Photos & Blossom Rides in the Orchard at Robinette’s – May 2023

Weekend Blossom Rides in May at Robinette’s

One of the great spring treats is the enchanting beauty of apple blossoms in full bloom.

They’re only here for a few weeks in May but if you can make time to get out to the orchard this spring, you’ll find a visit is an unforgettable way to experience the magic of spring in Michigan and capture some amazing family photos.

And Robinette’s makes it easy. Just sign up for one of their spring blossom wagon rides.

(Apple and cherry blossoms are usually around the first of May, and may last for a day or two, or up to a couple weeks.)