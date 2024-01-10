New Interactive “Building Buddies” Exhibit Comes to Grand Rapids Public Museum this Month

A Family Adventure Awaits at Building Buddies!
Step into the vibrant world of Building Buddies, the latest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Opening on Saturday, January 20, 2024, this exhibit is an invitation to hands-on fun. It’s designed for visitors of all ages, but especially for kids ages 2 – 8.
The Building Buddies experience is included with general admission. Kent County kids ages 17 and under get in free to the museum.
Help the Waltons Construct Their Home
The Building Buddies attraction centers around the made-up Walton family.
Visitors are tasked with helping this fictitious family set up their home within the museum.
Can you get the Walton’s settled into their new home by helping with various construction projects and related building activities?
Learning Through Play Along the Way
The exhibit offers a range of open-ended hands-on activities, from painting walls and tending gardens to fixing leaky pipes and crafting doghouses.
Beyond that, Building Buddies aligns seamlessly with STEAM curriculum objectives, making it an ideal field trip destination.
Museum Hours & Admission
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is open on weekends from 10 AM – 5 PM and weekdays from 9 AM – 5 PM.
|General
|Kent County
|Adult
|$12
|$10
|Senior
|$10
|$8
|Student
|$5
|$5
|Ages 3-17
|$5
|free
|Ages 2 and under
|free
|free
About the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Founded over 160 years ago, GRPM, is a treasure trove of local history, nature, and culture. Nestled on the banks of the Grand River, this three-story museum houses extensive exhibits that span from ancient artifacts to modern wonders.
It’s also home to the iconic, fully operational 1928 Spillman Carousel and Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium.
Plan to spend at least two hours when you visit.
