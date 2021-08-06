Grand Rapids Public Museum: Endless Family Exploration!

POPnology – Special Exhibit

POPnology is OPEN through January 30, 2022

POPnology Wows with Hands-on Robotics, Interactive Space Exploration Challenges, and Iconic Sci-Fi Replicas

You’ve got to go see ET, R2D2, an actual DeLorean, and more.

Kids and adults alike are fascinated by POPnology. When I visited POPnology with my friend and our five kids, we all came away loving it for different reasons.

Adults can walk down memory lane with replicas of ET, Star Wars’ favorites R2D2 and C-P3O, and an actual DeLorean time machine.

Kids are having a blast with dozens of interactive games and hands-on activities like steering a Mars rover and controlling robotic arms. Visitors of all ages can explore how technology has evolved in movies, tv, and in our everyday lives.

POPnology exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Our Visit

First stop was the DeLorean, the famous time machine from the Back to the Future series. This is an actual DeLorean – not a replica. This was my friend’s favorite movie growing up, so she was immediately enamored!

Next up – the photo booth. It gives you four poses with space-related and futuristic backgrounds, emailed at no charge.

The younger kids gravitated to the giant Lite-Brite, and the older kids checked out the Space Exploration section, which included steering a Mars rover and launching a rocket. This gave us moms a minute to peruse the “History of mobile Phones” display and reminisce over our first Nokia cell phones. (Remember those??)

The robotics displays were a huge hit with all. My son loved moving dinosaur eggs with the robot arm reminiscent of Jurassic Park. The artistically-inclined members of our group were fascinated with creating computer generated music and sound waves.

POPnology Exhibit Highlights

This exhibit is open through January 30, 2022. Come explore four featured areas of science and technology in our everyday lives – past, present, and future: How We Play, How We Connect, How We Move, and How We Live and Work.

There are interactive elements examining technology in space exploration, the arts, and pop culture.