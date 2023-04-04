Crash & Glow: NEW Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Event Coming to Grand Rapids September 2023

Buckle Up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Grand Rapids!

Not much beats the thrill of monster trucks in action, roaring through an arena. But the monster truck gang has found a way to level up the already amazing Monster truck experience by making the trucks glow in the dark and adding a bonanza of bonus experiences!

That’s right!

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Grand Rapids, MI for the first time ever, bringing beloved Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life.

This new September event is on our calendar and we think you’re going to want to block off those dates, too.

Here’s what you can expect when this glowing new event comes to town: