Deer Tracks Junction: Exciting Drive-Thru Safari, Massive Playgrounds & Farm Animal Fun

One-of-a-Kind Experience at Deer Tracks Junction

Have you ever wanted to feed a camel from your car? You can if you head to Deer Tracks Junction in Cedar Springs, MI!

It’s a one-of-a-kind family-fun animal destination with incredible playground structures and interactive experiences.

Deer Tracks Junction Drive Thru Safari

Whether you choose to visit one or both of their attractions (the giant petting zoo or Michigan’s only drive-thru safari) your family will be talking about this adventure for ages.

Certainly, Deer Tracks Junction is an animal lover’s paradise!

Here’s what you can expect when you visit – and why you should go: