Wait, My Kid is 12 & I Can’t Access my Child’s Medical Records? How Does This Work??

Help Teens Manage Medical Records, Learn Medication Use & Know Family History

To ensure that both you and your child are ready to shift healthcare control when they turn 18, it’s important to start conversations early.

“Around age 12 is when children may start to take a more active role in their healthcare,” explains Dr. Albrights.

“At this age, I start talking with teens one-on-one about sensitive topics to allow time for them to engage without their parent present. This also helps them get used to seeing a provider on their own.”

Dr. Albright says it’s important teens are given the opportunity to vocalize their symptoms and explain what they’re feeling in their own words.

This will prepare them for the day when a parent isn’t around to do the talking for them. Even allowing them to attend doctor’s appointments on their own can help build confidence.

My daughter has a well-check appointment next week with her pediatrician.

I’ve been asking her probing questions and encouraging her to observe how she’s been feeling so she can ask him about any issues she’s been having. And when the appointment arrives, I’m going to let her do the talking.

If you’re wondering about medication use, Dr. Albright says most teens are self-reliant enough to manage their own medications around age 15-16.

Make sure they’re not only responsible enough to remember to take medication on their own, but also when to take it and how it’s prescribed.

Another topic Dr. Albright says is important for parents to discuss with their teen early on is family health history.

“Talk to your child about medical conditions that run in the family such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, certain cancers and diabetes.”

“Before they reach adulthood, your child should be able to answer family health history questions without needing your help. Then, keep your child informed of changes in family health history whenever they arise.”