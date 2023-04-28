Wild Kratts Live 2.0 in Grand Rapids – Fall 2023 (Presale Code!)

Wild Kratts Live Comes to Grand Rapids
Hey GRKIDS, we’ve just added another awesome event to our event calendar!
WGVU Presents The Wild Kratts, Live 2.0! – Activate Creature Power coming to DeVos Performance Hall for two shows on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 PM.
Get ready to dive into another classic Wild Kratts adventure with the Kratt brothers as they combine live action and animation, with Martin and Chris LIVE on stage and the rest of the Wild Kratts team on screen, at the Tortuga HQ.
Live on Stage
Which creature powers will they activate and what new and amazing ‘WOW!’ facts will you learn at Wild Kratts Live 2.0?
Experience, live-on-stage, the electrifying excitement and the inspiring quest of the Kratt Brothers that make the hit television series Wild Kratts a family favorite time and time again!
Based on the Popular TV Show
The PBS KIDS TV Show, follows the animated versions of the Kratt brothers and their friends on hilarious expeditions with wild animals from around the world, complete with animal-inspired gadgets and awesome Creature Power Suits that enable the adventurers to get close to the creatures.
Chris & Martin will be there
The real-life Chris and Martin introduce each of The Wild Kratts, Live 2.0! episodes with a live-action segment that imagines what it would be like to experience a never-before-seen wildlife occurrence, and asks, “What if…?” to set the story in motion.
Presale Promo Code
Use code: PBS to access the presale before tickets go on sale to the public on May 5, 2023.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00AM.
Tickets: The Wild Kratts, Live 2.0!
*Note the box office will not be open for this on sale.