Grace Adventures Summer Camp: Packed With Outdoor Adventure

There has never been a better or more critical time to send your child to summer camp. Kids need the opportunity to get outside, interact face-to-face with other children, be challenged through activities, and be mentored by Christian role models to follow Christ.



Grace Adventures has been providing Summer Camp experiences for kids ages 7-17 for over 50 Years on our campus next to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.



Our mission is to Impact People With Jesus Christ and we get the chance to serve over 40,000 youth, adults, and families each year through our various ministries.







Biblically Focused Camps for Kids Ages 7-17





Summer Camp provides a safe and Biblically-focused atmosphere where kids thrive.



By removing distractions, electronics, and the constant noise from the world, campers have the chance to explore who they are, reinforce the foundations of their faith, are taught responsibility, and gain self-confidence that prepares them for life.



Everything in your child’s camp is intentionally planned and meticulously thought through to provide one of the most fun weeks of your child’s year and also one that they will remember for the rest of their life.



Our High School Leadership camps, Pathfinder and Quest, focus on developing a Biblical view of servant leadership in students. Pathfinder and Quest students also have the opportunity to come back and serve during the summer in our camp programs.



Our Horse Camps at Paradise Ranch provide fun for kids as they learn quality horsemanship skills and about their walk with Jesus.



Campers at Paradise Ranch horse camps also receive everything that our traditional camp offers while also getting to take care of, feed, and ride a horse every day. Our professional equine staff teach kids proper horsemanship while having fun with horses.





Our highly-trained staff will take care of and mentor your kids as they explore new activities, make new friends, eat great food, and learn more about God.



Summer Camps run Sunday afternoon to Friday morning from June to August.



Different camps are offered on different weeks, so check our website for the latest availability, dates, and prices for each camp experience.



Every one of our summer camp programs are approved and licensed by the State of Michigan and adhere to some of the highest standards of camper safety in the country.



We also offer various discounts and scholarships for families to take advantage of. Please visit our website for more details on scholarships and how you can help make camp affordable.



We look forward to serving you and your camper at Grace Adventures this summer!












