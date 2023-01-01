Day Camp @ BattleGR: Themed Weeks Include Laser Tag, Nerf & STEM

Laser Tag, Esports and Court Sports All In One Spot This Summer at BattleGR

At Day Camp, your child participates in multiple sessions with breaks in between. There are snack times and lunch times to make sure there is a consistent flow of busy time and social down time. The obvious activities include laser tag, but did you know we offer arts and crafts, esports, and court sports? This setup gives them the opportunity to meet new friends and learn more about themselves. Our previous day campers enjoyed a break in the monotony of a long summer break at home. Parents appreciate their children having a safe, entertaining social and physical outlet. Kids ages 6-14 will have a blast this summer when you enroll them in one of our day camps. Our day camps are offered Monday – Thursday, 9-4PM. We understand that parents have a lot on their plate and need options. That is why we designed a day camp around you. There are two options to choose from; pick a single day or all week. All of our Counselors go through a screening process that includes background checks and in school or careers that work with kids. BattleGR is not open to the public during day camp. The campers are split into groups based on age. We do our best to make sure all friends are grouped together (by request). Lunch and snacks are included in your registration fees. Additional items may be purchased. If making sure your kids stay active and aren’t on screens all day, BattleGR’s day camp is for you. We help the campers get to know each other by playing games at the beginning of the day that encourages conversation and funny get to know you questions. You can sign your child up for all week, all summer, or just pick days that work for your schedule. Activities Include: Nerf, laser tag, archery tag (older age group), dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, board games, arts & crafts, gel blasters, PC Gaming, and a Super Smash Bros tournament. Outside play is encouraged and fostered through outdoor play days. There is an expansive variety of activities each day. To reduce redundancy, not all activities listed will be played every day.

What does a day at camp look like?



Doors open at 8:45AM for check in. You and your child will receive a number. That number is used for secure pick up and lets us know anyone with this number is approved to pick up your child. We record and confirm other details to ensure we have all the correct information about your child.



Court Play begins when your child arrives. This includes games on the courts until about 9:10/9:15AM. At that time we go over the rules and expectations, share what is for lunch, what activities we are doing, and any other special details for the day. The groups divide up based on age and proceed to their first fun session.



Snack time is about 10:15/10:30AM and lunch around noon. Sometimes the older kids have their snack in the afternoon instead of the morning.



The groups rotate through the activities for the day approximately every 30 minutes.



Doors are locked during the camp.



Pick up is at 4PM.



Frequently asked questions:



Q: Do they get to play in the arcade?



A: Yes, included in your registration is $3 per day to use in the arcade or get extra snack/candy/slushee. You can add more money onto their account, if desired.



Q: Do siblings get a discount?



A: Yes, we give you 5% off when you register siblings together. Use coupon code siblings23 or tell us if you book over the phone.



Q: What video/pc games can they play?



A: We have Rocket League, Among Us, Fall Guys, Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, Mario Kart, Just Dance, Super Smash, and we add more games that are new and entertaining for families to play.



Q: What do I need to send with my child?



A: We recommend sending a water bottle with their names, a change of clothes for water day, and lunch if they don’t like what we are having for lunch. Please make sure everything is labeled with your child’s name.



Q: My child has a food allergy. Can they still come?



A: Yes, we ask that you contact us to let us know during registration. We try to work with all allergies but we always have options for gluten-free diets.



Q: Do you have a behavior policy?



A: Yes, BattleGR's Behavior Policy: We have a zero tolerance for bullying, physical altercations, and inappropriate language. We will call the parent to come pick up their child and no refunds will be given.



Q: What is your refund policy?



A: Camp is non-refundable. If you give us 6 weeks notice, we will credit your account to be used at another time. If you have an unavoidable situation, we can always review it and try to accommodate you.



Q: Do you offer referral gifts if I refer a friend to come to camp?



A: Yes, yes, we do! Please make sure to put who referred you on your form you fill out after you register. You will receive your referral gift after the event has happened.



Now Hiring. We will be hiring a few camp counselors in training for the summer as well. You can apply at battlegr.com/careers.

