Road Trip It to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis – the Biggest Children’s Museum in the World!!

This Children’s Museum Will Knock Your Socks Off

Once upon a time, we heard tales of this mystical place south of Michigan, where fairy tales and lands untold come to life.

But, in a time where it seems that many things are over-hyped, we were skeptical. Could the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis really be worth hours on the road?

There was only one way to find out: we packed up our minivan for a Midwest road trip and headed to Indy.

We set off with high hopes for our museum visit. And, when the museum came into sight, giant dinosaur neck careening from the building, we knew we were in for a special kind of treat.

It turns out we were right! We’ve visited several times now, in both the winter and the warmer seasons, and can emphatically say: the place is worth it no matter the time of year.

If you’re thinking about visiting, here’s the experiences and exhibits your family can look forward to inside of the Indianapolis Children’s Museums’ four levels of fun and learning.