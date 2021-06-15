The New Muskegon Zip Line Completes this Summer Day Trip to the Adventure Sports Park. Bring Fido, Too!

Muskegon now has a zip line to add to its growing list of attractions!
The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park has been busy adding summer attractions to its repertoire, opening their new 1400 foot zipline just this week.
We’ve visited the ice skating trail through the woods during the winter, but a summer trip for us is a whole new thing.
You don’t have to bring a dog on this adventure, but if you have a pooch in your family, this is a trip your furry friend can come along on, too.
Pick and choose the adventures your family would like to complete – you can build your own family experience based on collective and individual preferences.
462 N Scenic Dr, Muskegon, MI 49445
Dog-Friendly Destination
That’s right. Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is dog-friendly. As long as you clean up after your pup and keep them under control, your dog can come out to the park.
While they won’t be able to zip line, ride the luge, or participate in archery, they are welcome to go on the Adventure Quest and hang out with their family while at the facility.
Zipline
This Zip Line is long!
It’s a side-by-side zipline, which means that you can race your family member to the end. You’ll literally be hanging out for 50-60 seconds as you cruise the 1400 feet to the landing platform.
Once you’ve completed the run you can take the stairs down from the platform – or you can get down the fun way – via the twisty slide!
Each zip line package comes with two runs, so get ready to go again!
Close-toed shoes and hair tied back is needed for the zip line.
- Minimum height: 48″
- Minimum weight: 65 lbs
- Maximum height: 6’4″
- Maximum weight: 250 lbs
Summer Wheel Luge Slide
Muskegon Luge’s summer track is the only wheel luge track of its kind in North America!
The luge track is 320 ft. with two banked curves to steer through.
Wheel luge uses the same sleds as they use on the ice, but with in-line (rollerblade) wheels attached to the bottom.
You’ll get a lesson, coaching, and three trips down the luge with a luge package.
You’ll be outfitted with a sled, helmet and elbow pads. Coaches will teach you how to hold the sled, position your body on the sled, and how to control the sled when you’re sliding. Coaches are available to assist you at the top and bottom of the track.
The luge sleds are heavy and participants need to be able to carry them to the top.
- Minimum height: 48″
- Minimum weight: 65 lbs
Archery
Each archery session comes with a 10-15 minute lesson as well as several rounds of shooting.
This archery range uses lightweight compound bows.
- Minimum height: 48″
- Minimum weight: 65 lbs
Trail Quest
Trail Quest is like an escape room, but in the woods.
Participants trek through the forest to find lock boxes that can only be opened by solving the clues.
Each team gets a map ($10) showing the checkpoints at the Sports Complex. When you solve a lockbox, you earn a token from inside that is worth points.
The objective of the game is to collect as many points as possible in a set amount of time.
Chill Garden
Hammocks and lawn games are free with a ticket at the Adventure Sports Complex.
Located next to the concessions area, this is a great place to hang out after all of that family fun.
Hours
They are open for summer activities from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.
|FRI
|5pm – 9pm
|SAT
|9am – 5pm
|SUN
|9am – 5pm
Parking
A MI Recreation Passport is required to park at the Sports Park because it is located inside Muskegon State Park.
All MI State Parks require any vehicle parked within the park to have a Recreation Passport.
Michigan residents often purchase the Passport at the time they register their vehicle at the Secretary of State ($12). Passports can be purchased at the Sports Park Lodge or in the parking lot on weekends ($17).
Attraction Pricing – 2021
|ACTIVITY
|FRI
|SAT & SUN
|Zip Line & Adventure Package
2 zip line runs, 3 luge runs, 3 rounds of archery, 1 Trail Quest map
|$45
|$54
|Zip Line
2 Zip line runs
|$29
|$35
|Adventure Package
3 luge runs, 3 rounds archery, Trail Quest
|$29
|$34
|Wheel Luge
Lesson and 3 runs
|$20
|$20
|Archery
Lesson and 3 quivers
|$15
|$15
|Trail Quest
1 map
|$10
|$10
|Chill Garden
yard games, slack line, hammocks and more
|FREE with the purchase of a ticket
|FREE with the purchase of a ticket
|Hiking Trails
Over 5 miles of marked, wheel chair accessible trails
|FREE
|FREE
More Dog-Friendly Muskegon
Eat at The Deck
The Deck in Muskegon is an open-air pet-friendly restaurant right on the beach at Pere Marquette Park.
Great food, live music, and a fun ambiance will make this a great stop after all of the morning’s adventures.
Head to Kruse Beach
Kruse Beach is just south of Pere Marquette Beach and is the only beach in the township that is a dedicated dog beach.
Be prepared for a steep climb down to the beach – the boardwalk stairs have been washed away by highwaters. To get to and from the beach requires a scramble up a steep sandy dune.
