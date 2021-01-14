Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Has an Ice Skating Trail Through the Woods!

Hey Grand Rapids! You are just a 60-minute drive away from a winter adventure sports wonderland called the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park!

*Please note that activities are weather dependent and some activities require reservations. Check with the destination before heading over.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

When you arrive at the Sports Park, the first thing you’ll see is the lodge.

Head on inside to get rental equipment for winter adventures: ice skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Ice Skate Through the Woods & on Rinks

The quarter-mile skating trail loops through the woods, and is even lit at night!

Additional hockey and family ice skating rinks extend your skating options. (Note: if you want to play hockey, a helmet is required.)

Rental skates for little kids through adults are available – they even had double-bladed skates for little kids!

That’s not all they have!

The Luge

My daughter and husband headed straight for the luge at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States.

Be prepared to carry your own sled up a big flight of stairs as you get ready to slide down the luge at almost 30mph! There are many viewpoints along the track for spectators to get great photos.

They have Learn to Luge Weekends, open to anyone age 8 or older. In a 2.5 hour session, you will receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race followed by an Olympic style awards ceremony.

All Luge Tickets must be purchased in advance through their online reservation system.



When you sign up, you get a 2.5-hour block of time that includes instruction and equipment. The luge is open on weekends and there is usually a Friday night special.

For kids 8 and older.

Snowshoeing for the Whole Family

For a small fee, you can have a full day of fun…and even trek out to Lake Michigan if you’d like.

I was amazed at how well my kids – even my 4-year old- did while snowshoeing.

There were times daddy carried her on his back, but overall she did a great job. And the big kids loved being able to “off-road” and romp around. I think we’ve found a new family favorite!

Snowshoeing the Trails at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Park in Michigan

Cross Country Skiing

We ran out of time to try cross-country skiing, but I still wanted to let you know that you can rent skis and hit the trails at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

They offer both traditional cross-country skiing and skate skiing and some trails are lit for use after dark. Rentals are available.

Snacks and Warming Up

Head into the lodge for a nice selection of warm soup, pretzels, waffles, and more.

Or take an edge off the cold by one of the many outdoor bonfires around the complex.

Fees

Day Passes and Rental Fees

Daily trail passes and rentals are available, starting at $5, depending on the sport and time of day. Luge is a scheduled activity and advance online reservations are required.

Recreation Passport Needed to Park

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is located inside Muskegon State Park.

The Michigan DNR requires all vehicles parking inside the Park to have a Recreation Passport. If you need a passport they can be purchased at the Lodge for $17 (rate for Michigan residents) or $12 when purchased with your license plate registration renewal.

More Michigan Winter Fun