Paradise Ranch Horse Camps: A Full Immersive Horse Experience

Paradise Ranch is Michigan’s premier western horsemanship ranch where kids, ages 7-17, learn how to care for, groom, tack, and ride horses while learning about Jesus Christ. Campers spend multiple hours riding everyday with quality horsemanship instruction. Kids bunk up in the unique western setting of Paradise Ranch and get invested in by our expert staff that connect Biblical principles with horsemanship skills.

Michigan's Premier Horsemanship Ranch

Located just 1 mile from the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Paradise Ranch boasts a beautiful area where campers get outside, away from technology, and make friends that last a lifetime.



In addition to arena riding lessons, campers get to go on trail rides through our extensive trail system, work cattle on and off horseback, play on the sand dunes, and have waterfront time at Grace Adventures.



High School students start learning aspects of servant leadership and advanced horsemanship. They then have the opportunity to come back and serve younger campers through games and work projects or directly in the cabin helping to lead Bible studies and riding lessons.



Paradise Ranch is a branch of Grace Adventures.

