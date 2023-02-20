Jurassic! 16 Jaw-Dropping Dinosaur Museums, Parks & Dinosaur Exhibits in Michigan & Beyond

5 – Cranbrook Institute of Science

39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303

*Open now through April 30, 2023



Come and experience the awe-inspiring power of SUE: The T-REX Exhibition, straight from The Field Museum in Chicago.



Make a trip to the Cranbrook Institute of Science and you will experience what it may have been like in the middle of a battle between a mighty T-Rex and an Edmontosaurus with the floor to ceiling screen.



Dinosaurs to See Here:

Visitors will be greeted by an exact cast of the famous T-Rex named Sue. She measures in at 40 feet from snout to tail and 13 feet tall at the hip.





📷 Sue the T-Rex from The Field Museum in Chicago, IL



Bonus:

Stop by the interactive stations to smell prehistoric plants and scientists’ best guess of what SUE’s breath would have smelled like. Plus, you can hear how deep a dinosaur’s roar really is.