Try SUPs, Kneeboarding & Wakeboarding for Just $15 – Two July Dates!!

Calling All Water Loving Kids
West Michigan in the summer. Just add water for the perfect day!
Back by popular demand, GRKIDS is excited to bring you TWO special days at Action Wake Park. (This sells out every year!)
We’ve teamed up with these folks (who promise to teach you to use the park and their equipment) for a morning of fun at a super special rate. This is your chance to try out water sports for the first time – or the hundredth time – at their cable wakeboard park.
And before you say, nope, not for me, read on. This is good. I promise!
What is Action Wake Park?
In a nutshell, Action Wake Park is a cable wake-boarding facility located at 3320 Hudson Trails Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426.
They use overhead cable ski rigs and stunt features (like ramps and rails) to create the ultimate boat-free extreme wake-boarding experience. But don’t let the “extreme” part throw you.
Action Wake Park is open to all ages and experience levels and is a ton of fun for everyone – even those who are sitting lakeside.
It’s So Much Fun!
- Paddle Sports (Stand up paddle boards – SUPS)
- Kneeboarding
- Wakeboarding
- Water Skiing
- Skiing
SCHEDULE8:30 – 9:00 – Check in at the ticket counter to verify the participant’s waiver is completed. Participants will receive a wristband.
9:00 – 10:00 – Paddleboarding and group games. 2 groups of 15. 25-30 min paddle sessions. 1 group paddling at a time then switch groups.
10:15 – 12:00 – Kneeboarding and Wakeboarding on the cable system altogether. Group games on shore.
AND… you only pay for the people that are actively out on the water. If you’re bringing little sis to chill on the grass while big sis rides, you only pay $15. If mom or dad wants to paddleboard or kayak or ride – it’s $15 per person. That fee covers all of the activities for three full hours of fun.
This is a Great Deal
We figure the pass, equipment, lesson, and more is worth well over $60 per person.
Our group is getting you in for $15 per person. That includes all rental equipment, lessons, and time out on the water.
Good deal, eh?
Safety Update
Given the state of Covid-19, Action Wake Park has made some changes to how they operate on a daily basis and this will include how they handle this event.
- They’ve reduced the capacity of this event from 60 to 30 to help maintain the necessary space needed for social distancing.
- AWP team members will be helping maintain social distancing at all times during this event including people not participating.
- AWP Team Members will be disinfecting high traffic surfaces regularly to maintain cleanliness, this includes shared equipment.
- In years past we have had to share, for example, kneeboards. These items will be disinfected before being handed off to the next participant ensuring it is clean and safe for use.
- When checking in at the beginning of the event you will be given a wristband that we ask parents to put on their participant to minimize contact.
Finally, Parents, if you will have other little ones along, we recommend bringing a blanket to layout on the hill. This will help everyone effectively social distance. You may bring toys, have a picnic, enjoy the sun, etc while watching your other kids participate.
Get Your Ticket for July 10 or 24th from 9 am – noon
These are Fridays – Let’s start the weekend a little early!
Waivers
Save time on arrival and check in by signing the park waiver ahead of time.
Will You Be There?
(616) 827-7903
FAQ’s
Q: Can I drop my kids off?
A: Parents or a responsible adult need to remain on site for this event.
Q: Is there an age limit?
A: There is no age limit, however, the suggested age for this event is 6 – 16. The child needs to be water safe – comfortable going into deep water while wearing a life jacket.
Q: What do I need to bring?
A: All equipment will be provided. You will need to bring a swimsuit, towel, and a good attitude.
Q: What if there is bad weather?
A: Rain will not stop operations of the park or event. However, to maintain everyone’s safety, we will temporarily discontinue operations if lightning is within 10 miles of the park or winds exceeding 20MPH. After the lightning passes outside of the 10-mile radius for 30 minutes or wind dies down, we will resume operations. In the event that the park must shut down due to weather conditions, your pass is immediately frozen, and your time will not resume until we reopen that day. If we have to close for the remainder of the day, you will be issued a rain check. However, if you choose to leave during a temporary shut down, your pass will expire. All riders who have made a reservation will be notified and asked to reschedule or post-pone.
* Cancellation notifications will be decided and announced at least 1 hr 30 Min prior to the event start time.
Notifications will be sent through the email provided at signup.
* Additional TEXT ALERTS can be signed up for by TEXTING @actionwa to 81010 or follow this link HERE to signup.
Q: Do we need a waiver?
A: All participants need signed waivers. Sign time by doing this in advance. WAIVER
