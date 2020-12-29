Best Places for Snowshoeing in Michigan, Plus Snow Shoe Rentals, Trail Info, Night Trails & More

Michigan Snowshoeing is Something the Whole Family Can Do Almost Anywhere
Getting outside and into nature in the winter doesn’t have to be hard. It can be as easy as stepping into a pair of snowshoes and tromping through your neighborhood after a fresh snowfall.
Or, it could be part of a snow shoe adventure to the lakeshore, Upper Peninsula, or ski trip up north.
The neat thing about snowshoeing in Michigan is that it can be done almost anywhere you can find public property and some snow. Most parks will let you snowshoe through the woods or across open fields, blazing your own trail. There are places to snowshoe with dedicated snow shoe trails as well. Snowshoeing on a trail is easier because the trail will already be compacted.
So, the big questions are – where will you take your family to snowshoe in West Michigan this winter – and where can you find snowshoe rental in Michigan?
Choosing Your Snowshoes
Snowshoes have changed a lot over the last few decades.
Old-fashioned wooden snowshoes – the classic snowshoe look – are really hard to walk in. Modern innovations in snowshoes have shrunk the size down and made snowshoes more accessible to recreational users.
Choosing a snowshoe that will keep you from fully sinking into fluffy snow is the objective (note: no snowshoe will keep you on TOP of the snow unless that snow is really crusted over. You will sink into the snow a little bit. The goal is not to sink too far into the snow so that you can easily take steps.)
The bigger your snowshoe, the less you’ll sink into the snow. As you can imagine, having snowshoes that are too big will make it very difficult to walk. Conversely, snowshoes that are too small will leave you knee deep in the snow.
Thankfully, manufacturers post sizing recommendations on their products that are based on the user’s weight. The heavier the user, the larger/longer the snowshoe will need to be.
Other than size, consider the type of binding you’d like to deal with. Is the snowshoe easy to get on and off? Will it fit over the boots you’ll be wearing?
There are a lot of different types of snowshoes out there these days. If you’re purely looking to get out with the family, you don’t need expensive, specialized snowshoes. Choosing modern snowshoes that are easy to use and are the right size will give you the most enjoyable experience.
Where to Rent Snowshoes in Michigan
Here is a list of sporting good stores and outlets that offer snowshoe rentals in Michigan:
|Business Name
|Address
|Phone
|Nearby Trails
|Big Bear Adventures
|4271 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI 49749
|(231) 238-8181
|Burt Lake
|XC Ski HQ
|9435 N Cut Rd, Roscommon, MI 48653
|(800) 832-2663
|Houghton Lake
|White Birch Outfitters
|302 West Main St., Gaylord, MI 49735
|(989) 732-2223
|Gaylord Area
|Suttons Bay Bikes
|318 North St. Joseph Street, Suttons Bay, MI 49682
|(231) 421-6815
|Leelanau Area
|Brick Wheels
|736 E Eighth St, Traverse City, MI 49686
|(231) 947-4274
|Traverse City Area
|Bill and Paul’s
|1200 East Paris, Grand Rapids MI 49546
|(616) 458-1684
|see below
|Landshark’s
|306 Butler St, Saugatuck, MI 49453
|(269) 857-8831
|Saugatuck Area
|Evergreen Resort
|7880 Mackinaw Trail, Cadillac, MI 49601
|(800) 632-7302
|Cadillac Area
|Crystal River Outfitters
|6249 W. River Road, Glen Arbor, MI 49636
|(231) 334-4420
|Sleeping Bear Dunes
|Paddles & Pedals
|206 N Bridge St, Bellaire, Michigan 49615
|(231) 533-4449
|Bellaire Area
Of course, you are always welcome to bring your own snowshoes along. If you’d like to invest in a pair, you can purchase snowshoes for kids on Amazon for $50-$150. Most sporting goods stores carry them as well, along with Costco at certain times during the year.
How to Dress for Snowshoeing in Michigan
You can snowshoe at a leisurely pace, or you can sprint. Dressing for snowshoeing in Michigan will depend on your level of exertion, the weather conditions, and how long you plan to be outdoors.
Your best bet is to layer clothing.
Start with a synthetic underlayer, then and add as many layers as you will need to remain comfortable outdoors for your trip. Kids will likely do best in snow pants or a snowsuit.
Bring a backpack where you can store extra layers, drinks, and snacks while snowshoeing, especially with kids.
You’ll generate more warmth snowshoeing than you would downhill skiing, so a lightweight pair of gloves and a lightweight hat will often suffice.
Here’s more on dressing for winter.
Snowshoeing in Michigan – Where to Go
Snowshoeing locations are spread across Michigan, but are more prevalent in snowbelt areas of northern Michigan, the Upper Peninsula, and the West Michigan along Lake Michigan’s shoreline where lake effect snow can pile up hefty amounts of the white stuff.
Many Michigan ski resorts also offer snowshoeing.
Please note: Snowshoeing open/closed status fluctuates with the weather, and this year, also with State Health Department orders. Check with your destination on their current status before heading out, and be mindful that snowfall amounts can vary drastically in locations just miles apart. Also, advance equipment rental reservations are highly encouraged. Snowshoeing is very popular this year.
West Michigan Snowshoeing Trails
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings, MI
About This Destination
Set on 829 acres in Southwest Michigan, Pierce Cedar Creek Institute provides visitors with a unique exposure to a rare blend of diverse habitats including wetlands, forests, marshes, streams, lakes, and prairies
Snowshoe at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
Rentals available when there's at least six inches of snow
Rentals are free for members
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Wahlfield Park in Alpine Township, MI
Destination Offers
- Fat Tire Biking
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Wahlfield Park features a main recreational area that also serves as a trailhead for its extensive network of trails that explore a hilly mix of woods, creek valley and open fields. Most of the natural-surfaced trails are open to mountain bike use.
Snowshoe at Wahlfield Park
Various loops are possible from the parking lot ranging from ½ mile to 4.3 miles.
The trails are not groomed and may also be used for fat tire biking.
Parking area is generally plowed on weekdays
No restrooms available Nov - April
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell, MI
About This Destination
The Wittenbach Wege Agriscience and Environmental Education Center is an outdoor learning center nestled amongst 140 acres of lush forests, rolling prairies, abundant wetlands and open fields all waiting to be explored! Our trails are open 365 days a year, dawn till dusk, for your hiking enjoyment.
Snowshoe at Wittenbach Wege Center
Wittenbach/Wege Center in Lowell has snowshoes available for $4 per person, in sizes from preschool through adult.
Snowshoes can be rented during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 8-4pm and Sundays from 1-4pm. Overnight rentals are $10. Rentals available with a minimum of 4 inches of snow.
Trails are open 365 days a year, dawn till dusk for hiking for snowshoeing, depending on conditions.
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Luton Park in Rockford, MI
About This Destination
Luton Park is a family friendly multi-use park with 9.7 miles of interconnected trails. The park features a native prairie, pines, hardwoods, marshes and three bridge crossings over Rum Creek. Luton Park trails were designed for mountain-biking. Hiking, trail running, bird watching, cross country skiing and snow shoeing are also popular activities.
Snowshoe at Luton Park
Nearly 10 miles of ungroomed trails in six connected loops of varying difficulties
Mostly wooded terrain with stream valley
Ungated parking lot off 10 Mile Rd is plowed on weekdays
Portable restroom is available
Trails are open to biking in the winter
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland, MI
About This Destination
The Outdoor Discovery Center's nature preserve is FREE and open to the public 365 days a year. The trails are open during daylight hours.
Snowshoe at Outdoor Discovery Center
The ODC Nature Preserve is open 365 days a year during daylight hours and offers snowshoeing.
Rentals available
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Gillette Nature Center in Muskegon, MI
About This Destination
The Gillette Visitor Center, located in P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, is nestled among one of the nation's most impressive dune systems. Perched at the top of a large sand dune surrounded by a pristine wooded back-dune, the center features exhibits to tell Michigan's unique sand dune story.
Snowshoe at Gillette Nature Center
Gillette Nature Center at PJ Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon offers Winter Snowshoe Hikes. Snowshoes for these programs may be reserved from the Gillette Nature Association for a $5 fee per pair. Snowshoes must be reserved in advance and paid for on the day of the hike. If you have your own snowshoes you can participate at no charge.
Rentals available.
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex in North Muskegon, MI
Destination Offers
- Luge
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Ice Skating
About This Destination
Muskegon is your place for adventure sports with an ice luge and wheel luge track featuring a 1/4 zip line and several other outdoor recreation sports.
Snowshoe at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
Our snowshoe trails are a great way to see Muskegon State Park. Trails are groomed and marked to guide you to natural features and landmarks like the Block House.
The marked snowshoe trail system features four different loops, including flat trails for beginners and the most challenging trail from the lowest point at Lost Lake to the highest point at the Block House Hill.
Our snowshoe trails are not lighted but can be navigated at night with a good headlamp.
Feather snowshoe rentals available.
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Hemlock Crossing in West Olive, MI
About This Destination
Hemlock Crossing is Ottawa County's snowshoeing hub. The park offers 239 acres of woods and wetlands along the Pigeon River and has six miles of marked but ungroomed trails which are shared by snowshoers and cross-country skiers.
Trails connect to Pine Bend County Park on the west end of this property. A pedestrian bridge and numerous overlooks offer scenic views plus a nature center. The Nature Center there is a comfy place to warm up by the fireplace. It has snowshoe rentals, hot drinks, and snacks, and offers a huge picture window bird-observation area.
Snowshoe at Hemlock Crossing
Snowshoe rentals for adults and children (4+) at the Nature Center
Guided treks are available throughout the winter
Visitors are invited to warm up in front of a fire in the Great Room after their snowy outing
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Pigeon Creek Park in West Olive, MI
Destination Offers
- Sledding
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Pigeon Creek Park is 282 acres with another 130 adjacent acres of County Open Space land. Over ten miles of ski trails wind through old pine plantations, mature deciduous forests and through bottomland forests along the Pigeon River (off-trail snowshoeing is allowed).
Snowshoe at Pigeon Creek Park
Pigeon Creek Park has a 1.5 miles snowshoe trail, 10 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, and a warming shelter with food and beverages. Some trails are lit at night.
Snowshoers are required to stay on the snowshoeing trail. No trail fee.
Rentals available.
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids, MI
Destination Offers
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Winter Event
About This Destination
Blandford Nature Center offers 264 acres of natural land as a resource for West Michigan families to enjoy outdoor recreational activities and educational programming year-round.
Snowshoe at Blandford Nature Center
At Blandford Nature Center feel free to use your own snowshoes or cross-country skis on their trails. Please keep in mind that their trails are not specifically groomed for winter recreation. If you don’t have snowshoes of your own you can go to Blandford’s Visitors Center to rent a pair ($5 members, $6 non-members)! There needs to be a minimum of 6 inches of snow in order to rent snowshoes.
Rentals available.
Snowshoeing - West MI
Snowshoeing at Millennium Park (GR) in Walker, MI
About This Destination
Millennium Park is one of our nation's largest urban parks with portions in Grand Rapids, Walker, Grandville and Wyoming. With 1,400 acres of rolling terrain and six miles of frontage on the Grand River, the park is rich in natural resources, featuring unique habitats and large natural areas for wildlife to thrive.
Snowshoe at Millennium Park (GR)
Nearly 18 miles of ungroomed trails in several loops
Extensive natural areas with mostly flat terrain
Trailheads at Butterworth/O'Brien intersection, and on the east side of Maynard Ave are plowed on weekdays
No restrooms November - April
Northern Michigan Snowshoeing Trails
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Cross Country Ski Headquarters Trails in Roscommon, MI
About This Destination
Award-winning cross country ski shop and XC skiing destination. Groomed trails, full service outfitter specializing in XC equipment and winter clothing sales, plus cafe, rentals and lessons. Located in Higgins lake, Michigan.
Snowshoe at Cross Country Ski Headquarters Trails
Enjoy over 11 miles (18 km) of trails suitable for all abilities and “Ginzu” groomed every morning with the same groomer used in the Olympics.
On weekends, visit Trappers Cabin, just one mile from the trailhead, to warm by the bonfire and enjoy a snack or refreshment.
Snowshoe rentals available. Recommended that you reserve equipment in advance.
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Ludington State Park in Ludington, MI
About This Destination
5,300 acres just north of town, known as the Ludington State Park. Here you'll discover sand dunes with spectacular views, hardwood forests, marshlands, and nearly seven miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
Snowshoe at Ludington State Park
Guided snowshoe walks are held throughout the winter.
You can bring your own snowshoes or borrow one of 40 pairs available on a first-come first-served basis at the state park.
All walks begin and end at the warming shelter complete with picnic tables--and plenty of heat!
The Ludington State Park also offers annual snowshoe making classes during November and December.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Grand Traverse Resort in Acme, MI
About This Destination
Our 900-acre property is located 10 miles northeast of downtown Traverse City and features 3 golf courses, spa, private beach club and more.
Snowshoe at Grand Traverse Resort
Enjoy snowshoeing right here at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa (weather dependent).
Groomed trails
Bring your own or rent ($15- 2hr or $30/day) * Based on snow conditions.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Dog Sledding
- Snowmobiling
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowboarding
- Lodging
About This Destination
Shanty Creek Resorts n Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails.
Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.
Snowshoe at Shanty Creek Resort
Forge your own trail (the trail less traveled is the one you make!), or head over to the groomed 3km multi-purpose trail at Schuss Village.
Rental equipment is available from the Nordic Center at Schuss Village.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at The Homestead in Glen Arbor, MI
Destination Offers
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Ice Skating
- Lodging
About This Destination
The Homestead is a beachfront resort offering a wide range of unique lodging choices supported by luxurious facilities designed for romantic getaways, family vacations, weddings, reunions and corporate meetings.
Snowshoe at The Homestead
Snowshoe trails wind through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. One of the trails, Bay View, is just steps from the resort’s Village. There are also several other snowshoe trails just a short drive away.
Rentals available
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, MI
Destination Offers
- Snowmobiling
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Sleigh Rides
- Ice Skating
- Lodging
About This Destination
Crystal Mountain Resort is located in the Michigan’s northern lower peninsula in Benzie County. This golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI.
Snowshoe at Crystal Mountain
Snowshoeing is permitted on all Crystal Mountain property except the downhill slopes and cross-country trails.
A guided snowshoe hike and snowshoe rentals are available as well.
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Vasa Pathway in Willamsburg, MI
Destination Offers
- Fat Tire Biking
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Located on state forest land, the Vasa Pathway features a series of loops (3K, 5K, 10K, 25K) that offer users a variety of challenges from easy to difficult.
Snowshoe at Vasa Pathway
The entrance to the Vasa Snowshoe Trail is across from the grooming barn. It meanders up through the Acme Creek Valley on the west side, loops around the Headwaters, and returns down the east side. The approximate total distance is 2.5 miles. It consists of three stacked loops: orange loop is 1.5 miles; green-yellow loop is 0.6 mile, red loop is 0.25 mile.
The loops are marked by snowshoe blazes that are painted on trees on the right side of the trail approximately every 25 paces. The blazes are angled when the trail changes direction. They are painted in both directions.
Please stay to the side of the groomed trail and step over (not on) the classic tracks. Dogs on leashes are welcome on the snowshoe trail. Please pick up after your furry friends.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Ice Skating
- Lodging
About This Destination
Located in Boyne Falls, Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort has been a favorite Midwest destination since 1948.
Boyne Mountain offers 60 runs on 415 skiable acres, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, The Spa at Boyne Mountain, Zipline Adventures, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, beach activities, kids programs, lodging, meeting and wedding facilities, and real estate.
Snowshoe at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
4 km of dedicated snowshoeing trails.
Equipment rentals are available at the Nordic Center.
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area in Charlevoix, MI
Destination Offers
- Sledding
- Snow Tubing
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Ice Skating
About This Destination
Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail.
Snowshoe at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Trails are moderately paced and connect to Lake Michigan. While exploring the Mt. McSauba Recreation Area, climb to the top of the sand dunes to capture an awe-inspiring sunset. This trail system has a .7 mile loop to explore.
Experience the magic of snowshoeing or hiking (or cross country skiing) on candle-lit trails. You set your own pace on this self-guided journey at Mt. McSauba. Follow the candle light to our fire and warm up with some hot cocoa
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Forbush Corner Nordic in Frederic, MI
About This Destination
Forbush Corner Nordic is a recreational non-profit 501(c)(3) cross country ski facility where you and your family can enjoy miles of rolling, wooded trails that are designed for all ability levels.
Snowshoe at Forbush Corner Nordic
Over 10 km of dedicated snowshoe trails
Snowshoe rentals for on-site usage
Ski Shop, Warming Room, and **NEW** Yurt for changing and taking a break
Variety of snacks and drinks for purchase
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Dog Sledding
- Snowmobiling
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Sleigh Rides
- Winter Event
- Lodging
About This Destination
With 1,500 acres to explore, there’s a lot to see and do at Treetops.
Snowshoe at Treetops Resort
Choose between going on your own or opt for a guided snowshoe hike with Treetops' professional and trained staff.
Guided Snowshoe Hike will traverse up the hill to the look out across from the tubing hill where guests will be able to gather around a fire for a few minutes before the hike back. The experience will take about 45 minutes, limited to 20 people per hike. There will be headlamps available for those that wish to have them.
A valid trail pass is required. Limited spots on guided hike.
Rentals available.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Otsego Resort in Gaylord, MI
About This Destination
Located on the east edge of Gaylord, formerly private family golf/ski facility Otsego Club is now open to the public!
Offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses. Amenities also include a four-season outdoor thermal pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve.
Snowshoe at Otsego Resort
4.1 miles of cross-country & snowshoe trails.
Snowshoe rentals available.
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
About This Destination
Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities.
Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!
Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses.
Snowshoe at Hanson Hills Recreation Area
Rentals available, first come first serve.
Snowshoeing is permitted on all Hanson Hills property except the downhill slopes and cross-country trails.
The Easy Rider loop is approximately 2 miles in length that is fairly flat with a couple of intermediate size climbs.
The Overlook Trail is approximately 2.9 miles and leads you uphill to our "Overlook" that offers a great view of Grayling from the top of our main hill ridge.
Lodging Available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Fat Tire Biking
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Lodging
About This Destination
Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula! Boyne Highlands Resort is a family-owned, four-season resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan and the highest vertical skiing and snowboarding in the Lower Peninsula.
Snowshoe at Boyne Highlands Resort
Snowshoe-only trails begin at the Cross Country Center and lead into a natural wonderland. Breathe deeply, and experience the aroma of mature spruce and pine on the chilled winter air.
Rentals available
Snowshoeing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing at Nub's Nob Ski Area in Harbor Springs, MI
About This Destination
Nub’s Nob offers 53 ski slopes and trails on 3 separate peaks, friendly staff, fresh homemade food, an award winning lodge and the most highly decorated snow making and snow grooming Crew in the Midwest.
Snowshoe at Nub's Nob Ski Area
Hike the cross-country trails or the dedicated snowshoe loop. The loop starts near pole 3 of the purple chairlift, winding through the woods and up to the top of JB Arena.
Snowshoers can hike the lit cross-country trail.
Rentals available
Lower Michigan Snowshoeing Trails
Snowshoeing - Eastside
Snowshoeing at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township, MI
Destination Offers
- Sledding
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
- Snowboarding
- Ice Skating
About This Destination
Get that “up north” feeling without leaving the suburbs at top-rated Stony Creek Metropark. Extending across Oakland and Macomb counties, 4,461 scenic acres abound with opportunity for outdoor recreation all year long.
Snowshoe at Stony Creek Metropark
Escape the winter blues by walking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing at Stony Creek Metropark.
Snowshoeing - Central Lower Michigan
Snowshoeing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison, MI
Destination Offers
- Snow Tubing
- Downhill Skiing
- Snowboard Ski Lessons
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.)
Snowshoe at Snow Snake Ski & Golf
1.6 miles of trails zig zagging through Snow Snake’s beautiful golf course.
The snowshoe trails are open when the ski area is open.
Trails are not lit. Walk at your own risk.
Snowshoeing - Central Lower Michigan
Snowshoeing at Midland City Forest in Midland, MI
About This Destination
Midland City Forest is a 520-acre city park open year-round. Winter activities include tobogganing, sledding, skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.
Please call our weather app, Rainout Line, at 989-399-0506 or go online to check the conditions.
Snowshoe at Midland City Forest
City Forest maintains 7.5 miles of groomed trails (including a .7 mile lighted loop) for snowshoeing.
We ask only that you do not walk in the cross country ski track to the right/left of the main path. Also, be aware that bicyclists continue to use our biking trails in the winter months.
Snowshoeing - Central Lower Michigan
Snowshoeing at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park in Holt, MI
Destination Offers
- Sledding
- Snow Tubing
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Burchfield Park is a 500+ acre park along the Grand River in Ingham County.
In the winter, ski skating and sledding (with tubes) is available.
Snowshoe at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
Weather permitting, Burchfield Park in Holt and Lake Lansing North in Haslett have snowshoes available for rent for $6 per hour. There are 2 kid pairs and 2 adult pairs available for rental on a first-come, first-serve basis at Burchfield Park and 4 pairs at Lake Lansing North.
Snowshoeing - Central Lower Michigan
Snowshoeing at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park in Battle Creek, MI
Destination Offers
- Sledding
- Snow Tubing
- Cross Country Skiing
- Snowshoeing
About This Destination
Battle Creek Recreation Department offers winter sports activities in the winter at Binder Park Golf Course. Activities include: sledding, tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc. NOTE: Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays.
Snowshoe at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
Equipment will be available for use and the warming house will be open only Saturdays and Sundays. Call ahead for availability.
MAP of Snowshoeing Spots in West Michigan
Where to Go Snowshoeing Near Me
