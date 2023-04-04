Crash & Glow: NEW Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Event Coming to Grand Rapids September 2023

Buckle Up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Grand Rapids!
Not much beats the thrill of monster trucks in action, roaring through an arena. But the monster truck gang has found a way to level up the already amazing Monster truck experience by making the trucks glow in the dark and adding a bonanza of bonus experiences!
That’s right!
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Grand Rapids, MI for the first time ever, bringing beloved Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life.
This new September event is on our calendar and we think you’re going to want to block off those dates, too.
Here’s what you can expect when this glowing new event comes to town:
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Highlights
See real-life versions of the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK!
On the program: Stunts. Crashes. Jumps. Laser Light Shows. Plus special acts by favorites like the superstars of freestyle motocross and the 40-ton Fire-breathing, car-eating Megasauraus.
Plus, get up-close and personal with the mega trucks at the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party 2.5-hours before each performance.
Dates & Times Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM
Saturday, September, 16, 2023 at 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM
Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:30PM/Crash Zone, 12PM NOON
The show is about two hours long.
Location
Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
Take a look at this video of monster truck competitions and battles at the New Jersey show!
Monster Trucks Lineup
See your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™!
Crash Zone Party
Add the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party on to your ticket to get Monster Truck photo ops, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions, and other special prizes and promotions.
Each Crash Zone party is 2.5 hours before the performance and tickets are limited.
Ticket Details
Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00AM. (The Van Andel Arena box office will not be open for this on sale.)
Kids ages 2 and under are free. Special ticket price available for kids 3-12.
Ticket prices are subject to change and have not been released for Grand Rapids yet. Tickets for the August show in Philadelphia range from $16-$37 for kids and $32-$75 for adults. Crash Zone Passes are $8.
For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com.