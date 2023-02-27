5 Wonderful Girls Weekend Getaways in the Midwest & Great Lakes

It’s Time to Plan a Girls Weekend Getaway in the Midwest

Grab Your Besties, Mama, and Take one of These Girls Only Midwest Weekend Getaways

A weekend away from the routine of daily life, the demands of family, and some much-needed time to get my favorite gal pals together for laughs, sleep, hot coffee, and new memories!

As my children get older, our family calendar is filled with more activities and family vacations.

It’s become harder for me to find time for myself and to foster those important relationships with my dear friends. I know time for myself is important and it’s something I’m committed to making it happen.

I once read an article that said, “the more social connections a mother has, the higher her kids scored on early cognitive development tests – and if the mom didn’t have many friends, her kids scored lower”.

That sealed the deal, it’s time to start planning a girls’ only trip!

Sometimes getting away seems like too much trouble, after coordinating childcare, carpools, and the guilt of leaving our family at home as we go off and have fun. Trust me, making time to get away nourishes friendships and helps our tired, stressed bodies relax.

But, you don’t have to go far or spend a ton of money to feel the day-to-day responsibilities roll off your shoulders.