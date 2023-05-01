Win a 2-Night Escape to Crystal Mountain Resort Near Sleeping Bear Dunes

Enjoy A Crystal Mountain Summer Getaway
Looking for a legendary summer getaway? We found it at Crystal Mountain’s summer paradise.
You bring the family and they’ll supply all the fun! Your days will be filled with endless activities and breathtaking scenery.
Crystal Mountain is offering you the chance to win an extraordinary prize so you can discover first hand the unparalleled beauty and adventure this resort offers.
About Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr.
Thompsonville, MI 49683
Crystal Mountain is a family-owned, four-season resort that offers lodging, dining, shopping, and daily resort activities.
Guests can stay and play or come for the day and enjoy the resort’s amenities within walking or biking distance on the property.
Imagine yourself staying at Crystal Mountain and starting your morning on the hiking and biking trails or maybe on an exhilarating adventure on the zipline, alpine slide or adventure course.
Take a lunch break at Betsie River Pizza & Subs, The Thistle or the Mountain Market for a delicious meal before you hit the pool and water playground.
And the best part? The comfortable rooms will give you a fantastic night’s sleep so you can keep the fun rolling the next day.
This is just a snippet of all the summer experiences waiting at this resort.
WIN a 2-Night Stay at Crystal Mountain
Ready to wow your family with their own summer getaway at Crystal?
Crystal Mountain is giving away a two night stay to their resort, plus a $250 Crystal Mountain gift card to be used for activities, dining, retail and more!
This incredible package is valued at $1,250 and can even be added onto another booking if you wanted to extend your stay.
Unwind, recharge and make unforgettable memories with a getaway to Crystal Mountain this summer.
Prize Details:
There’s More to Love at Crystal Mountain in the Summer
You’ll find more than just amazing amenities at Crystal Mountain.
Their summer calendar is filled with events including the Michigan Beer & Brat Festival, Memorial Weekend Family Fun, Bird Watching, Family Golf Scrambles & more!
Whether your seeking adventure or relaxation, Crystal Mountain is a must-do for anyone looking for an unforgettable vacation.
You don’t want to miss this unique opportunity to escape and recharge in the heart of Northern Michigan.