Learn to Ski in Michigan: 7 Great Places to Go and What to Expect in 2021/2022

Learn to Ski in Michigan Heading to a ski hill for the first time when you want to learn to ski is an intimidating experience if you’ve never experienced that world before.

As a person that didn’t learn to ski until age 40, I’m here to encourage you and give you tips on how to get your family started on the slopes.

First, let’s start with the common questions people have about learning to ski:

How Long Does it Take to Learn to Ski? On average, you’ll be able to stay up on skis, navigate the chairlift, control your stops and turns, and master the easy (green) hills by the end of your first day of skiing. It will take a few more days of skiing before the moves become more familiar and you develop a level of comfort with the sport. Additional time and practice is needed for most people to progress to harder terrain. At the minimum, give yourself a solid day to get started skiing. If you can spend several days in a row learning to ski, you will be amazed at how quickly you get familiar with the equipment and the sport.

When Should Kids Learn to Ski? Kids as young as age 1 or 2 have been known to ski and snowboard, but for most children, the best age to learn to ski is 4 to 5 years old. Starting kids at this age, while they are flexible and somewhat fearless, helps them master the moves more quickly than starting at an older age. Most resorts and ski hills offer lessons or ski school for kids at this age, and for older kids as well. Any kid over age 4 is a good candidate to learn to ski, even at age 8, 12, 15, or older. Even adults can learn to ski.

Can You Learn to Ski Without Lessons? It is possible to teach yourself how to ski, but it’s not advised. Ski lessons are expensive but they are worth every penny. Having a professional teach you how to control yourself on the slopes, navigate the chairlift, and fall without injuring yourself is important. Schedule lessons for all beginners well in advance of your trip and you will have the best experience. Skip the lessons and someone in your group will likely get hurt or leave the trip with a crazy story, scarred for life, never want to ski again.

Best Places to Learn to Ski in Michigan

1) Treetops Resort 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

About Treetops Resort

Established in 1954. Located in northern Michigan.



Treetops Resort is home to ski hills, golf courses, restaurants, a spa & salon, and numerous lodging options.



In the winter, they offer a big variety of cold-weather activities.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

Treetops offers a variety of lesson packages that come with rental & lift tickets, plus they have a great beginners area.

Ski Lesson Details

Snow Puppies: Beginner Kids ages 7-12. 2-hour sessions. (Includes lift ticket, rental and lesson). Starts at $65.



Family Private lesson: This 1-hour lesson allows you (and up to 5 additional family members) ages 7 and up to enjoy quality time together on the snow while advancing your skills. These lessons typically cater to the youngest/least experienced member of the group, but our instructors will provide instruction to all. This addition to Snowsports School is a memorable experience for new skiers and families that need a refresher before hitting the slopes. Starts at $570 for a family of 4. Includes rental & lift ticket



More lesson packages available on their website.

2) Otsego Resort 696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735

About Otsego Resort

Located on the east edge of Gaylord, the formerly private family golf/ski facility Otsego Club is now open to the public.



Ostego Club offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses.



Amenities also include a four-season outdoor thermal pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

Otsego has great instructors and the slopes are great. Reasonably priced.

Ski Lesson Details

Ostego Club offers private lessons only.



These one-hour lessons run every hour on the hour from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on scheduled operating days. $70 for the first person, $40 per additional person.



Call for information and availability about Ski School.

3) Shanty Creek Resort 5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615

About Shanty Creek Resort

Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails.



Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

Sundays at Schuss are special. From noon to close you get a full-access lift ticket, rental equipment, and a station-by-station lesson for just $39.



(Super Sundays cannot be booked online or in advance. It is available first come, first served on the day you plan to ski/ride. Not valid December 26, January 16 and February 20. The last Super Sunday of 2021-22 season: March 27.)

Ski Lesson Details

With industry-respected leadership from Michigan Snowsports Industry president Steve Kershner and Michigan Ski Coach Hall of Fame member Rick Vantongeren, our certified PSIA and AASI instructors provide individual and group lessons for all abilities in all disciplines.



Choose from Private Lessons, Group Lessons, and specially-designed programs for children ages 5-12. For beginners to advanced, including race clinics and cross-country skiing.



After a quick ride on the SkiBra, Schuss Mountain’s Super Kids beginner area delivers a safe and fun learning environment, while Shanty Creek Resort's “terrain-based teaching” allow skiers to progress with confidence.

4) Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601

About Caberfae Peaks

New lodging and a renovated lodge are waiting for visitors at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac.

They claim to offer the best skiing and snowboarding value in the state of Michigan.



As the closest big ski resort to the majority of Michigan residents, it takes less time to get to Caberfae Peaks than other resorts.



That means more time spent on the slopes and less time spent on the road!



Caberfae Peaks offers huge vertical drops with consistently great snow.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

The Snowsports School at Caberfae has a great reputation for teaching newbies how to ski or snowboard.



They have great rates so staying onsite for several days will help you and your family lock in your newly learned skills.



*Note: The Caberfae bunny hill is great for beginners. Do be aware that their beginner (green) terrain is steep than at other ski hills.

Ski Lesson Details

Skiers of any age (4 and over) can take lessons at Caberfae.



55 minute beginner group lesson for people ages 6 and up. (5 and under are recommended to take a private lesson.)



One hour private skiing or snowboarding lessons are available for any age.



Lessons do not include lift tickets or rentals.



The full day Cabby Kids Program is for kids ages 5 to 8 and includes lift ticket, rental equipment, helmet rental, two snacks, and lunch. Kids play games that are ski and snowboard specific, in a safe, fun environment. The instructors work with the kids on mountain safety, skating, turning, stopping and riding lifts with a focus on fun, safety & learning!



The full day Cabby Carvers: Kids program is for kids ages 9 - 12. Kids will explore the mountain and learn the skills of the hill. The lesson will be semi-private with an instructor in a safe, fun, learning environment. Children in Private kids lessons will learn at their own pace and individual skill level.



Lift ticket, equipment rental, helmet rental, two snacks, and lunch are all included in the price.

5) Crystal Mountain 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683

About Crystal Mountain

Families love Crystal Mountain Resort in Benzie County.



This 1500 acre golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI.



The skiing is good, the staff is friendly and accommodating, and the amenities consistently provide what families need to relax and have fun together.



If you’re looking for a Northern Michigan family ski vacation, Crystal Mountain should be on your list.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

If we had to pick, Crystal Mountain would be our first choice when it comes to learn to ski programs.



Their staff and family-friendly facilities are some of the best in Michigan. Anyone who takes lessons at Crystal mountain will likely come away very satisfied.

Ski Lesson Details

Crystal Mountain Resort offers a wide variety of skiing and snowboarding lessons - including cross-country skiing.



Opt for private, semi-private or group lessons - including lessons as a family of four.



Lessons begin at age 3 and range from 60 - 180 minutes.



Crystal Mountain even has a Nanny McSki program! Kids ages 5 - 17 can spend the day learning to ski or snowboard - lunch included.



Rentals not included in cost of class.

6) The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort) 600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

About The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)

Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula!



Boyne Highlands Resort is a family-owned, four-season resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan and the highest vertical skiing and snowboarding in the Lower Peninsula.



With many special events and so much to do, Boyne Highlands Resort is a family favorite.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

They have the longest bunny hill in Michigan.

Ski Lesson Details

Boyne Highlands Resort offers ski and snowboarding lesson for all age groups and skill levels.



All lessons will meet outside, so you or your child will need to arrive dressed and ready to go.



Advanced reservations are required for all lessons- no drop-ins.



Lessons are capped at five people max per group, so be sure to register early to get your spot.



Private lessons are available for ages 3 - 12 and 13+. Or take private lessons as a family of five (age 7+) - note that all must be at a similar skill level for this option.



Lift tickets and rentals not included with private lessons.



Group lessons are split into several age brackets: 5 - 6, 7 - 9, 10 - 13, and 14+.



Opt for lessons only or book as a package that includes all day rentals and beginner area lift tickets.

7) Timber Ridge Ski Area 07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055

About Timber Ridge Ski Area

When the temperature drops, head to the historic Timber Ridge Ski Area, Southwest Michigan’s oldest ski hill. We’re a popular destination for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and other snow sports in the Gobles, MI area.

Why Learn to Ski Here?

They have great learn to ski or snowboard programs!



Saturday Learn to Ski or Snowboard:

This program is for ages 7 and up, includes a beginner lesson and lift ticket and rentals. Price is $45. This is a first come first serve bases, please purchase at 4pm, lesson starts promptly at 5pm, we meet outside the rental room ramp in the parking lot.



Kids Saturday Learn to Ski

Ages 5 or 6 and they are beginner lesson, they also include rentals, lift and lesson with a Childs instructor. This is a first come first serve bases, please purchase at 4pm, lesson starts promptly at 5pm. We meet outside the rental room ramp in the parking lot. The price for these lessons is $45.

Ski Lesson Details

They also offer private lessons and group lessons for ages 4-adult.



Private lessons are $65/hour.



Group lessons are for ages 7-adult and are $20/hr. Rentals and lift tickets not included.



My “Learn to Ski” Story

I grew up in Michigan, up north in Traverse City.

Snow was a way of life that I sometimes enjoyed but mostly just tolerated. My school had an ice rink where my friends and I skated every day at lunch. We had a sledding hill too. I took my roll-up sled to school with me on the school bus. I had a pretty sweet childhood!

People assume that, because I grew up in northern Michigan, surrounded by snow, that I also grew up downhill skiing. Surprise! My parents weren’t into skiing and my friends growing up weren’t either. And, I’m afraid of heights, so I didn’t push to learn.

It wasn’t till I turned 40 that I wanted to learn how to ski.

I wanted my three kids to know how to do this Michigan thing so they would be able to go on ski trips with their friends when the time came. I wanted to be able to make these memories with my family.

It took was letting my good friend Stephanie (her family lives and breathes skiing in the winter!) know I was finally ready to tackle my fear and learn. She stepped up, patiently explaining away all of my qualms and fears and assuring me that learning to ski wasn’t scary if you put the right pieces into play.

Here’s a recap of my introduction to skiing and the Pro Tips that Stephanie shared with me along the way.

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in Michigan, where I learned how to ski

Tips for Your First Ski Trip

Steph helped me realize that just because you’re skiing, you don’t have to freeze to death.

It’s amazing how good you can feel outside in Michigan in the winter if you just learn how to dress. (Sounds silly, but there really is a strategy here that you can apply to most all winter sports and activities!)

Tip #1: Skiing Success Starts With (Good) Planning If you can plan a trip to Disney, you can take your family on a ski trip.



(Bonus – If you start skiing when the kids are young, most places let kids under age six ski free.) There are a few logistics to work out before you go, but once you’ve got that figured out, you’re golden.



Checklists, advance reservations, and equipment roundups will make your ski trip so much more enjoyable.

In this series of videos, follow along as I learned how to pack for our first ski trip and what to expect as we finally become a ski family.

Tip #2: Calm Nerves by Taking Lessons Nervous first-time skier?



I sure was, especially when thinking about the chairlift. (I did try skiing once when I was in middle school. My experience involved no lesson and a black diamond ski run. Plus, I managed to jump/fall off of the chairlift. No wonder I didn’t want to learn how to ski after that!)



Thankfully, Steph explained why I didn’t need to be afraid of the chairlift, adding, “Your friends, if they try to get you to start on the chairlift, they’re not your friends.”



She also talked me through how I would get my kids started skiing.



A few key takeaways:

You will not start on a chairlift – there’s something called a magic carpet (kind of like a people mover) that beginners start out on.



Ski instructors will teach you how to use the chairlift.



Crystal Mountain is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski.



Take a lesson when you’re first starting out. Schedule kids for at least a half-day lesson (more on this in the video). Do not let your spouse or significant other teach you how to ski. Kids and adults usually take separate lessons.



The beginner area is filled with other people learning how to ski- they are in the same place as you and won’t make you feel rushed. All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills.



Learn the French Fry and Pizza techniques in a lesson to get the basics down.



If you’re a beginner, call one of the ski resorts in Michigan and they will walk you through getting everything you want scheduled – the websites can be confusing for new skiers.



Tip #3: Use Skiing as a Time to Connect with Your Kids We live in Michigan. We can either to fight winter or learn to embrace it.



That’s why, for my kids’ sake, I put myself out there and learned how to ski as an adult.



Skiing is really a whole-family activity. You can all ski together, no matter each person’s ability.



You can all ride the chairlift together, ski down separate hills, and meet at the bottom for your next ride up.



Chairlift chats with your kids and teens will likely be some of the highlights of your trip to ski resorts in Michigan.



Plus, Steph promises that even “cold” people will be comfortable skiing as long as they’re properly dressed.



Watch this segment for more:

Tip #4: Follow a Packing List for Your Ski Trip Prepping for our first time skiing in Michigan made me realize that I have a lot to learn when it comes to dressing for outdoor winter fun.



Just slapping on snow pants, mittens, and hats, might be fine for school recess, but it won’t keep you or your kids warm for a long day on the ski hill.



Learning how to be warm and have fun in the snow makes winter so much more enjoyable.



Watch this segment to see what made herski essentials list and hear why everyone should wear a helmet and beginner skiers don’t need poles.



And… learn all about how her family uses cinch sacks to stay organized (this is a brilliant idea I can see working for any sport that requires lots of gear.) Ski Trip Packing List – PDF Download

Printable Ski Trip Packing List

Tip #5: Learn How to Dress for the Winter Weather This section has more packing tips, plus Stephanie explains how to layer your clothing and really dress for outdoor Michigan activities.

What’s covered in this video:



-what to put in your cinch sack

-how to label your gear

-how to layer your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.)

-waterproof gloves with zipper pockets for hand warmers. (use nail polish to put your last initial on the gloves – this will help you tell the black gloves apart.)

-what kind of snow pants you’ll want for skiing

-how to best dry wet ski gloves

-a balaclava will help keep your face and neck warm – or get a neckwarmer (neck up).

Tip #6: Know What to Expect at the Ski Rental When it’s your first time skiing in Michigan, either at a ski hill or one of the ski resorts in Michigan, you need to plan enough time into your schedule to get rental gear.



Plan on longer than you might expect for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines.



Identify yourself as a first-time skier and the rental people will give you extra assistance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help with the boots – they are awkward for first time users.



Provide (your true) height, weight, shoe size and skier experience level to get appropriate equipment.



It’s a good idea to reserve equipment ahead of time, especially if skiing in Michigan during a holiday or school break.



If you’re staying at a resort and renting ski equipment, check to see if you can get fitted for your rentals the night before you start sking. It’s a nice perk that lets you get out on the slopes earlier the next morning.



Watch this video segment to see: how ski rental works, how to put your skis together for easy carrying, and how to clip your boots into the skis.

If you learn to ski with your family, you’ll be in for years of great fun together – even in the middle of winter in Michigan!

