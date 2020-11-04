Grand Rapids Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas

EXPERIENCE GIFT IDEAS

These local gift experiences will stick in your kids’

I am thrilled that they are finally starting to listen. My parents took my kids to a show at DeVos and my in-laws took them to a hotel with a water park . The kids still talk about these adventures and ask when they can do it again .

When people take a moment to ask me for gift ideas, the first thing I say is, “Take them somewhere and make a memory!”

If you miss Toys R Us, come on over to my house! The toys are out of control. Yet when birthdays come around, friends and family inevitably give my kids more. Because what else would they do? They love my kid and want to show them love through a gift.

1 – An Outing With You

Chances are that special kid in your life would enjoy a day out with you. And the fun part? You can pick something that you would both enjoy together!

Try a family yoga session or a specially themed yoga workshop (like Superhero Night or Spa Night) with Renew Mama Studio.

Entertainment kids would dig a movie or concert tickets.

If your child likes glam, treat your kid (and yourself) to manicures or pedicures together. Here are some of the best places that offer kid-friendly spa services.

Love the theatre? CARE ballet is a great stage idea, as these shows are specially geared toward little kids. Musicals are great fun at The Civic Theatre.

Everyone loves bowling. Plus with bumpers, any age can get a strike! Hudsonville Lanes is a family-friendly place and my kids beg to go back.

2 – Memberships to Museums and Attractions

I love our memberships! It’s so nice to be able to take the kids to different places around town without having to pay admission. This is also perfect for families with toddlers or preschoolers who may only last an hour or two before they need to eat or sleep.

With a membership, I don’t feel like I have to stay for hours in order to “get my money’s worth.” If a family membership isn’t in your budget, simply getting a one-day pass for the birthday kid and his family would be fun.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a magnet for little kids as well as the Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Kids love the Grand Rapids Public Museum where they can ride the carousel after walking around in the “Old World Grand Rapids” exhibit.

No matter their age, there is always something fun to do at John Ball Zoo. Whether it’s exploring outdoor play areas, watching a favorite animal or tackling their ropes course, it’s sure to be a hit.

Let your kids loose with your camera at the Grand Rapids Art Museum! Talk about the things they saw and what it reminded them of and what kind of art THEY would like to make.

3 – Classes, Classes, Classes

If your kid aspires to be the next Master Chef (Junior or otherwise), check out one of these cooking and baking classes or even summer camp at the Downtown Market.

Have a computer coder on your hands? They may like a STEM-based course or two at Sylvan Learning.

Swim Classes. Learn the name of their favorite swim facility and give them money toward a class. These are some favorite swim lessons around Grand Rapids.

Gymnastics (or Ninja Skills) is a healthy class that wears kids out. It’s easy, you don’t have to buy a lot of equipment or uniforms for it, and anyone can do it. Try one of these local gymnastics centers.

Your dramatic dancer, musician or artist may benefit from a music, theatre or dance program.

4 – Sports and Other Physical Activities

Kids who love to watch a good game would enjoy tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps in action. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Drive are also great adventures. Be sure to give them vouchers for snacks, too!

Would your kid rather be part of the action? Sign them up for their favorite sport!

A great one-time “athletic” idea is a trampoline park or indoor playground.

Would you AND your kid rather be part of the action? Sign up for laser tag at Battle GR or virtual reality adventures at Amped Virtual Reality.

5 – Summer or Day Camp

This is a gift that will have Mom and Dad thanking you, too. (Or if you’re Mom or Dad, here’s your top gift idea!)

Camps are great ways for kids to explore their interests without making a big commitment. Many of the birthday experiences already mentioned offer day camps.

Our Summer Camps Guide lists dozens of camps around West Michigan.

(Tip: Check with Mom or Dad first before booking a camp.)

Are there any experiences we missed that are hits with your family? Let us know in the comments!