Float Troy 2023: Sleep in Ohio’s Floating Tents at World’s Only Aquatic Campground

Experience a New Kind of Camping on the Great Miami River

Nothing beats escaping to nature to sleep under the stars and spend the day immersed in outdoor fun. Here in Michigan we’re fortunate to have so many fantastic campgrounds.

📷 City of Troy, OH

But Float Troy offers a new way to explore the Midwest and take your camping adventure up a notch.

This unique campground in Troy, OH, at Treasure Island Park is the only place where you can camp on the water in floating tents.