The New Muskegon Zip Line Completes this Summer Day Trip to the Adventure Sports Park. Bring Fido, Too!

By / June 15, 2021 /
Muskegon Zip Line

Muskegon now has a zip line to add to its growing list of attractions!

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park has been busy adding summer attractions to its repertoire, opening their new 1400 foot zipline just this week.

We’ve visited the ice skating trail through the woods during the winter, but a summer trip for us is a whole new thing.

You don’t have to bring a dog on this adventure, but if you have a pooch in your family, this is a trip your furry friend can come along on, too.

Pick and choose the adventures your family would like to complete – you can build your own family experience based on collective and individual preferences.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 N Scenic Dr, Muskegon, MI 49445

Dog-Friendly Destination

That’s right. Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is dog-friendly. As long as you clean up after your pup and keep them under control, your dog can come out to the park.

While they won’t be able to zip line, ride the luge, or participate in archery, they are welcome to go on the Adventure Quest and hang out with their family while at the facility.

Muskegon Sports Complex is Dog-Friendly

Zipline

This Zip Line is long!

It’s a side-by-side zipline, which means that you can race your family member to the end. You’ll literally be hanging out for 50-60 seconds as you cruise the 1400 feet to the landing platform.

Zip Line at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
Zip Line at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
Muskegon Zip Line Adventure Sports Park
Zip Line at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park

Once you’ve completed the run you can take the stairs down from the platform – or you can get down the fun way – via the twisty slide!

Each zip line package comes with two runs, so get ready to go again!

Zip Line Landing at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park

Close-toed shoes and hair tied back is needed for the zip line.

  • Minimum height: 48″
  • Minimum weight: 65 lbs
  • Maximum height: 6’4″
  • Maximum weight: 250 lbs

Summer Wheel Luge Slide

Muskegon Luge’s summer track is the only wheel luge track of its kind in North America!

The luge track is 320 ft. with two banked curves to steer through.

Summer Luge Slide at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
Summer Wheeled Luge Slide at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park

Wheel luge uses the same sleds as they use on the ice, but with in-line (rollerblade) wheels attached to the bottom.

You’ll get a lesson, coaching, and three trips down the luge with a luge package.  

You’ll be outfitted with a sled, helmet and elbow pads. Coaches will teach you how to hold the sled, position your body on the sled, and how to control the sled when you’re sliding. Coaches are available to assist you at the top and bottom of the track.

The luge sleds are heavy and participants need to be able to carry them to the top.

  • Minimum height: 48″
  • Minimum weight: 65 lbs
Summer Luge Slide at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park 1

Archery

Each archery session comes with a 10-15 minute lesson as well as several rounds of shooting.

Archery at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
Every Archery Session Comes with a Lesson

This archery range uses lightweight compound bows.

Archery at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
  • Minimum height: 48″
  • Minimum weight: 65 lbs

Trail Quest

Trail Quest is like an escape room, but in the woods.

Participants trek through the forest to find lock boxes that can only be opened by solving the clues.

Each team gets a map ($10) showing the checkpoints at the Sports Complex. When you solve a lockbox, you earn a token from inside that is worth points.

Muskegon Adventure Sports Park is Dog-Friendly

The objective of the game is to collect as many points as possible in a set amount of time. 

Trail Quest at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park
Muskegon Adventure Sports Park Trail Quest
Muskegon Adventure Sports Park Trail Quest
Muskegon Adventure Sports Park Trail Quest

Chill Garden

Hammocks and lawn games are free with a ticket at the Adventure Sports Complex.

Located next to the concessions area, this is a great place to hang out after all of that family fun.

Chill Garden at Muskegon Adventure Sports Park

Hours

They are open for summer activities from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

FRI5pm – 9pm
SAT9am – 5pm
SUN9am – 5pm

Parking

A MI Recreation Passport is required to park at the Sports Park because it is located inside Muskegon State Park.

All MI State Parks require any vehicle parked within the park to have a Recreation Passport.

Michigan residents often purchase the Passport at the time they register their vehicle at the Secretary of State ($12). Passports can be purchased at the Sports Park Lodge or in the parking lot on weekends ($17).

Attraction Pricing – 2021

ACTIVITYFRISAT & SUN
Zip Line & Adventure Package
2 zip line runs, 3 luge runs, 3 rounds of archery, 1 Trail Quest map		$45$54
Zip Line
2 Zip line runs		$29$35
Adventure Package
3 luge runs, 3 rounds archery, Trail Quest		$29$34
Wheel Luge
Lesson and 3 runs		$20$20
Archery
Lesson and 3 quivers		$15$15
Trail Quest
1 map		$10$10
Chill Garden
yard games, slack line, hammocks and more		FREE with the purchase of a ticketFREE with the purchase of a ticket
Hiking Trails
Over 5 miles of marked, wheel chair accessible trails		FREEFREE
Buy Passes Online

More Dog-Friendly Muskegon

Eat at The Deck

The Deck in Muskegon is an open-air pet-friendly restaurant right on the beach at Pere Marquette Park.

Great food, live music, and a fun ambiance will make this a great stop after all of the morning’s adventures.

The Deck Restaurant at Pere Marquette Beach Muskegon

Head to Kruse Beach

Kruse Beach is just south of Pere Marquette Beach and is the only beach in the township that is a dedicated dog beach.

Be prepared for a steep climb down to the beach – the boardwalk stairs have been washed away by highwaters. To get to and from the beach requires a scramble up a steep sandy dune.

Muskegon Dog Beach Kruse park

More to Explore

The New Muskegon Zip Line Completes this Summer Day Trip to the Adventure Sports Park. Bring Fido, Too!
Muskegon Zip Line
Muskegon now has a zip line to add to its growing list of attractions! The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park ...
Read More
Millennium Park Grand Rapids: Complete Guide to Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boat Rentals, Fishing & More
millennium park grand rapids michigan
Over 10 miles of hiking trails, mostly paved. The Fred Meijer Millennium Trail Network connects with Kent Trails and with ...
Read More
4th & 5th Graders Get in FREE to Sleeping Bear Dunes & Other National Parks Through Summer 2021!
Get in Free Sleeping Bear Dunes
Families of 4th & 5th Graders Get in Free at Sleeping Bear Dunes through August 2021 Most people don’t realize ...
Read More
Ocqueoc Falls is a Hidden Treasure: You Can’t Beat this Northern MI Waterfall Swimming Hole
Ocqueoc Falls is a Hidden Treasure: You Can't Beat this Northern MI Waterfall Swimming Hole
The Only Place in Lower MI Where You Can Swim in a Waterfall Swimming in a waterfall might seem like ...
Read More
This Easy Over-Water Boardwalk Leads to Loads of Wildlife & Nature Views in Northern Michigan
Arcadia Michigan Marsh Nature Preserve boardwalk
The Little Town of Arcadia Michigan Now Has a Big Draw Tucked away in little burg up north is the ...
Read More
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing in Michigan: 18 Unbeatable Places to Paddle on MI’s West Side
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing in Michigan: 18 Unbeatable Places to Paddle on MI's West Side
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing Destinations - West MI Wondering where to go kayaking, canoeing, river tubing, or find a ...
Read More
10 Amazing Things to Do at Lake Arvesta, Michigan’s Newest Water Recreation Destination
lake arvesta water park michigan
Water Obstacles, Water Slides, Mermaid Shows, Pickleball & More at Arvesta Sports Complex Arvesta Sports Complex at Lake Arvesta Farms05264 ...
Read More
22+ Best Things to Do in Traverse City MI in the Summer, Plus Where to Stay & Where to Eat
Summer Things to Do in Traverse City MI
Beaches and outdoor summer fun are the reason families return to Traverse City, Michigan year after year. Festivals, bike trails, ...
Read More
Platte River Tubing: Complete Guide to Floating this Iconic Michigan River
platte river tubing michigan
Families have floated the Platte River for generations, and for good reason. It's easy to maneuver a kayak, stand up ...
Read More
Motor Boat Rentals: 7 Great Places in West Michigan to Rent Pontoon Boats, Tubing Boats, & More
boat tubing boat rentals grand rapids michigan
Use These Boat Rentals to Get Your Family Out on the Water in West Michigan You don't have to own ...
Read More
Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know
Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know
Michigan's Adventure Theme Park Michigan Adventure4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 Michigan Adventure opens for the season on May 29, ...
Read More
25 Kid-Friendly Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Around West Michigan
25 Kid-Friendly Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Around West Michigan
From Kid Friendly Farms to Petting Zoos, West Michigan is for (Animal) Lovers Every family has at least one kid ...
Read More
Absolute Best Places to Go & Things to Do in Grand Rapids MI – With or Without Kids
Things to Do in Grand Rapids Michigan
If spending time in Grand Rapids, Michigan is on your list and you're looking for things to do in Grand ...
Read More
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore: The Best Guide for Families Visiting in the Summer, Spring, or Fall
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Family Guide
Go for a day or a week, but get to Sleeping Bear Dunes at least once. This National Lakeshore is ...
Read More
Portage Point Resort is an Unforgettable Michigan Getaway with Adorable Cottages, Waterfront Bliss & Loads of Recreation
portage point resort michigan pool
Choose Your Own Adventure at Portage Point Resort A hundred years ago, you'd likely need to take a Lake Michigan ...
Read More
Rockport State Park: Hit the Fossil Motherlode When You Visit Michigan’s 100th State Park
rockport state park recreation area michigan
Meet Michigan's 100th State Park: Rockport State Recreation Area Michigan welcomed its 100th state park into the fold in 2012 ...
Read More
8 Clever Camping Hacks for Your Next Michigan Vacation
8 Clever Camping Hacks for Your Next Michigan Vacation
These Camping Hacks Will Help you Ace Camping Season Camping season is upon us, and whether your family rustic camps ...
Read More
9 Michigan Drive-In Movie Theaters to put on Your Summer Bucket List
drive in movie theaters michigan
Michigan Has 9 Drive-In Movie Theaters - Here's Where to Find Them Drive-in movies are having a moment right now ...
Read More
Camping in Michigan with Kids? 50+ Best Campgrounds in Michigan for Families
best camping in michigan for families
Where to Find the Best Campgrounds in Michigan The thought of camping in other states has me curious - do ...
Read More
The Best 7-Day Upper Peninsula Michigan Itinerary: Marquette, Pictured Rocks with Kids & More
The Best 7-Day Upper Peninsula Michigan Itinerary: Marquette, Pictured Rocks with Kids & More
Visiting the Upper Peninsula with your family will be an adventure filled with waterfalls, lakes, and natural wonders you'll never ...
Read More
Ticks are on the Rise in Michigan. Here’s how to Protect your Kids From Lyme Disease and Ticks.
Hiking-at-Old-Indian-Trail-Sleeping-Bear-Dunes-Boy-looking-at-native-bending-tree
This article was originally reported on in 2018 and updated in 2021.  Lyme Disease is Spreading Across Michigan - But ...
Read More
25+ Best Fairs, Festivals & Carnivals in Michigan for Families – 2021
25+ Best Fairs, Festivals & Carnivals in Michigan for Families - 2021
The 2021 List of the Best Fairs, Festivals & Carnivals in Michigan Fairs, festivals, and carnivals are back for 2021! ...
Read More
Tulip Time is Back in 2021! Here’s How It’ll Be Different
Tulip Time is Back in 2021! Here's How It'll Be Different
Feature image courtesy of Tulip Time. Carnival, Dockside Tours and NEW Costume Exhibit & Market Tulip Time in Holland, MI ...
Read More
15 Best Things to Do on Mackinac Island for Families – Plus Where to Stay
Best Things to Do on Mackinac Island with kids
Fitting in All of the Things to Do on Mackinac Island Will Take at Least One Full Day Many visitors ...
Read More
Complete Guide to Manistee MI: 28 Best Things to Do for the Most Unforgettable Family Trip
things to do in manistee mi
Ever Pass by Manistee, MI? Here's What You're Missing It's no secret that if you're vacationing in Michigan, you have ...
Read More
20+ Best Indoor Water Parks in Michigan & Nearby States to Explore
great wolf lodge traverse city water park
Michigan Indoor Water Parks are all Around the Mitten Treat the Kids to a day Poolside at an Indoor Water ...
Read More
Road Trip! Summer Vacation Spots & Spring Break Trips That You Can Drive to From Michigan
road trip ideas and Drivable Vacation spots and ideas for Michiganders
Drivable Spring Break & Summer Vacation Destinations - Day Trips & Longer Staying close to home or driving to a ...
Read More
25+ Best Pool House Rentals: Find a House with Pool for Your Michigan Summer Vacation
vacation rental house with pool in michigan
How to Find a Great Vacation House with a Pool Swimming the days away in a private pool is an ...
Read More
Why Crystal Mountain Should be on your SUMMER Bucket List
Why Crystal Mountain Should be on your SUMMER Bucket List
Crystal Mountain is More than a Ski Resort - It’s a Blast in Summer, Too! My family loves Crystal Mountain ...
Read More
15+ Airbnb Cabin Rentals in Michigan that Make Perfect Summer, Fall, and Winter Getaways
michigan cabin getaways
Escaping to a cabin for a little R&R might be just the Michigan family vacation you need. Renting a cabin ...
Read More
Cozy Up and Copy this Winter Romantic Getaway in Traverse City, MI
Chateau-Chantal-feature
Traverse City in the Winter: The Romantic Getaway you Never Knew You’ve Always Wanted Rejuvenating, peaceful, and timely are what ...
Read More
Torch Lake Michigan Trip Planner: Best Places to Stay, Boat Rentals, the Sand Bar & Local Things to Do
torch lake michigan
The Best Ways to Experience Torch Lake Nothing shouts “summertime” like a trip Up North for us Michiganders! Starry nights, ...
Read More
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Has an Ice Skating Trail Through the Woods!
muskegon ice skating trail
Hey Grand Rapids! You are just a 60-minute drive away from a winter adventure sports wonderland called the Muskegon Luge ...
Read More
Shanty Creek Resort: Dog Sled Rides, Snow Tubing & Downhill Skiing Are Waiting for You
shanty creek resort michigan
I hope you get a chance to steal away to an Up North Michigan winter playground like Shanty Creek Resort ...
Read More
Michigan Winter: Best Places to Sled, Ski, Skate, Snowshoe, Snowmobile & Experience Sled Dogs
Michigan Winter: Best Places to Sled, Ski, Skate, Snowshoe, Snowmobile & Experience Sled Dogs
All the Ways to Have the Best Michigan Winter Fun At the sight of the first falling snowflake, my kids ...
Read More
Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan: See Why Families Adore this Snowy Ski Resort Packed with Winter Fun
Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan Skiing
Learn more about Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan ski vacation accommodations, other things to do at the resort, the food, information ...
Read More
Snow Tubing in Michigan: All of the Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State
Snow Tubing in Michigan
Snow Tubing in Michigan is the Perfect Way to Spend Time Outside in Winter If you like sledding, you're going ...
Read More
Rent this Secret, Spectacular Luxury Traverse City Loft in the Heart of Downtown for the Ultimate Up North Michigan Getaway
Rent this Secret, Spectacular Luxury Traverse City Loft in the Heart of Downtown for the Ultimate Up North Michigan Getaway
You're Going to Like it Here Few people have discovered that you can rent the secret, oversized urban luxury loft ...
Read More
40 Must-See Greater Grand Rapids Museums, Zoos, Gardens & Cultural Attractions, Plus How to Get in Free!
grand rapids childrens museum
Museums in Michigan Offer a World of Learning Right in Your Backyard I grew up in rural Michigan and going ...
Read More
Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City Guide: Maximize Your Fun & Savings With These Top Tips
great wolf lodge traverse city
Tips and tricks for families interested in visiting Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City. Now with day passes, Great Wolf ...
Read More
7 Surprising Ways to Turn Traverse City into Your Kid’s Classroom
School-on-the-Road-TC-Feature-Boys-finding-treasures-on-the-beach
TC Tourism helped with trip planning and passes for some of the activities mentioned below. All opinions are my own ...
Read More
How to Get Smack In the Middle of Michigan Fall Colors: 9 Thrilling Adventures for 2020
How to Get Smack In the Middle of Michigan Fall Colors: 9 Thrilling Adventures for 2020
9 Exciting Ways to Experience Michigan Fall Colors You Will Want to Get Out of the Car Michiganders know that ...
Read More
Spend a Refreshing Fall Weekend Riding Horses at this Michigan Ranch for the Ultimate Farm Stay Getaway
Healey's Outback Ranch & Guesthouse
How About a Michigan Farm Stay Getaway When it comes to special weekend getaways, Michigan is on the map with ...
Read More
“Museums for All” Gives FREE Michigan Museum Admission to Families with an EBT Card
"Museums for All" Gives FREE Michigan Museum Admission to Families with an EBT Card
Visit 35 Michigan Museums for FREE (or up to $3) with Museums for All Your family could visit over 35 ...
Read More
Magoon Creek Natural Area: Scoop Up Beach Glass & Rock Finds at This Enchanting Lake Michigan Park
rockhounding beach lake michigan magoon creek manistee
Magoon Creek Park on Lake Michigan in Manistee County - Looking for aquamarine-colored water, sweeping lake views, & a little ...
Read More
Ope! We Just Discovered 99 More Free Things to do in Michigan
Ope! We Just Discovered 99 More Free Things to do in Michigan
These free Michigan family activities help you explore the Mitten State on a budget. There are free Michigan travel ideas ...
Read More
Lansing Food, Coffee & Fun – 17 Ways to Rock a Downtown Adventure with Kids
Lansing Food, Coffee & Fun - 17 Ways to Rock a Downtown Adventure with Kids
Downtown Lansing is Educational & Fun for Kids I constantly get asked "are there things to do in Downtown Lansing ...
Read More
Put the Michigan Nature Megaphone Hike on Your List the Next Time You Head toward Mackinac
nature megaphone map michigan (1)
Stop for this Two-Mile Hiking Loop in Indian River The neat thing about Michigan is that it's full of nature ...
Read More
Life-Sized, Whimsical Wizard of Oz Garden in West Michigan Invites You to Follow the Yellow Brick Road
wizard of oz garden
The Storybook Comes to Life in This Fairy Tale-like Park Make plans to visit the free outdoor Wizard of Oz ...
Read More
Sunflower Fields in Michigan: 13 Fairytale Fields to Explore, Plus a Sunflower MAZE & Sunflower Festival
sunflower fields in michigan
Why Visit Sunflower Fields in Michigan? Sunflowers for miles. It's a view you won't get over anytime soon, and if ...
Read More

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit31
Flip
Email
31 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *