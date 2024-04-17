20 Amazing Family Memberships: Zoo Memberships, Museum Memberships and More

Memberships are Great for Your Kid’s Gift List

So you spent a great day at a Grand Rapids area museum or zoo and now the kids are begging to come back tomorrow. Should you spring for the membership?

Whether you decide to snag that membership right away or purchase later for a gift, we’re sure you won’t regret it!

We’ve scanned the area for the best museum and zoo family memberships and put together a list below of all their perks. All you have to do is decide which one to choose!

Special Note: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum participate in the Museums for All program. EBT/WIC cardholders qualify for a reduced admission rate to these museums. Additionally, Kent County residents can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for reduced rates with valid ID.