Snow Tubing in Michigan: 30+ Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State

By / January 6, 2023
Snow Tubing in Michigan

You’re reading the Michigan Winter Activities Series, featuring:

Snow Tubing in Michigan is the Perfect Way to Spend Time Outside in Winter

Feature Image location is Brower’s Farm Winter Park in Bloomfield Hills, MI

If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.

Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.

Snow tubing has risen in popularity as ski resorts look to offer a less-technical way to enjoy the slopes.

No training is necessary for snow tubing. Just pay a fee, grab a tube, and get ready for hours of fun at your local snow sports facility.

Snow Tubing in Michigan Boyne Highlands
Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, MI

Snow Tubing in Michigan

Snow tubing locations will be opening over the next month as conditions allow.
Call ahead before heading out, and be sure to check for advance online tickets to secure your spot and to avoid disappointment.

Snow Tubing locations are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a tubing place. Many Michigan ski resorts also offer snow tubing.

1) Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park in Lansing

Tubing at Hawk Island

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park

- Groomed specifically for snow tubing, riders will speed down one of many thrilling 16 ft wide sculpted snow lanes as you drop 50-60 feet over a course of 500-600 feet. A magic carpet uphill conveyor lift transports riders to the top of the hill. Snowmaking machines are used to extend the time the snow tubing hill can be used.

- Please note that although there is not a specific age requirement, all riders must be able to exit the snow tubes on their own after reaching the bottom of the hill.

- After tubing, warm up by one of our outdoor fires with a hot chocolate and s'mores from our snack bar located in the ticketing area. Hawk Island has a small concession area offering hot chocolate, coffee, pop, candy, and chips.

Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Hawk Island.

2023 Tubing rates: Per person – 2 hours (adults and children) $11
2023 Season: Open from Jan 9 (weather permitting) through Feb, depending on conditions.

More About Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park
Hawk Island is a year-round Ingham County Park offering snow tubing in the winter.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing

1601 E Cavanaugh Rd
Lansing, MI 48910
Map It

2) Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire

shanty creek schuss mountian 1

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Shanty Creek Resort

Hear the sounds of laughter from Summit Mountain’s Alpine Tubing Park. Experience the thrill of sledding without having to climb back up!

2022-2023 Snow Tubing Season Details
• Friday evenings, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
• Each session begins at the top of the hour
• Tickets are $20/hour
• The final two hours on Friday and Saturday nights are recommended for Adults Only.
• Must be 36″ tall to participate
• Participants must sign a release of liability form

More About Shanty Creek Resort
Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a large northern Michigan ski resort set on nearly 5,000 acres.

The resort is broken into three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss, and Cedar River. Each village offers lodging, dining, golf, downhill skiing, and cross-country trails.

Their mountain & village setup makes this one of the best-value ski resorts in Michigan.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Lodging

5780 Shanty Creek Road
Bellaire, MI 49615
Map It

3) Otsego Resort in Gaylord

ostego resorts tubing

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Otsego Resort

2022-2023 Season Info:

Otsego resort operates a 3-lane tubing run.

Disco Tubing: the tubing hill is lit up every Wednesday through Saturday nights from dusk until 8:30 p.m. It's magic!

Snow tubing costs $15 with a lift ticket or season pass and $20 if you do not have a ski pass.
Time slots are an hour and a half long.

Hours:
Wednesday: 3:30pm – 8:30pm
Thursday: 3:30pm – 8:30pm
Friday: 2:00pm – 8:30pm
Saturday: 9:00am – 8:30pm
Sunday: 9:00am – 4:00pm

More About Otsego Resort
As far as ski resorts in Michigan go, Otsego Club in Gaylord, MI is the place to go for short lift lines, alpine village vibes, and some of the best affordable skiing in lower Michigan. Plus, they have the ski-in River House, an epic ski cabin restaurant tucked in the valley.

This formerly private ski facility is now open to the public.

Ostego Club offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses.

Amenities also include an outdoor summer pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging

696 E M 32
Gaylord, MI 49735
Map It

4) Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls

boyne mountain resort tubing

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort

2022-2023 Season: opens December 2022

-Boyne Mountain's tubing area has five groomed lanes.
Simply grab a tube, hook it onto the conveyor, then turn around, and take a seat; the Top Notch lift will take you to the top of the hill.

- One hour | Weekdays - $32 | Weekends & Holidays - $36
- Ages 5 and up
- Snow tubing reservations fill up fast, so guests must reserve their tubes online or at the Adventure Center

More About Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
Boyne Mountain is a favorite when it comes to Michigan ski resorts.

Located in Boyne Falls, this family destination has a lot to offer.

In addition to 60 downhill ski runs on 415 acres of skiable terrain, Boyne Mountain also has other winter activities to keep you busy, like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, and even a winter zipline course.

Beyond that, you'll find fun at Avalanche Bay, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, or at their spa.

In the summer, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, and beach activities are a big draw.

*Feature Image courtesy of Boyne Mountain.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating, Lodging

1 Boyne Mountain Road
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Map It

5) Brower's Farm Winter Park in Bloomfield Hills

snow tubing in michigan at Browers Farm Winter Park 1

Michigan

Snow Tubing at Brower's Farm Winter Park

2022-2023 Season: January 6 - February 26, 2023

General Admission: $5 to explore the winter wonderland at Bowers School Farm! Meet our animals, warm up at one of our cozy bonfires, indulge in a variety of comfort foods from the Farm Kitchen, shop the Farm Store for local products, enjoy special entertainment on Saturdays and more. Includes access to the outdoor ice rink for those who have their own skates.

General Admission + Tubing: $17 - Enjoy 50 minutes of tubing which includes your General Admission ticket. Slide down one of the coolest sledding hills in Metro Detroit. Watch our hill come alive with lights during evening hours.

Tubing does require a rental fee (purchase online is required). Only our rented tubes are allowed to be used on the hill … no personal sleds or boards are allowed.

Rentals ($17) are for 50-minute time increments starting on each hour and ending 10 minutes before the next hour to clear the hill for the next group.

Open Hours:
Thursdays 4p-9p
Fridays 4p-10p
Saturdays 12p-10p
Sundays 12p-9p.

We are installing a tubing run with “snow” carpet to improve the tubing experience. This will allow us to continue snow tubing no matter the weather and allow for a more enjoyable ride. The tubing is longer than last year, but walking up is still required ... plan for a good workout.

It is recommended that all riders be over 42” tall. Ultimately, it is the parent/guardian responsibility to determine if the child can safely snow tube alone.

More About Brower's Farm Winter Park
Bowers School Farm is owned and operated by Bloomfield Hills Schools. With over 93 acres of forest, fields, gardens, and barns, there is always something new to explore.

In the winter you can:
~ Indulge in the comfort foods of the Farmers Kitchen
~ Warm up next to the bonfire
~ Shop the Farm Store
~ Lace-up for ice skating (weather permitting, bring your own skates)
~ Sip on Hot Cocoa and Enjoy Home-Made Cookies
~ Go snow tubing (reservations required)

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Ice Skating

1219 East Square Lake Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Map It

6) Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles

tubing carpet

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Timber Ridge Ski Area

2022-2023 Season:
Includes newly-renovated SNOW TUBING PARK with magical conveyor lift!
Hundreds of snow tubes!
Nine tubing lanes!

Snow tubing is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Snow Tubing hours:
Wed, Thur & Friday 1pm – 9pm
Sat 10am – 9pm, Sun 10am – 7pm

$25 for 2 hours for anyone

-Must be five years old and at least 42 inches tall
-You must be the only rider on your inner tube.
-Groups of up to 4 tubes may be linked together

More About Timber Ridge Ski Area
When the temperature drops, head to the historic Timber Ridge Ski Area, Southwest Michigan’s oldest ski hill. We’re a popular destination for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and other snow sports in the Gobles, MI area.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding

07500 23 ½ Street
Gobles, MI 49055
Map It

7) Five Pines Ministries in Berrien Center

five pines ministries tubing

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Five Pines Ministries

2022-2023 Season:
Our five-lane, 400 ft. tubing hill offers an exciting ride and is even lighted for nighttime fun!

We offer both public and private tubing. Our public hours are:​

Saturdays 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sundays 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Pricing for public tubing is $11.00 per person. 5 & under are free (must ride on an adult's lap).

More About Five Pines Ministries
Five Pines Ministries is a non-denominational summer day camp, retreat center, and Christian discipleship ministry extending access to their grounds to campers and the public.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing

6597 Smith Road
Berrien Center, MI 49102
Map It

8) Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park in Holt

burchfield park snow tubing in michigan 1

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park

2022 - 2023 Season:

Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park.

Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring!

Snow tubes are available to rent for $3, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled.

TRY OUR NEW SNOW TUBING HILL!! (Snow Tubes Only)
**Personal sleds are permitted on the two smaller hills**

Opens January 2, 2023
Fri & Sat 10 AM - 8 PM
Sun 10 AM - sunset

More About Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
Burchfield Park is a 500+ acre park along the Grand River in Ingham County.
In the winter, ski skating and sledding (with tubes) is available.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing

881 Grovenburg Rd
Holt, MI 48842
Map It

9) Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park in Battle Creek

Central Lower Michigan

More About Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
Battle Creek Recreation Department offers winter sports activities in the winter at Binder Park Golf Course. Activities include: sledding, tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc. NOTE: Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing

7255 B Dr. S.
Battle Creek, MI 49014
Map It

10) Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison

snow snake tubing

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf

2022-2023 Season:
The tubing is on a first come first serve basis.
When arriving, check in at tubing hill to be put on the waitlist. Sorry, no phone registrations.

Opening day is based on weather conditions.

Tubes are provided and a surface lift is available for you to ride up the hill. No experience or special equipment is needed. As many as three tubes can "link" together.
Must be 36 inches or taller to ride tubes.

Fridays (One Hour) - $18
Saturday, Sunday & Holidays (One Hour) - $20
Handle tow lift

More About Snow Snake Ski & Golf
Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.)

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowshoeing

3407 East Mannsiding Rd.
Harrison, MI 48625
Map It

11) Bertha Brock Park in Ionia

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Bertha Brock Park

In winter, huge sledding hill. No snow tubes provided.

More About Bertha Brock Park
Bertha Brock Park was founded in 1931 to be a public gathering place. With a host of facilities from rustic to refined, the park is a popular location for meetings, recreational events, weddings and receptions, family photos, and banquets.

A healthy trout stream runs through nearly 200 acres of beautiful rolling hills. Trails wind their way through the woods, rustic campsites are scattered along paved paths, and many playground and picnic areas can accommodate a quiet family outting or a major organized event.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing

2311 Bluewater Highway
Ionia, MI 48846
Map It

12) Echo Valley in Kalamazoo

Echo Valley Snow Tubing in Michigan

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Echo Valley

2022-2023 Season:

Our tubing hill is now expanded for a longer, more exciting ride!

We are planning on opening between winter break starting the end of December 2022 and the 1st week of January 2023 every day or earlier weather permitting. After winter break, we will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only until mid-March 2023, weather permitting.

We have also increased our supply of covered tubes in two (2) sizes to ensure an exciting ride in all snow conditions. And speaking of snow, we now have three mobile snow machines and new grooming equipment to help keep the tubing hill in prime condition for your enjoyment.

A tow rope is available to assist you and your tube back up to the top.

$20.00 per person (all ages) for an all day pass (Equipment included).
No charge for Spectators.
No Reservations are necessary.
Cash only for admission and food in Warming Lodge.

The walking surface at the tow rope this year has been paved and heated. Meet your friends for a day of fun and tubing excitement at Echo Valley!

More About Echo Valley
Tobogganing and Tubing destination in Southwest Michigan. Some years they do have ice skating.

At This Destination: Tobogganing, Snow Tubing

8495 East H Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Map It

13) Midland City Forest in Midland

midland city forest tubing

Central Lower Michigan

Snow Tubing at Midland City Forest

2022 - 2023 Season:

Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for snow tubing until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents.

If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment.

When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill.

More About Midland City Forest
Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.

Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions.

At This Destination: Sledding, Tobogganing, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Ice Skating

2840 E Monroe Road
Midland, MI 48642
Map It

14) Kensington Metropark in Milford

Eastside Michigan

Snow Tubing at Kensington Metropark

Coast down a variety of hills, from beginner to advanced. A short “bunny hill” designated for younger sledders features padded trees for added safety.

Saucers and inflatables are not permitted on the advanced and intermediate hills.

No rentals

More About Kensington Metropark
Kensington’s 4,481 sprawling acres of wooded, hilly terrain surrounds beautiful Kent Lake and is home to an abundance of wildlife and waterfowl.

Kensington Metropark offers a multitude of recreational activities throughout the year.

At This Destination: Sledding, Tobogganing, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Ice Skating

4570 Huron River Parkway
Milford, MI 48380
Map It

15) Rolling Hills Winter Park in Ypsilanti

Document?documentID=6437

Eastside Michigan

Snow Tubing at Rolling Hills Winter Park

Tubes available for rent

More About Rolling Hills Winter Park
Rolling Hills Park is open year-round. In winter, the park features a sledding hill, a half mile of cleared walking trail and three miles of groomed cross-country ski trails (weather permitting). Winter equipment is available for rent. Please remember this is a sledding hill, no snowboards or downhill skis allowed.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing

7660 Stony Creek Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Map It

16) Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area in Belmont

cannonsburg michigan snow tubing

West Michigan

Snow Tubing at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area

2022 - 2023 Season:

Bring the whole family tubing, because our snowcoaster is fun for *everyone.

Tubing lanes are fast and fun and serviced by a state-of-the-art magic carpet, ensuring your group gets maximum laps.

Each ticket is good for 2 hours, allowing for maximum downhill tubing runs. Whether you are linking up with friends or riding down solo, our tubing lanes are a blast!

*Participants must be 42" tall

$18 Wed-Fri days starting Jan 4, 2023
$23 Weekend/Holidays

More About Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area
Cannonsburg Ski Area, established in 1965, offers outdoor activities and events all year round and is loocated15 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids, MI.

During the winter season, Cannonsburg offers skiing, snowboarding, multiple terrain parks, fat biking, and the largest tubing facility in the state.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Map It

17) Double JJ Resort in Rothbury

double jj resort tubing

West Michigan

Snow Tubing at Double JJ Resort

2022 - 2023 Season:

A 660 ft. run makes for plenty of excitement! Fly down the track on a snow tube and let the tow rope pull you back to the top.

Warm up around the bonfire, or inside at the snack shack where you’ll find hot cocoa, beer specials, and treats.

$20/person for 3 hours
Must be 38″ or taller and be able to ride in a tube alone in order to ride.

Fri 5PM-9PM
Sat 10AM-1PM, 2PM-5PM, 6PM-9PM
Sun 10AM-1PM, 2PM-5PM

Call ahead to check for weather/operating updates - (231) 894-4444

More About Double JJ Resort
Double JJ Resort has an indoor waterpark, miles of scenic trails to explore on horseback, a golf course, outdoor summer and winter sports, and themed events like summer rodeos and cattle drives.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Sleigh Rides, Lodging

5900 Water Rd
Rothbury, MI 49452
Map It

18) Mt. McSauba Recreation Area in Charlevoix

mt mcsauba tubing

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

Lighted sledding hill

More About Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd.
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Map It

19) Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing in Traverse City

Timberlee Snow Tubing Traverse City

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing

2022 - 2023 Season:

From 4 to 84, we welcome people of all ages to beat the winter doldrums with an afternoon of outdoor fun. And there’s no experience or equipment needed!

Get comfy as you glide up the hill on the tow rope, then get ready for a thrill as you slide back down.

Reservations must be made online in advance.

Children must be at least four years old. All tubers must be able to ride the tow line and tube down the hill by themselves.

$16 per person per hour

A full-service kitchen and bar in our lodge. Enjoy pizza, nachos, hot chocolate, and other beverages in between tubing.

Opens December 26, 2022

More About Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing
Located in beautiful Leelanau County just minutes from downtown Traverse City, they are the largest tubing hill without dedicated lanes in the state of Michigan. Visit for an afternoon of outdoor fun the whole family will enjoy!

At This Destination: Snow Tubing

10484 S Timberlee Dr
Traverse City, MI 49684
Map It

20) Mt. Holiday in Traverse City

mt holiday tubing

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Mt. Holiday

2022 - 2023 Season Info:

Reservations required as the number of tubes available each hour are limited.

Walk-ins are welcome on a space-available basis.

We do not have an age or height limit, we do, however, require each child to ride independently in their own tube, meaning they cannot sit on anyone’s lap.

Wednesday & Thursday 5 PM – 8 PM
Friday 11 AM – 8 PM
Saturday 11 AM– 8 PM

$15 per hour

Opens December 28, 2022

More About Mt. Holiday
Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons

3100 Holiday Road
Traverse City, MI 49686
Map It

21) Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling

rs=w:1280

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area

2022 - 2023 Season:

Adjacent to our ski slopes, this fun filled activity is perfect for children and adults alike.

Take an exhilarating ride down the slope on a tube where you will end up at the base of the hill right next to the tow rope where you will be towed back to the top to do it again!

For safety concerns, we ask that children under 4 years of age, are not be permitted on the tubing hill.

Reservations are recommended.

$14 per person per one hour session

Fridays 3:30 PM - 8:15 PM
Saturdays: 11 AM - 8:00 PM
Sundays: 11 AM - 5:00 PM

Opens January 6, 2023

More About Hanson Hills Recreation Area
Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities.

Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!
Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding

7601 Old Lake Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
Map It

22) Treetops Resort in Gaylord

Image 60

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Treetops Resort

2022 - 2023 Season:

The Extreme tubing run adjacent to ski slopes is perfect for children and adults alike. The run is 400 feet in length and has an 80-foot vertical drop. This is unlike snow tubing anywhere else!

A magic carpet will haul you back up the hill. After your one-hour extreme tubing session, we guarantee you will be hooked.

Must be 42" or taller. Minors must have a parent or guardian present to complete and sign their liability release form.

Reservations for extreme winter tubing are strongly recommended.

New Sidewinder track now open

$25 Extreme
$28 Sidewinder

More About Treetops Resort
Established in 1954. Located in northern Michigan.

Treetops Resort is home to ski hills, golf courses, restaurants, a spa & salon, and numerous lodging options.

In the winter, they offer a big variety of cold-weather activities.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Winter Event, Lodging

3962 Wilkinson Road
Gaylord, MI 49735
Map It

23) The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort) in Harbor Springs

boyne highlands snow tubing

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)

800 foot long tubing run for kids and adults

More About The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)
Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula!

The Highlands at Harbor Springs is a family-owned, four-season ski resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan. It's a perfect destination for beginner and intermediate skiers.

With many special events and a great laid-back vibe, the Highlands is a family favorite.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Lodging

600 Highland Dr
Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Map It

24) Silver Mountain, St. Ignace in St. Ignance

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Silver Mountain, St. Ignace

Tubing area with rope tow
Rentals available
Warming shack and snack bar
Must be at least 6 years of age

More About Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
Community sledding area just west of St. Ignace off US-2 at Cheeseman Rd.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing

U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd
St. Ignance, MI 49781
Map It

25) Mt. Zion Rec Complex in Ironwood

Mt Zion Recreational Area snow tubing

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Mt. Zion Rec Complex

2022 - 2023 Season:

Children must be 6 years old or 42 inches tall to ride the tubing park.

Individual 2 Hr. Block: $10

Opens December 26, 2022

Friday 5 PM - 9 PM
Saturday 11 AM - 6 PM
Sunday 12 PM - 4 PM

More About Mt. Zion Rec Complex
The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing

E4946 Jackson Road
Ironwood, MI 49938
Map It

26) Mont Ripley in Hancock

47310036351 a53a276e26 6k banner1600

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Mont Ripley

2022 - 2023 Season:

Tubing Park—3 lanes, 1 handle tow

$20 per person

Opens mid-January 2023

Monday-Thursday: 3 pm – 9 pm
Friday: 1 pm – 9 pm
Saturday-Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

More About Mont Ripley
Mont Ripley welcomes all snow enthusiasts. The ski area is owned by Michigan Technological University and sits in the middle of Houghton and Hancock.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding

49051 Ski Hill Rd.
Hancock, MI 49930
Map It

27) Sault Seal Recreation Area in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Seal tubing

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Sault Seal Recreation Area

Children must be accompanied by an adult for supervision. Every person must go down the hill in their own tube.

Ride back to the top of the tubing hill with a conveyor system.

More About Sault Seal Recreation Area
Sault Seal is equipped with 7 tubing runs with 2 tubing lifts, and a ski and snowboard hill with 1 lift. Sault Seal also has a heated chalet with a view of the entire hill.

Lockable Snowboard Rack
Bring your own lock and cable (not provided)

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding

2601 Minneapolis St.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Map It

28) Big Valley Ski and Tube in Newberry

big valley snow tubing

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Big Valley Ski and Tube

2022 - 2023 Season:

Daily: $5.00
Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Tubes
Tube Run (2 lanes)
Lighting (Stay tuned for new and special events)

Fri. 4 PM 6:00 PM
Saturday & Sunday 11:00 AM - 6 PM

More About Big Valley Ski and Tube
A ski and tubing destination operated by Luce County Parks in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Ice skating rink.
Open Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Check Facebook for updated conditions and open/closed status.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Ice Skating

14432 County Road 428
Newberry, MI 49868
Map It

29) Doc Holle's Silver Mountain in St. Ignace

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Doc Holle's Silver Mountain

2022 - 2023 Season:

Opening date TBA

Snow tubing on a BIG hill at a great rate!

Hill hours: Friday from 5-9pm, Saturday & Sunday from Noon-6pm.
Must be at least 6 years of age.
6-17 years $6, 18 and over $8

Hot dogs, hot cocoa, etc.

More About Doc Holle's Silver Mountain
Snow tubing with rope tow.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing

W1931 Cheeseman Road
St. Ignace, MI 49781
Map It

30) John & Melissa Besse Sports Park in Gladstone

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at John & Melissa Besse Sports Park

2022 - 2023 Season:

Tubing hill only open on weekends
3 tube runs with lift
Concession Stand
Snowmaking with power tilled grooming

Sat & Sun: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM or 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

More About John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
The Gladstone City Ski Hill is located off of M-35 on North Bluff Drive in the John & Melissa Besse Sports Park. Offering beginner and intermediate skiing, the hill also has three (3) tube runs, with a lift, and a snowboard terrain park with a 1/2 pipe. The Ski Chalet includes a concession stand that is also rented out in the off season (April through October) for wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions and other community events.

At This Destination: Sledding, Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding

900 North Bluff Drive
Gladstone, MI 49837
Map It

31) Ski Brule in Iron River

ski brule tubing

Upper Peninsula Michigan

Snow Tubing at Ski Brule

2022 - 2023 Season:

Ski Brule offers two types of snow tubing, Whitewater Snow Tubing Park and Homestead Snow Tubing park. Participants are towed on a tube (tubes are provided) to the top of the snow tubing park.

Whitewater Snow tubing park passes are $10 for 5 runs.

Homestead Tubing is traditional tubing (walk up the hill style snow tubing) and suitable for all ages. An unlimited tubing pass for Homestead Tubing is $5.

More About Ski Brule
Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere.

At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging

397 Brule Mountain Road
Iron River, MI 49935
Map It

Map of Snow Tubing in Michigan Locations

Find Snow Tubing Near Me

Snow tubing in Michigan

More Winter Fun

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *