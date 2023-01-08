Yes, You Can Bring a Crockpot to Caberfae Ski Resort in Cadillac!

Caberfae Peaks
1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601
Caberfae ski resort has a lot going for it, and location is one of those things.
As the closest big ski resort to most Michigan residents, it takes less time to get to Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac MI than other resorts in the state.
Paired with their affordable lift ticket and lodging rates, Cabby is a favorite for many Michigan & Midwest skiers.
Caberfae Ski Resort Stats & Skiing
Caberfae Peaks offers huge vertical drops with consistently great snow.
The greens here are a little more difficult than you’ll find at other Michigan ski resorts – a plus for skiers wanting to hone essential skills. There’s a lot of variety for blue and black skiers.
Improvements keep coming at Caberfae ski resort, with a new lift installed just this year. New terrain is slated for upcoming years, too.
Night skiing is a thing at Caberfae, too. Four nights a week, the lights are on and the lifts keep spinning after dark.
Lessons and rental equipment are available, as is a demo & tune shop.
STATS
– 485′ vertical drop
– 3 peaks
– 225 skiable acres
– 30 ski runs
– 5 lifts
– Caberfae makes its own snow
A Caberfae Comeback
Caberfae has a long, interesting history filled with dramatic highs and lows.
Today, as in the past, the ski resort is known as a place with some of the best skiing in the state.
This wasn’t always the case, though.
Founded in 1938, Caberfae is the fourth oldest ski resort in the US. Initial visitors arrive by snow train. In the ’50s, automobiles helped boost attendance further, propelling Caberfae to the status of “Midwest Ski Capital.” Buildings, runs, and lifts were added as the ski area grew.
The ’60s and ’70s saw ups and downs related to weather, snow coverage, and attendance. By the ’80s, the ski resort was failing and headed toward bankruptcy. That’s when the Meyer Family from Cadillac bought the resort, determined to turn it around.
The Meyers have worked tirelessly since then to reinvent Caberfae. Their remarkable, sweeping changes are ongoing and evident everywhere.
Staying true to their roots, Caberfae invites both overnight guests and daytrippers to come out and call this place home for the day or the season.
Blackmer Lodge
A giant fieldstone fireplace beckons to skiers from both inside and outside the rustic two-level Blackmer Lodge.
On the lower level, warming up next to the crackling fire and munching on lunch (get the fries!) from the onsite cafe is a popular midday rest stop. This is also where skiers stash personal items in cubbies that line the walls.
Head upstairs in Blackmer Lodge to find several onsite food options.
R DUBS PUB
– Burgers, sandwiches, brews & more
– Find R Dubs Pub on the upper level of the Blackmer Lodge.
ARLO’S DECK
– Next to R Dubs Pub
– Full-service dining
– Patio heaters & firepits
Sky View Lodge
What a comeback! Caberfae ski resort built the Sky View Lodge in the ’60s. Sadly, it suffered from drainage issues over the years and was in disrepair – until recently.
The Caberfae Team poured heart and soul into reviving this building in a way that honored its history while modernizing it.
Today, skiers armed with crockpots and brown bag lunches can find a place to plug in and kick back in the Sky View Lodge.
Keeping skiing accessible and affordable is part of the Caberfae culture and this is one of the ways they’re staying true to their past.
Stay at Caberfae
New lodging options with upgraded amenities at Mackenzie Lodge are waiting for those wanting a ski-in-ski-out experience at Caberfae.
Thoughtful touches, like ground-level indoor ski lockers for overnight guests, updated rooms, an onsite restaurant, and an inviting outdoor pool and hot tub make this a popular overnight venue, especially on weekends.
Rooms are popular with families, sleeping 4 or 5 in most cases.
If you can’t find the room you’re looking for online, call their front desk at (231) 862-3000. Working with skiers to find local accommodations at nearby partner venues is something the Caberfae ski resort staff is good at and happy to do.
Have You Skied or Stayed at Caberfae?
Tell us about your experience below!