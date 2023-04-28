Float Troy 2023: Sleep in Ohio’s Floating Tents at World’s Only Aquatic Campground

Experience a New Kind of Camping on the Great Miami River
Nothing beats escaping to nature to sleep under the stars and spend the day immersed in outdoor fun. Here in Michigan we’re fortunate to have so many fantastic campgrounds.
But Float Troy offers a new way to explore the Midwest and take your camping adventure up a notch.
This unique campground in Troy, OH, at Treasure Island Park is the only place where you can camp on the water in floating tents.
Float Troy Highlights
Float Troy – Treasure Island Park, 409 N Elm Street, Troy, OH
Your Float Troy tent comes inflated and ready to use. There’s no camp to set up and more time for fun.
From your home on the water, hop aboard a kayak or canoe to explore the Great Miami River in Southwest Ohio.
Ashore at Treasure Island Park, catch a concert, grab a bite to eat, or bike miles of paved trails.
About the Great Miami River
A regional destination for recreation, the Great Miami Riverway includes more than 99 miles of paved trails and waterways that connect communities in Southwest Ohio.
Adventure on the Great Miami River
Hop in a kayak, paddle boat, or canoe to explore the Great Miami River.
Paddle down and take in beautiful scenery and charming riverfront downtowns where you can stop to shop or enjoy a beer on the Riverway Beer Trail.
One kayak or raft is included with each floating tent rental. Additional watercraft can be rented for $20/night.
Don’t forget your fishing rod! The Great Miami River has a diverse and bountiful fish population. It’s known as the best spot in Ohio to catch smallmouth bass.
Things to do at Treasure Island Park
The fun doesn’t end at the water’s edge.
The Great Miami Recreational Trail cuts through Treasure Island Park and boasts 32 miles of paved trails ideal for biking, running, or walking.
Didn’t pack your bike? No problem! Pedego Bicycles in downtown Troy offers bike rentals by the day or hour.
Or, kick back and catch a show at the river-adjacent amphitheater if your trip coincides with one of Treasure Island Park’s free summer concerts.
And, if all of this fun is making you hungry-
Smith’s Boathouse serves up seafood, steaks, and stunning views along the Great Miami River. Or cook up your own feast using grills available at Treasure Island Park’s picnic shelter.
Where to Find Float Troy
Float Troy is located in Southwest Ohio at Treasure Island Park.
How to Book Your Floating Tent Trip
You can reserve your floating tent for dates between June 23 – Sept. 4, 2023.
Don’t wait too long because some dates are filling up.
Pricing
A Floating Tent rental is $95 dollars per day. Rental includes a kayak or float and life vests and oars are included.
FAQs
How are the floating tents made?
A first of its kind, the tents are Shoal floating tents – an inflatable, floating raft with a tent topper. They are made right in Troy, OH by local manufacturer Smithfly.
How do you get to your floating tent?
A kayak or raft is included to transport campers and equipment to your tent.
Are there grills or fire pits available?
There are two grills available for use at Treasure Island Park’s shelter area. The floating fire pits are no longer available.
Where do you go to the bathroom?
Restrooms are available onshore at Treasure Island Park. There are no showers at the camp site.
Float Troy For a Unique Adventure
Will you book a trip to Float Troy for this one-of-a-kind camping experience?
Let us know if you’ve camped here or if you’re up for sleeping in a floating tent on the Great Miami Riverway in the comments.