Crash & Glow: NEW Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Event Coming to Grand Rapids September 2023

By / April 4, 2023
HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY Bigfoot Glowing

Buckle Up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Grand Rapids!

Not much beats the thrill of monster trucks in action, roaring through an arena. But the monster truck gang has found a way to level up the already amazing Monster truck experience by making the trucks glow in the dark and adding a bonanza of bonus experiences!

That’s right!

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Grand Rapids, MI for the first time ever, bringing beloved Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life.

This new September event is on our calendar and we think you’re going to want to block off those dates, too.

Here’s what you can expect when this glowing new event comes to town:

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Highlights

See real-life versions of the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK!

On the program: Stunts. Crashes. Jumps. Laser Light Shows. Plus special acts by favorites like the superstars of freestyle motocross and the 40-ton Fire-breathing, car-eating Megasauraus.

Plus, get up-close and personal with the mega trucks at the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party 2.5-hours before each performance.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY Crash Zone

Dates & Times Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM
Saturday, September, 16, 2023 at 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM
Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:30PM/Crash Zone, 12PM NOON

The show is about two hours long.

Location

Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Take a look at this video of monster truck competitions and battles at the New Jersey show!

Monster Trucks Lineup

See your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™!

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY Big Foot

Crash Zone Party

Add the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party on to your ticket to get Monster Truck photo ops, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions, and other special prizes and promotions.

Each Crash Zone party is 2.5 hours before the performance and tickets are limited.

Ticket Details

Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00AM. (The Van Andel Arena box office will not be open for this on sale.)

Kids ages 2 and under are free. Special ticket price available for kids 3-12.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE GLOW PARTY Van Andel Arena 2023

Ticket prices are subject to change and have not been released for Grand Rapids yet. Tickets for the August show in Philadelphia range from $16-$37 for kids and $32-$75 for adults. Crash Zone Passes are $8.

For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Event Recap

