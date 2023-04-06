20+ Autism Treatment & Autism Testing Resources in Grand Rapids

What are Autism Symptoms?

Autism symptoms manifest very differently from person to person.

Some autistic persons are non-verbal, while others could be a coworker or classmate who seems to have little difficulties communicating. (But they will tell you that they still do!)

Common symptoms include:

Repetitive behaviors such as rocking back and forth or twirling hair between fingers

Obsessive interests.

Difficulty with communication

Difficulty understanding social cues

Avoiding eye contact

Difficulty understanding or talking about other’s feelings

This chart is an example of the different areas ASD affects.

The reason for the circular grid is because autism looks different for each impacted individual. Two different autistic people will experience ASD in very different ways, yet they both have autism.