Snow Tubing in Michigan: 30+ Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State

Michigan

Snow Tubing at Brower's Farm Winter Park



2022-2023 Season: January 6 - February 26, 2023



General Admission: $5 to explore the winter wonderland at Bowers School Farm! Meet our animals, warm up at one of our cozy bonfires, indulge in a variety of comfort foods from the Farm Kitchen, shop the Farm Store for local products, enjoy special entertainment on Saturdays and more. Includes access to the outdoor ice rink for those who have their own skates.



General Admission + Tubing: $17 - Enjoy 50 minutes of tubing which includes your General Admission ticket. Slide down one of the coolest sledding hills in Metro Detroit. Watch our hill come alive with lights during evening hours.



Tubing does require a rental fee (purchase online is required). Only our rented tubes are allowed to be used on the hill … no personal sleds or boards are allowed.



Rentals ($17) are for 50-minute time increments starting on each hour and ending 10 minutes before the next hour to clear the hill for the next group.



Open Hours:

Thursdays 4p-9p

Fridays 4p-10p

Saturdays 12p-10p

Sundays 12p-9p.



We are installing a tubing run with “snow” carpet to improve the tubing experience. This will allow us to continue snow tubing no matter the weather and allow for a more enjoyable ride. The tubing is longer than last year, but walking up is still required ... plan for a good workout.



It is recommended that all riders be over 42” tall. Ultimately, it is the parent/guardian responsibility to determine if the child can safely snow tube alone.

More About Brower's Farm Winter Park

Bowers School Farm is owned and operated by Bloomfield Hills Schools. With over 93 acres of forest, fields, gardens, and barns, there is always something new to explore.



In the winter you can:

~ Indulge in the comfort foods of the Farmers Kitchen

~ Warm up next to the bonfire

~ Shop the Farm Store

~ Lace-up for ice skating (weather permitting, bring your own skates)

~ Sip on Hot Cocoa and Enjoy Home-Made Cookies

~ Go snow tubing (reservations required) At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Ice Skating