Camp Geneva: Lake Michigan Summer Camp Full of Faith

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance

AGES: Elementary, Middle School, High School Kids

TYPE OF CAMP: Sleep Away, Day Camp

CAMP CATEGORY: Religious



Kids need camp more than ever. They need a place to have fun, to get outside, to use their imagination, and most of all to be in relationship with others.



Camp Geneva meets kids here.



We invite kids into a place where there are surrounded by counselors who care and live out the love of Jesus in a tangible way. We invite them to step out of their normal environment into a place free of distractions, demands and expectations.



We intentionally encourage a community of kindness, compassion, enthusiasm, creativity and presence.







Camps and Retreats for Both Kids and Adults





Our programs are designed to give camper the opportunity to feel God’s love, grow in faith and be in community with Christian mentors while having a ton of fun.



Since our first year of summer camp in 1948 we’ve created a space where everyone who comes to GENEVA can feel the freedom, acceptance and love of Jesus Christ and be challenged to share that love with others.



We offer day camps for children entering grades 1-4 and week-long overnight camps for campers entering 3rd grade- freshman year of college. Learn more at our website.









And adults? We’re here for you too.



Throughout the year GENEVA uses its facilities and incredible setting on Lake Michigan to provide an environment in which groups and individuals can step out of the busyness of life and refresh and reassess their priorities in life or work.



Our retreat ministry is here to support the groups on sire by creating space where groups can reflect, rest, have fun, seek clarity and find direction.



Life is busy we all need a place where we can be who God created us to be.







