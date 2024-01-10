New Interactive “Building Buddies” Exhibit Comes to Grand Rapids Public Museum this Month

A Family Adventure Awaits at Building Buddies!

Step into the vibrant world of Building Buddies, the latest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Opening on Saturday, January 20, 2024, this exhibit is an invitation to hands-on fun. It’s designed for visitors of all ages, but especially for kids ages 2 – 8.

The Building Buddies experience is included with general admission. Kent County kids ages 17 and under get in free to the museum.