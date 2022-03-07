Camp Geneva: Lake Michigan Summer Camp Full of Faith

Camp Geneva in Holland, MI
Camp Geneva
3995 N Lakeshore Dr, Holland MI 49424
Camp Geneva is a Christian Summer Camp located in Holland, MI. We offer day camps and overnight camps for campers in 1st-12th grades.
Camp Geneva is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
Camp Geneva Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Sleep Away, Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Religious
What to Expect at Camp Geneva
Kids need camp more than ever. They need a place to have fun, to get outside, to use their imagination, and most of all to be in relationship with others.
Camp Geneva meets kids here.
We invite kids into a place where there are surrounded by counselors who care and live out the love of Jesus in a tangible way. We invite them to step out of their normal environment into a place free of distractions, demands and expectations.
We intentionally encourage a community of kindness, compassion, enthusiasm, creativity and presence.
Camps and Retreats for Both Kids and Adults
Our programs are designed to give camper the opportunity to feel God’s love, grow in faith and be in community with Christian mentors while having a ton of fun.
Since our first year of summer camp in 1948 we’ve created a space where everyone who comes to GENEVA can feel the freedom, acceptance and love of Jesus Christ and be challenged to share that love with others.
We offer day camps for children entering grades 1-4 and week-long overnight camps for campers entering 3rd grade- freshman year of college. Learn more at our website.
And adults? We’re here for you too.
Throughout the year GENEVA uses its facilities and incredible setting on Lake Michigan to provide an environment in which groups and individuals can step out of the busyness of life and refresh and reassess their priorities in life or work.
Our retreat ministry is here to support the groups on sire by creating space where groups can reflect, rest, have fun, seek clarity and find direction.
Life is busy we all need a place where we can be who God created us to be.
