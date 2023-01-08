Yes, You Can Bring a Crockpot to Caberfae Ski Resort in Cadillac!

A Caberfae Comeback

Caberfae has a long, interesting history filled with dramatic highs and lows.



Today, as in the past, the ski resort is known as a place with some of the best skiing in the state.



This wasn’t always the case, though.



Founded in 1938, Caberfae is the fourth oldest ski resort in the US. Initial visitors arrive by snow train. In the ’50s, automobiles helped boost attendance further, propelling Caberfae to the status of “Midwest Ski Capital.” Buildings, runs, and lifts were added as the ski area grew.



The ’60s and ’70s saw ups and downs related to weather, snow coverage, and attendance. By the ’80s, the ski resort was failing and headed toward bankruptcy. That’s when the Meyer Family from Cadillac bought the resort, determined to turn it around.



The Meyers have worked tirelessly since then to reinvent Caberfae. Their remarkable, sweeping changes are ongoing and evident everywhere.



Staying true to their roots, Caberfae invites both overnight guests and daytrippers to come out and call this place home for the day or the season.