Paradise Ranch Horse Camps: A Full Immersive Horse Experience

Paradise Ranch Horse Camp in Mears, MI
Paradise Ranch Horse Camp at Grace Adventures
8175 Juniper Beach Rd, Mears MI, 49436
Learn quality western horsemanship at Paradise Ranch. At these overnight horse camps, kids learn how to groom, tack, ride and care for horses in a positive Christian atmosphere.
Paradise Ranch is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
Paradise Horse Ranch Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Sleep Away
CAMP CATEGORY: Animal Lover, Religious
What to Expect at Paradise Ranch Horse Camps
Paradise Ranch is Michigan’s premier western horsemanship ranch where kids, ages 7-17, learn how to care for, groom, tack, and ride horses while learning about Jesus Christ.
Campers spend multiple hours riding everyday with quality horsemanship instruction. Kids bunk up in the unique western setting of Paradise Ranch and get invested in by our expert staff that connect Biblical principles with horsemanship skills.
Michigan's Premier Horsemanship Ranch
Located just 1 mile from the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Paradise Ranch boasts a beautiful area where campers get outside, away from technology, and make friends that last a lifetime.
In addition to arena riding lessons, campers get to go on trail rides through our extensive trail system, work cattle on and off horseback, play on the sand dunes, and have waterfront time at Grace Adventures.
High School students start learning aspects of servant leadership and advanced horsemanship. They then have the opportunity to come back and serve younger campers through games and work projects or directly in the cabin helping to lead Bible studies and riding lessons.
Register online at graceadventures.org to give your child a unique horse camp experience that they will never forget!
Paradise Ranch is a branch of Grace Adventures.
