Wild Kratts Live 2.0 in Grand Rapids – Fall 2023 (Presale Code!)

Wild Kratts Live Comes to Grand Rapids

Hey GRKIDS, we’ve just added another awesome event to our event calendar!

WGVU Presents The Wild Kratts, Live 2.0! – Activate Creature Power coming to DeVos Performance Hall for two shows on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 PM.

Get ready to dive into another classic Wild Kratts adventure with the Kratt brothers as they combine live action and animation, with Martin and Chris LIVE on stage and the rest of the Wild Kratts team on screen, at the Tortuga HQ.