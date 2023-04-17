48 Hours in Indy! Fun Stuff to Do on Your Indianapolis Weekend Getaway for Couples, Besties

Perfect Indianapolis Weekend Getaway
Indianapolis makes a pretty sweet Midwest weekend getaway for couples or friend groups – even if you’re not into car racing. Of course, Indy is bursting with things to do for sports-lovers and families.
If you’re looking for a place where you can kick back and enjoy top-notch museums, amazing cuisine, and fun nightlife scene – all served up with some good ‘ol Midwestern hospitality – then you need to put an Indianapolis weekend getaway your calendar ASAP.
Build your weekend getaway itinerary from this list of fun stuff to do in Indianapolis for an easy-breezy escape.
Indianapolis Things to Do
Friday Night Fun Stuff to Do in Indianapolis
Lucky you! Everything you could want is at your fingertips in the cool, compact Bottleworks District!
Bottleworks District
Friday night is all about fun in the Bottleworks District, a new, reimagined warehouse community in Indianapolis. Rooftop bars, games, live music, movies, and delicious eats all anchor this fun-infused destination.
Bottleworks Hotel
First up – let’s get checked into the Bottleworks Hotel.
Located at 850 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, this historic gem used to be a Coca-Cola bottling plant.
It’s since been transformed into a luxurious boutique hotel.
You’ll love the stylish décor and unique ambiance – and that this stunning Art Deco hotel will be your home base for the weekend!
Staying at Bottleworks Hotel
Big props to the folks that transformed this old building into a hotel. It is solid.
Quality workmanship is evident everywhere and the rooms do not disappoint; they’re spacious and outfitted with luxurious amenities.
It’s hard to leave digs like this but it’s time to meet friends for drinks at the Garage Food Hall.
Garage Food Hall at Bottleworks
Grab a drink and a snack at The Garage Food Hall, a cool hangout spot that offers a wide selection of world cuisines and beverages.
The building, once home to the plant’s Coca-Cola delivery trucks, still retains its industrial charm today with elements like large roll-up bay doors.
We’d be here all day if we ticked off every vendor inside the hall. Just know that you’re in for poke, Mexican, a juice bar, Greek food, Cuban-inspired cuisine, Lobster rolls, and a whole lot more.
Now, is it time for a movie or is it time to play?
Pins Mechanical Co
Pins Mechanical Company at Bottleworks (856 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202) is the ultimate bar game hangout and is loaded with fun stuff to do.
Try your hand at duck pin bowling – a fun and challenging twist on traditional bowling, with smaller balls and pins.
They’ve got vintage pinball machines, ping pong, foosball, and even bocce ball.
And of course, an enormous selection of draft beers and cocktails.
Upstairs, their large year-round patio has cozy bonfires and giant Jenga. It’s the perfect adults-only destination (21+ after 8 pm.)
Living Room Theaters
Or, you can catch an indie or first-run movie at The Living Room Theaters just across the street.
It’s a state-of-the-art movie-watching facility with intimate, living room-style theaters.
Enjoy selections from the full bar of local craft beers, wines, and cocktails, as well as in-theater dining options from the gourmet kitchen.
Mass Ave for Dinner
If dinner in the theater isn’t what you’re after, head to Mass Ave for a great selection of restaurants and bars.
This vibrant street is just steps away from the hotel and is packed with great eats.
Popular options include Mesh on Mass, a contemporary American restaurant with an extensive wine list, and Livery, a Latin restaurant with a great vibes and a winning rooftop patio.
Saturday Stuff to Do
Good morning, sunshine! This day is filled with more wonderful choices.
Yes, there’s so much stuff to do in Indianapolis that you will need to make a few selections. The good news – there’s no wrong answer!
Regardless of where you end up, coffee is likely your first stop of the day. Bottleworks Hotel has you covered – just head down to the main level and visit the inhouse coffee spot, Blue Collar Coffee Co, for your morning brew and a bite of breakfast.
Then, lace up your walking shoes. Because today, you’re going places.
Newfields & The Lume
Our first stop of the day is the Newfields campus (4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208.)
This 150-acre destination is home to:
- The Indianapolis Museum of Art
- The LUME
- The Gardens at Newfields
- The Garden Terrace Cafe & Beer Garden
- The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park: 100 Acres
- The historic Lilly House, and more.
(If you’re looking for things to do in Indianapolis, Newfields should be on your list.)
Art & Nature Park at Newfields
If you’re up early, start at the Art & Nature Park.
Open from dawn to dusk, the Virginia B. Fairbanks 100-acre outdoor art park (1850 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46228) is always free and is part of the Newfields campus.
Take a 30-minute nature walk around the lake – it’s mostly flat – or take in the sculptures and art that are located near the parking area.
*Enter the Art & Nature park via the parking lot is located at 1850 West 38th St, about one-half block west of the main Newfields entrance.
The Lume at Newfields
The LUME, inside of the The Indiana Art Museum, is your next stop.
Book timed tickets in advance (Monet & Friends exhibit runs through May 2023) and get ready to step into a color-drenched art experience that puts you in the middle of it all.
Meet the exhibit artists via story snippets as you walk the path toward the exhibit hall. Sound and light take center stage in this immersive experience, inviting you to move through the LUME’s impressive 30,000 square feet at your own pace.
The dark path opens into a great open room. Floor-to-ceiling walls dot the space, serving as backdrops for the colorful 3-D displays put forth by 150 projectors in the room.
Wander through the space, peering around corners, and let your senses take over.
You’ll spend about 60 minutes here, followed by a drink and snack from the themed café.
Indiana Art Museum & Gardens
Your Newfields ticket also includes admission to the Art Museum and Gardens.
If art is your thing, stroll through the remaining exhibits in the Art Museum – this is one of the oldest art museums in the US and it houses an extensive list of works.
Be sure to visit the Clowes Pavilion, too. The LED ceiling is particularly impressive.
Lilly House & the Gardens
You can also walk the gardens and tour the Lilly House.
If the weather is nice, head outside to the Garden Terrace for a bite to eat – they serve sandwiches, beer, snacks and more.
Relax at the Woodhouse Spa
After all of that activity, it’s time to get refreshed back at the Bottleworks District.
Book a couples massage, facials, nail services or the oh-so-delightful WH Signature Calming Retreat to help you unwind.
Described as “Seven specialized treatments combine for head-to-toe bliss, beginning with a full-body exfoliation and a therapeutic stone massage. Then, a specialized neck and shoulder massage release upper body tension, followed by acupressure and a massage of the scalp. A foot scrub and the restorative ancient art of reflexology complete this holistic experience,” we can’t think of many things better.
PS – Before you leave, be sure to take a photo with the iconic NDY sign in front of the hotel.
Dinner at Traders Point Creamery or the Jazz Kitchen
Refreshed and rejuevenated, let’s get ready for a wonderful night out. The question is – will it be live music or foodie-focused? (No matter your choice, reservations are recommended.)
Dinner at Traders Point Creamery is a delightful foodie experience.
Traders Point Creamery (9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077) is a picturesque organic farm and restaurant in NW Indy suburb.
The Creamery’s unique farm-to-table dining experience uses locally-sourced ingredients and is full of delectable offerings that will make your mouth dance.
If you appreciate natural foods in a cozy historic barn setting, you must dine here.
The Jazz Kitchen (5377 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220), a lively jazz staple in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis, is another dinner option.
This spot is known for it’s Cajun and Creole-inspired menu and you can order a variety of cocktails, wines, or beers from their fully stocked bar, too.
Picture the small stage, dimly lit, with saxophone and trombone strains filling the air. It’s a cozy and intimate place.
Pick this option if you want to unwind and enjoy a night out with good food, music, and drinks.
You really can’t go wrong.
Sunday Weekend Itinerary Ideas
The last of the weekend has more treats in store – espeically if your tastebuds are looking for adventure.
Brunch at Milktooth
Milktooth, a trendy brunch spot in Fountain Square (534 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203) with indoor/outdoor seating is worth the wait. Their somewhat short menu offers unexpected flavor combinations that surprise and delight.
Round out brunch with coffee or a cocktail.
Good to know: seating is walk-in only and the place fills up fast – get there early for the shortest wait.
Midland Arts & Antiques Market
Next, it’s time to hunt at the Midland Arts and Antiques Market (907 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202.)
The four-story brick building, built in 1912, is itself an antique. Once home to a window and door factory, today it houses 200 or so vendors selling a variety of old, interesting items.
Come with a list – and a way to haul your treasures away. You never know what you’ll discover.
Downtown Walking Tours
Ready to get in a few steps? Pull out your phone and open up one of the free Walk Indianapolis tours.
Follow the map and listen as leading Indianapolis architects tell you the stories and history behind the prominent city buildings and spaces or bring you up to speed on the city’s many monuments.
Monuments & Memorials Walking Tour
In the US, only Washington DC, has more war memorials than Indianapolis. Follow this tour to see and learn about these impressive structures.
Downtown Venues
Learn about the iconic buildings and destinations on this walking tour. Some of the stops on the route:
Cake Bake Shop
End your Indianapolis weekend getaway on a sweet note at The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220) in Broad Ripple.
A stop here is nothing short of magical. Quant and charming, it’s like something out of a fairytale. Sparkling chandeliers and peachy-pink accents set the tone, letting the bakery’s exquisite cakes shine.
It’s no surprise this business will be opening a location at Disney World later this summer!
If you can’t decide what to order – a common problem here – Gwendolyn’s famous Earl’s Court Chocolate Cake is an excellent choice. Or, try a slice of the popular Raspberry Champagne Cake.
No matter what you choose, these glitter-infused whimsical delights are sure to please.
More Indianapolis Weekend Getaway Activities
If this itinerary needs tweaking, no worries.
When it comes to things to do in Indianapolis, you’ve got options. Swap out activity ideas with others on this list to create your own custom weekend getaway. Fun Stuff to do in Indianapolis made easy!
More things to Do
White River State Park is the cultural hub of Indy. Trails, museums, the Zoo, and a ton of recreation are found here.
Indianapolis Cultural Trail – 8 miles of trails connecting 6 downtown Indy cultural districts
Circle Center Mall (49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46204)
Canal Walk Three-mile loop along the Indy waterfront with bike rentals, kayak rentals and more.
Speedway Indoor Karting (1067 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224)
Tappers Arcade Bar (501 Virginia Ave #102, Indianapolis, IN 46203)