Grand Rapids Gluten Free Restaurants – Tasty Stops You’ll Want to Try in 2023

Finding gluten-free restaurants around Grand Rapids isn’t always easy. There are so many “regular restaurants” in the area but for those with a serious gluten allergy, a clean kitchen that creates mouth-watering fare is the holy grail.
Thankfully, we’ve found a few restaurant owners that have gone the extra mile for our food-sensitive family members.
Below, you will find the list of Top Gluten Free Restaurants in Grand Rapids
Top Grand Rapids Gluten Free Restaurants
*We urge you check with any restaurant you’re not familiar with before you go to ensure that your allergy needs can be accommodated.
Papa Chops (2222 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508) Here’s a new GF spot to grab a bite in GR! This place is TOTALLY gluten-free. Enjoy foods you miss with zero anxiety. We tried all the indulgent treats (mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, fries, burger…with a bun) and were really impressed. We’ll be back…soon : )
Rise Authentic Baking Co. (1220 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids MI 49504)
This is much more than just a bakery!
This is a gluten-free staple in GR. While it is the spot to find the best gluten-free, vegan donuts–they also have a food menu that includes yummy options like avocado toast, hearty smoothies, and empanadas. Everything is made in a dedicated space–so no worries about cross-contamination!
Grab a cup of Squibb coffee and stay awhile–the vibe is great. Custom cakes and sweets available to order.
Brewery Nyx (506 Oakland Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)
The first and only gluten-free brewery in Michigan is right here in Grand Rapids. I love getting a flight so I can try a little bit of everything.
Grab a 4-pack from the cooler to enjoy later. My friends who can have gluten thought everything was great, too!
More Restaurants in Grand Rapids with Gluten Free Food
Most restaurants in Grand Rapids serve traditional menus with some gluten-free offerings. Here are the dining establishments that have at least some gluten-free menu items.
San Chez (38 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) sets themselves apart with their tapas and brunch Gluten-free restaurant menus.
The top of their menu reads “The guest must take responsibility and communicate their needs accurately to the server and chef to ensure their safety. Please, this must be taken seriously by all involved. The guest, server, and chef all must have copies of this menu. We all understand that some allergies are life-threatening.”
If you’re an adventurous eater, San Chez is for you. Their impeccable staff is willing to work with your party to ensure you have a top-notch experience.
Slows Bar BQ Grand Rapids (435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)
Located inside the Downtown Market, this barbecue restaurant has quite a few menu items labeled (g). That includes THE YARDBIRD (g) – “One of the top 3 Best Sandwiches in America. It comes loaded with Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce ~ AKA Yardbird Sauce.”
It’s $13.50 and just one of a long list of gluten-free items available.
Noble (1851 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519) This breakfast restaurant isn’t a fully GF restaurant but they do have an easy to read menu. Diners praise Noble for their soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and nut free options and they cook organically from scratch. Find them on 44th Street in Wyoming.
Electric Cheetah, Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop, & The Old Goat These cousin restaurants are all great at working with you to avoid gluten, dairy, and soy. The staff at Electric Cheetah and The Old Goat especially, treat families with a special kindness, and work hard to avoid any health concerns. Look for the GF on their menus.
Noco Provisions (4609 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546) is another Grand Rapids restaurant with many gluten-free menu options available.
Buffalo Wild Wings Our readers noted that Buffalo Wild Wings has an easy to work with menu for gluten, dairy, egg, and all types of nut allergies. Buffalo Wild Wings is also a great place to go when THE GAME is on, as there are televisions everywhere!
Amore Trattoria Italiana (5080 Alpine Ave NW Comstock Park, MI 49321) It’s not often that you can find gluten-free Italian food, but you will find it, on occasion, at Amore Trattoria Italiana. Their menu states “While supplies last, gluten free and vegan options available upon request.” Might be worth a phone call to see what gluten-free menu items are currently available.
Anna’s House Only open till 3:00 pm, each day, Anna’s house is a hometown favorite among specialty breakfast lovers. Anna’s house won high marks among our readers for being able to customize anything and for waitstaff who were highly understanding and easy to work with.
Bliss & Vinegar (888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546) Healthy salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, and soups.
CoreLife Eatery (2461 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506)
Herb & Fire (GF bread and breadstick option)
Licari’s Sicilian Pizza Kitchen (2869 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525) – GF pizza crust & pasta
Lucy’s Cafe (1747 Plainfield Ave Grand Rapids, MI 49505)
Terra GR (1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506) Farm-to-table dishes and pizza. Well marked GF menu.
Quarantino’s (1444 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506) Tasty gluten-free pizza
Wealthy Street Bakery (610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) Bakery & cafe with gluten-free breads, muffins, cookies, cupcakes and more. They also have a restaurant with gluten-free pizza, sandwiches, etc.
What did we miss?
Our list is by no means comprehensive. If you have a Grand Rapids Gluten Free restaurant to add, please leave a comment for us!
6 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Gluten Free Restaurants – Tasty Stops You’ll Want to Try in 2023”
Also: Red Robin told us that they don’t keep nuts on site.
Fresh Coast Kitchen in Wyoming has gluten free bread options for sandwiches and gluten free pizza crust. As well as coleslaw, pickles, and chips for sides…with a Rice Krispie treat to top it off! Their main sub bread is nut & dairy free as well! This Locally owned business strives to accommodate families with allergies and makes dining out stress free!!! They also DELIVER and CATER!!
Bless you guys for putting this out there – my 2.5 year old was just diagnosed with a life-threatening nut allergy and this is SO helpful!! Thank you!!
Silverberry has been closed for years
Thank you for letting us know! The article has been updated.
I’d love to see this guide updated with a nut-free and nut-friendly section! Peanut allergies are some of the most deadliest allergies out there, and one that a lot of families face!