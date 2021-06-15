The New Muskegon Zip Line Completes this Summer Day Trip to the Adventure Sports Park. Bring Fido, Too!

Muskegon now has a zip line to add to its growing list of attractions!

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park has been busy adding summer attractions to its repertoire, opening their new 1400 foot zipline just this week.

We’ve visited the ice skating trail through the woods during the winter, but a summer trip for us is a whole new thing.

You don’t have to bring a dog on this adventure, but if you have a pooch in your family, this is a trip your furry friend can come along on, too.

Pick and choose the adventures your family would like to complete – you can build your own family experience based on collective and individual preferences.