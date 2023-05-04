Photos & Blossom Rides in the Orchard at Robinette’s – May 2023

Weekend Blossom Rides in May at Robinette’s
One of the great spring treats is the enchanting beauty of apple blossoms in full bloom.
They’re only here for a few weeks in May but if you can make time to get out to the orchard this spring, you’ll find a visit is an unforgettable way to experience the magic of spring in Michigan and capture some amazing family photos.
And Robinette’s makes it easy. Just sign up for one of their spring blossom wagon rides.
(Apple and cherry blossoms are usually around the first of May, and may last for a day or two, or up to a couple weeks.)
What to Expect at Robinette’s Blossom Rides
Get ready to relax and take in the picturesque scenery as you enjoy a guided tour through apple orchards that are bursting with vibrant colors and heavenly scents.
Their experienced team will teach you all about the different types of apple trees and their growth cycles, among other things.
The best part? Your ride includes a delicious Robinette’s donut and a cup of cider!
It’s the perfect Grand Rapids thing to do for nature lovers, couples, and families that are looking for a serene, educational outing.
Photos in the Orchard
Personal photography is welcome at Robinette’s, but please be courteous of other guests when capturing your memories.
Professional photographers are also welcome, but they must receive approval and purchase a photography pass.
You may take pictures in the orchard during open hours as long as you pay the $25 PER SESSION photographer fee for outside areas only (no use of inside buildings for any reason). Please keep your receipt with you when you are taking your pictures.
Mini-sessions require a $100 photography fee.
Walking in the Orchard
Cyclers, hikers, walkers and runners may enjoy the trails year-round, except in September and October when they are harvesting fresh produce.
Dogs are welcome as long as they are kept on a 6’ leash and cleaned up after. Please note: dogs are not permitted in the buildings, corn maze or hayrides.
Event Details
Robinette’s Apple Haus – 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Mark your calendars for Saturdays, May 6, 13, & 20, 2023
Wagon rides run every half-hour from 11 AM until 3 PM.
Tickets
Ready to experience the magic of spring in Michigan with a Robinette’s spring blossom wagon ride?
Tickets are $7 per person.
If you’re bringing little ones, children under two can ride for free on an adult’s lap, just let them know how many are coming in your reservation so they can make sure there’s enough space for everyone.
Tickets are transferable but not refundable.
Book your tickets now and get ready to be enchanted!