special Needs Child
Accepting that your child is different but still recognizing all of his or her talents is key. Advocating for your child in all settings (school, child care, the community, with your relatives and elsewhere) is also important. You are not alone and there are local autism services that can help you.
Talk to Your Doctor About Your Child’s Development
If you have concerns about your child’s development, your pediatrician is a good place to start. Your child’s preschool, school, or local ISD are all good resources, too.
16 thoughts on “20+ Autism Treatment & Autism Testing Resources in Grand Rapids”
Calvin College Rehabilitation Services (CCRS) is an outpatient clinic offering a variety of pediatric services including Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Social Work, and Audiology. CCRS is a collaborative effort of Calvin College, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University using licensed therapists as well as graduate students to meet the therapy needs of our clients. CCRS strives to serve all clients regardless of their ability to pay for their rehabilitative services. To that end, Calvin Rehab will assist those clients who are experiencing significant financial hardship or lack of insurance converge through reduced fee charges.
I own Sensational Steps Therapy, Inc., which provides pediatric occupational therapy services along the Lakeshore (based out of Grand Haven). At Sensational Steps, our mission is to provide pediatric therapy services in a play environment, allowing each child to grow and develop to their full potential through the participation in meaningful activities. We specialize in the use of Stanley Greenspan’s DIR Floortime, Sensory Integration, Handwriting Without Tears, Integrated Listening Systems (ILS), and the Alert Program. We are currently providing home-based services, and also run OT-related groups and a summer camp. The website is https://sites.google.com/site/sensationalstepstherapy/ and our number is 616-402-6997. Thank you!
This website can help you with finding special needs resources in Michigan http://herosource.com/ It was put together by parents in MI for parents in MI as a way to help easily find the providers you need
I am the owner of The Center for Childhood Development which specializes in providing occupational, physical and speech therapy services for children and young adults. We are panelled with BCBS, Priority Health and several private insurances. Our website is w.thecenterforcd.com and our number is #616-667-9551
The Center for Childhood Development is a multi-disciplinary assessment and treatment center located in West Michigan (Jenison and Holland). Their team of occupational, speech, and physical therapists have extensive experience in working with children, birth through adolescence, and their families. As Molly mentioned above, they are also paneled with BCBS, Priority Health, and several private insurances.
Karin’s Horse Connection does therapeutic riding for those with special needs, both physical and mental. My son goes to Karin’s and LOVES it! It has really helped with his core strength. There is also the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding.
Paws With A Cause trains dogs for children with Autism. Ages 3 – 12. pawswithacause.org
Arts in Motion Studio (www.artsinmotionstudio.com) provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to express themselves, develop peer relationships, and improve motor skills through the creative arts. We’ve been a part of this organization for many years and enjoy watching these kids and adults gain such self-confidence and pride in what they achieve.
Easter Seals has so many services I did not realize how much help they can be. Feeding Therapy, Sensory program, OT, PT and speech and more also offer a Sat respite program. Great resource! I really enjoyed and utilized them. Prices were right as well. BRAINS was another resource and had even more to offer. I used them for FeldenKrais therapy which is AWESOME for many, many issues. We had a child with sensory issues and some motor skill delays. Early On was great for giving me ideas and pointing out services like Easter Seals and BRAINS. I have heard great things about Family Tree as well but have never used them.
