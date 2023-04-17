48 Hours in Indy! Fun Stuff to Do on Your Indianapolis Weekend Getaway for Couples, Besties

Perfect Indianapolis Weekend Getaway

Indianapolis makes a pretty sweet Midwest weekend getaway for couples or friend groups – even if you’re not into car racing. Of course, Indy is bursting with things to do for sports-lovers and families.

If you’re looking for a place where you can kick back and enjoy top-notch museums, amazing cuisine, and fun nightlife scene – all served up with some good ‘ol Midwestern hospitality – then you need to put an Indianapolis weekend getaway your calendar ASAP.

Canal Walk in Downtown Indianapolis

Build your weekend getaway itinerary from this list of fun stuff to do in Indianapolis for an easy-breezy escape.