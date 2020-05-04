Millennium Park Parent’s Guide: All About the Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Equipment Rentals, Fishing and More

1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Millennium Park is the Crown Jewel of the Kent County Parks System
With over 1,400 acres of outdoor activities, this park has something for everyone.
I hadn’t been to Millennium Park in over a decade because I thought there was a cost to go. And I don’t like risking packing up the kids for an adventure and paying a big admission, only to have my kids want to go home after five minutes.
But much of Millennium Park is FREE!
(There is a fee to get into Millennium Beach – including splash pad – and boat rentals, but everything else is complimentary.)
You can play on the playground, walk the beautiful, paved trails system, fly a kite, have lunch, watch the boaters on the lake, and more, for free!
About the Playgrounds at Millenium Park
We had so much fun at Millennium Park when we went.
First, we checked out the playground. (And then the bathrooms.) There are two different playground sections at this park, one for the younger kids and one for the older kids. The playgrounds are outside of the fenced-off beach area and have a nice grassy area nearby. Also nearby: the picnic shelters (these are often reserved by groups ahead of time.)
We had a snack and then chose a 2-mile loop from the 18-mile trail system. (More about this later.)
After our walk, the kids were ready to cool off and I was ready to sit in a lawn chair, so we headed into the beach area.
Millennium Park Beach & Splashpad: What You Need to Know
*This is a fee-based area of the park.
The splash pad water was so cold! But also so fun.
I liked that the splash pad is completely enclosed so parents of little kids don’t have to worry about someone wandering off.
The beach area is sandy – although it is a little grainy. There’s a marked swimming section and plenty of room to spread out towels, dig with sand toys, and have a fun day at the beach.
Bathroom breaks are easy – just pop into the VanAndel Beach House. Changing rooms are available as well.
Covered picnic tables dot the concrete terrace, which is right next to the concession stand.
Admission to the beach/splash pad area is $4 for adults, $2 for kids aged 3-15, and kids under two are free. They accept Visa and Mastercard.
Want to go again and again? Consider a season pass.
About the Boathouse and Boat Rentals
Boat rentals are typically available from the Millennium Park Boathouse from Mid-May through Mid-September. Lake Leota is fun to paddle – there is usually little to no current and paddling under the bridge is cool.
Tandem Kayaks, Stand-Up Paddleboards, Single Kayaks, Canoes, Row Boats, and Paddleboards are all available by the hour. Rates are very reasonable – kayaks are just $8 for an hour.
You will need to wear a lifejacket at all times (they are provided.) Kids ages 12-15 can use rental equipment on their own but it must be checked out by an adult.
Fishing at Millennium Park
Fishing from the observation and fishing decks at Millennium Park makes accessing the water a breeze.
There are a few places in the park where fishing is not allowed, but overall there are numerous places to cast a line.
Hint: You don’t have to fish in the busy parts of the park. There are multiple lakes to fish from. Try walking to the little deck between two lakes on the other side of Millennium Park and casting there for a bit.
About the Huge Trail Network at Millennium Park
I feel like more often than not I’m telling you to leave the stroller in the car, but guess what? Bring that stroller, you parents of tiny humans! Finally, a trail that is primarily stroller-friendly.
Millennium Park in Walker offers a whopping 18 miles of interconnected trails. Most of these trails are paved, but there are some off-shoot trails that are natural surfaces. This detailed trail map notes which trails are paved or natural surface.
In addition to being stroller-friendly, you can also take a bike, scooter, or any human-powered device on the trails. We tackled the trails with a scooter and a stroller and it was a breeze!
Trail Difficulty: Easy!
Dogs Allowed? Yes.
Facilities: Seasonal restrooms located near the North Trailhead.
Stroller Friendly? Yes–most of the trails are paved and stroller friendly.
Time of Year Accessible: Open year round.
Stroll, Blade, or Bike Through Woodland and Lake Views
We hiked the Orange and Purple loops and part of the Hansen Nature Trail. These trails offer views of beautiful wetlands and the recreational lake. It also has two boardwalks that my kids loved.
The trails are mostly sunny, with some shade on the Hansen Nature Trail. You’ll want to apply sunscreen and bug spray before you hike during the summer months.
The trails were busy with bikers, joggers, and hikers. If you have toddlers prone to wandering, be mindful, and keep them close.
We barely scratched the surface of all the trails at Millennium Park.
From what we did see, the trails are well-maintained and easy to navigate. With many options of loops and lengths, you can easily cater it to your family’s needs.
There are many parking options located along the trails.
The map offers specific addresses to input into your GPS if you want to start somewhere other than the main park complex. Seasonal public restrooms are located by the Kent Trails North Trailhead.
Tips for Your Trip from other Parents
- Millennium Park has a lot of full sun areas, especially the beach and splash pad, so protect your skin.
- Bring a stroller (or bikes!) for the paved trails. My husband and I found the one mile and two-mile trails to be quite pleasant, but apparently my three- and six- year olds preferred to be carried. And we hadn’t brought a stroller or bikes for the kids.
- The paths wind through the woods, so bring bug repellant.
- Pack a picnic (or bring money for concessions at the Beach House). There’s a lot to do at Millennium and you’ll get the most out of your trip if you spend the day there.
- If you do the beach, don’t forget all the usual beach supplies (chairs, blankets, towels, sand toys), and note that there are lockers and shower rooms.
- Dogs are allowed on the trails and at the park, but they cannot go to the beach area, so leave your pet at home if you plan to swim or do the splash pad.
Millennium Park FAQ’s
Yes, though with so much wide open space, you’ll want to keep a close eye on them so they don’t wander off. The playground has a special area just for 2-5 year olds, there’s the splash pad and the beach, which has a very slow drop off, and lots of trails where you can push your stroller and let them take in the views.
- 18 Miles of Hiking Trails
- Beach and Splash Pad
- Boat Rentals (kayak, paddle board, canoe, rowboat, paddleboat)
- Pavillions and grills
- Concessions
- Indoor bathrooms
- Large Playground
- Basketball and volleyball courts, cross country skiing
- Fishing areas
Millennium Park offers many picnic shelters and grills. Two shelters are available for rent if desired. Others are first-come, first-served basis.
All the West Michigan Parks and Trails Your Family Needs to Know About
Discover even more parks in our list of Favorite Grand Rapids Playgrounds. Trail seekers will find plenty to explore in our list of Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails around Grand Rapids.
Or, use this map of all the playgrounds, trails and dog parks around West Michigan to find your next family adventure!
Have Tips or Questions about Millennium Park?
Leave us a comment below and we will get back to you.
