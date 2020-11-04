Grand Rapids Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas

Grand Rapids Birthday Party Planning Just Got Easier
Plan the Perfect Birthday This Year With This Guide
Has planning your child’s birthday party got you feeling a little overwhelmed? Busy parents know that booking a local venue for your next birthday party can make all of the difference in the party planning process.
This year, planning a party during a pandemic takes on extra stress. Having a distanced party at a local venue is a lot easier than enforcing distancing and mask wearing in your own home.
In addition to providing the entertainment for the birthday, these local venues are educated on safety protocols and have all the materials to keep the birthday party clean.
Many venues are hosting small batch parties right now, making favors and cake planning even easier for mom and dad, as there are fewer guests involved. Add in our local experience gift ideas, and wrapping up your kids birthday could be a slam dunk.
These local birthday venues, entertainers and suppliers will take the stress out of birthday party planning this year.
*The following are sponsored listings.
Table of Contents
Top-Voted Birthday Party Venues »
Local Experience Gift Ideas »
Activity Center Birthday Parties »
Swim, Skate & Bowling Parties »
Sports & Entertainment Birthdays »
Characters & Themed Birthday Parties »
Animals & Nature Parties »
Gymnastics Birthdays »
STEAM powered Birthday Parties »
Plan a party with The Mud Room and you’ll see why this creative studio is a favorite place to celebrate. Their 24+ years of experience will ensure an experience that is FUN for the kids and EASY for you! Choose a flexible Art a la Carte party, or select a simple and affordable Party Package designed for busy parents like you! Packages include artsy activities like Pottery Painting, Potter’s Wheel, and Wood Signs. Take-home options are also available so you can party at YOUR place!
The Mud Room has been voted the BEST for multiple Grandtastic Awards, and will help anyone feel like an artist. Book their semi-private Party Room or order projects to go for your next party, scout troop, mom’s night out, family date… it’s not just for kids! Their friendly staff and online resources offer tips and inspiration to help you create your own masterpiece.
The Mud Room first opened in 1996 and soon became a popular destination for those looking to get creative in West Michigan. Now conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner, they welcome all ages for the creative fun our readers have enjoyed for the past 24+ years. For your safety and convenience, online ordering and curbside pickup are also available!
1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-259-7269
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
“The birthday party was GREAT! I am so excited to pick up the cups. You guys did a great job with the curbside pickup. ”
EXPERIENCE GIFT IDEAS
5 Grand Rapids Experience Gift Ideas for Your Birthday Kid
If you miss Toys R Us, come on over to my house! The toys are out of control. Yet when birthdays come around, friends and family inevitably give my kids more. Because what else would they do? They love my kid and want to show them love through a gift.
When people take a moment to ask me for gift ideas, the first thing I say is, “Take them somewhere and make a memory!”
I am thrilled that they are finally starting to listen. My parents took my kids to a show at DeVos and my in-laws took them to a hotel with a water park. The kids still talk about these adventures and ask when they can do it again.
5 Favorite Grand Rapids Birthday Gift Experiences for Kids
These local gift experiences will stick in your kids’
1 – An Outing With You
Chances are that special kid in your life would enjoy a day out with you. And the fun part? You can pick something that you would both enjoy together!
Try a family yoga session or a specially themed yoga workshop (like Superhero Night or Spa Night) with Renew Mama Studio.
Entertainment kids would dig a movie or concert tickets.
If your child likes glam, treat your kid (and yourself) to manicures or pedicures together. Here are some of the best places that offer kid-friendly spa services.
Love the theatre? CARE ballet is a great stage idea, as these shows are specially geared toward little kids. Musicals are great fun at The Civic Theatre.
Everyone loves bowling. Plus with bumpers, any age can get a strike! Hudsonville Lanes is a family-friendly place and my kids beg to go back.
2 – Memberships to Museums and Attractions
I love our memberships! It’s so nice to be able to take the kids to different places around town without having to pay admission. This is also perfect for families with toddlers or preschoolers who may only last an hour or two before they need to eat or sleep.
With a membership, I don’t feel like I have to stay for hours in order to “get my money’s worth.” If a family membership isn’t in your budget, simply getting a one-day pass for the birthday kid and his family would be fun.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a magnet for little kids as well as the Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Kids love the Grand Rapids Public Museum where they can ride the carousel after walking around in the “Old World Grand Rapids” exhibit.
No matter their age, there is always something fun to do at John Ball Zoo. Whether it’s exploring outdoor play areas, watching a favorite animal or tackling their ropes course, it’s sure to be a hit.
Let your kids loose with your camera at the Grand Rapids Art Museum! Talk about the things they saw and what it reminded them of and what kind of art THEY would like to make.
3 – Classes, Classes, Classes
If your kid aspires to be the next Master Chef (Junior or otherwise), check out one of these cooking and baking classes or even summer camp at the Downtown Market.
Have a computer coder on your hands? They may like a STEM-based course or two at Sylvan Learning.
Swim Classes. Learn the name of their favorite swim facility and give them money toward a class. These are some favorite swim lessons around Grand Rapids.
Gymnastics (or Ninja Skills) is a healthy class that wears kids out. It’s easy, you don’t have to buy a lot of equipment or uniforms for it, and anyone can do it. Try one of these local gymnastics centers.
Your dramatic dancer, musician or artist may benefit from a music, theatre or dance program.
4 – Sports and Other Physical Activities
Kids who love to watch a good game would enjoy tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps in action. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Drive are also great adventures. Be sure to give them vouchers for snacks, too!
Would your kid rather be part of the action? Sign them up for their favorite sport!
A great one-time “athletic” idea is a trampoline park or indoor playground.
Would you AND your kid rather be part of the action? Sign up for laser tag at Battle GR or virtual reality adventures at Amped Virtual Reality.
5 – Summer or Day Camp
This is a gift that will have Mom and Dad thanking you, too. (Or if you’re Mom or Dad, here’s your top gift idea!)
Camps are great ways for kids to explore their interests without making a big commitment. Many of the birthday experiences already mentioned offer day camps.
Our Summer Camps Guide lists dozens of camps around West Michigan.
(Tip: Check with Mom or Dad first before booking a camp.)
Are there any experiences we missed that are hits with your family? Let us know in the comments!
ACTIVITY CENTERS
Activity Centers Where you can Have a Birthday Party
Trying to bust the boredom? Give your child and guests several options for fun by booking an Activity Center for your next birthday party.
Looking for a stress-free birthday party that is fun, affordable, & a memorable event? At BattleGR we have lots of options to fit your needs and birthday kids age: Nerf, Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Sports, Video Game Theater, and combination parties.
What’s Included:
Our stress-free birthday parties provide all the food (pizza, pop, cupcakes), paper products, arcade games, private party room, and party host to serve the food & write a birthday gift list.
We can also bring the entertainment to you and set up at your location. Our goal is for you to enjoy the memories instead of scrambling around.
“BattleGR hosted my son and 10 of his buddies for his birthday and it was great! They took care of all of the party details so it was a breeze for me. The booking was easy. They price was very reasonable. And every kiddo had a great time. Thanks, BattleGR!”
284 Dodge Rd. NE, Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-345-0698
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Rebounderz is West Michigan’s Premier Family Entertainment Center. Conveniently located in Jenison, Rebounderz is the perfect birthday party destination.
Our facility features the area’s largest Ninja Warrior Course with three different lanes to accommodate many different ability levels. Have a blast on any of our several Trampoline activities, jump from the rafters off our Jump Xtreme Tower, and enjoy a game of Human Foosball. Your party may also be structured to include some Laser Tag in our brand new arena! Birthday party packages can be found here.
7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
616-455-5600
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
AMPED VIRTUAL REALITY has 4.9 STARS ON GOOGLE!! We offer UNIQUE, stress-free options for Birthdays – Virtual Reality Parties for ages 6-18 & ROBOT Building & Decorating Parties for ages 5-8.
EVERYONE enjoys Virtual Reality – there are over 40 experiences, including multi-player options: enter MINECRAFT, swing like Spider-man, play Beat Saber, Superhot, Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja or Baby Hands, complete spy missions (like a virtual escape room), be in a DISNEY movie, Create 3-D art, swim with dolphins, or travel the world!
We decorate your party room including plates & cups & provide the pizza & drinks. You bring the cake & ice cream, & we clean-up! We’re flexible!
2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
616-608-5508
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Epic parties start ‘where the fun never ends!’
Craig’s Cruisers offers birthday packages that include both food and fun! Your guests will enjoy 3-hour access to our buffet. Choose from our full salad bar, pasta, breadsticks, pizza (gluten and dairy free pizza is available upon request), roasted chicken, mac-n-cheese, cookies, ice cream, Pepsi products and more!
Celebrate rain or shine with over 120,000 square feet of indoor recreation.
Featured Indoor offerings:
• Go-Karts
• Laser Tag
• Cruiser Coaster
• Virtual Reality
• Arcade
Outdoor offerings:
• Go-Karts
• Mini-Golf
• Zip Line
• Bumper Boats
Book your epic event online or give us a call!
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
616-530-2900
WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM
Catch Air is the ideal place for your child’s birthday party! Our party coordinators take care of all of the details so you can have fun with your child, playing on, and climbing in, all of the amazing toys in a clean, safe and fun environment! Party packages start as low as $149!
2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49512
616-200-6956
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
The results are in—everyone loves birthday parties at Altitude Trampoline Park!
A birthday party at Altitude Grand Rapids includes 2 hours of jumping on all that
our park has to offer – Full Access to the entire park!
Plus, a table for all the party guests, pizza for everyone and best of all, a party host to take care of the whole thing. Our party hosts do all of the work for you-from setup to cleanup and everything in between. Party parents can sit back and enjoy the party as much as the kids. Even better, they should get out and jump!
3495 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI 49544
616-419-3146
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Great Lakes Glow Golf is West Michigan’s premier indoor minigolf and home to the FREE PLAY arcade.
Our party packages are all inclusive with no hidden cost. Our party room will accommodate up to 24 guests comfortably. Book your event today.
3494 Plainfield Ave, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
616-279-2111
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
GET MOVING
Venues Where Kids can Move
Keeping kids engaged and moving is easy at these birthday party venues. Let them bowl, skate, swim, compete in laser tag, or test their physical capabilities on a ropes course.
Come celebrate your birthday like an All-Star at MVP Athletic Clubs! Play your favorite sport, splash in the pool, enjoy a game of dodge ball or parachute play and share your favorite birthday treat with your friends. MVP offers an ultimate ACTIVE FUN birthday party experience that is sure to make your next party a hit!
4035 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-254-8800
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Looking for a fun or unique idea for your next party or celebration? Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers plenty of room for celebrations and groups, as well as endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories.
Allegan Event offers customizable party packages to fit your needs. Party packages include a birthday party shirt, choice of music playlist, reserved party space and host, personalized Megatron screen, disposable tableware and napkins, and access to the attractions of your choice. We plan, you party. It’s that simple!
439 River St, Allegan, MI 49010
269-430-3961
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
We offer three different birthday party packages that can be customized to fit your needs and desires. We also offer a family friendly atmosphere (no bar) that you’ll surely appreciate. You bring the kids, we’ll supply the weatherproof fun and do the cleanup!!!
See our website for a full description and costs. (We have no minimum or maximum number of children requirements). Afternoon, evening, and weekend times are available. Bumpers are available on EVERY lane. Ramps are also available for those who need them.
Contact us to reserve your party spot!!
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-9380
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Make your child’s next birthday party one to remember at Holland Community Aquatic Center! Our party package includes one hour in a private party room, admission for 15 people, a t-shirt for the birthday kid, and as much swim time as you can handle!
The Aquatic Center is open year-round, 7 days per week, and includes: The Splash Zone (indoor water park), 150-foot Water Slide, Diving Boards, Water Cannons, a Vortex Pool and MORE!
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49423
616-393-7595
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Tarry Hall birthday parties offer a clean, family-friendly environment for your party. We offer both private parties and parties during our public skating sessions on the weekends. We take the hassle out of entertaining your group and clean up when you’re done!
3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
616-534-8235
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
ENTERTAINMENT
Sports & Entertainment Fun
Spend your birthday cheering on your favorite team or enjoying (and even participating in!) improv games.
A Whitecaps Birthday Package is one of the best values you’ll find in West Michigan for your child’s next birthday party!
Each package includes 12 tickets, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch, 12 souvenir items, a crowd rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and a special delivery of donuts or cupcakes from Marge’s Donut Den from one of our mascots! Call 616-784-4131 to book your party.
PO Box 428, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-4131
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
A birthday with the Grand Rapids Drive will be a birthday your child will never forget!
The package includes 10 tickets, 10 souvenir items, a box of birthday donuts from Marge’s Donut Den, and an announcement over the PA with recognition on the videoboard.
The Grand Rapids Drive are the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
844-473-7483
The Comedy Project is Grand Rapids’ only sketch and improv comedy theater, and YOU can get in on the laughs! Celebrate your birthday with us and play interactive kid-friendly improv games, try your hand at being a funnymaker up on our stage, and more. You’re the star of the show!
540 Leonard Avenue NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-369-7469
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
CHARACTER THEME
Celebrate With Your Favorite Character
Enjoy a character-themed party this year or better yet, have your child’s favorite character make a special appearance, for a party everyone will remember.
Fun Stuff Productions presents Dee Jay the Clown! Dee Jay the Clown is a graduate of the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Clown College. For more than 40 years, Dee Jay the Clown has entertained children with a blend of magic, juggling, balloon animals and audience participation.
Also available for your party is The Balloon Guy / Jim Perry. The Balloon Guy is a master of twisting balloons into animals, flowers, swords and hats.
Call Fun Stuff Productions for a party the kids will never forget.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Fairytale Entertainment features the highest quality character party entertainment around. Our Princesses, Superheroes, Pirates, Fairies, Cartoon Characters and Galactic Heroes will add that magical element to your next birthday party or event.
Since 2006, we have provided over 18,000 character visits to parents, companies, celebrities and charities throughout Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. Our large local team of party specialists makes sure every element of your party is thought through and planned for. Our amazing cast ensures you won’t be left in tears with a cancellation call or low quality entertainment. We want to earn your trust…call us today!
560 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
616-278-0411
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
We are a party rental company specializing in themed sleepovers, spa, picnic, tea, and glamping parties. We deliver, setup, and pickup taking the stress out of the party. If your looking for a unique experience that your child will reminisce upon for years to come, look not further! Visit our website for available packages and pictures.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Located in Hastings MI, 49058
616-446-8160
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
ANIMALS & NATURE
Animal Party Ideas
What could top a birthday party with tigers or ponies? These birthday party venues are the perfect option for your animal-loving child.
Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is a great place to visit with a group of any kind and any size! We work hard to provide a unique atmosphere that creates lasting memories with activities, animals, and entertainment for all ages.
Reserve a private site – we call them Party Pens – to party with your friends and family at the farm. Bring the whole “herd” out for your next celebration.
A Party Pen at the farm is the perfect space for birthday parties, special occasions, or just for the fun of it.
4180 W M-20, New Era, MI 49446
231-861-5730
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Looking for a great location to host your little critter’s birthday? Let them go wild at the John Ball Zoo. Our packages feature a visit from one of the Zoo’s ambassador animals! Your group will have a roaring good time! Zoo members receive a 10% discount!
Variety of packages to fit your needs. Plus, add-ons like experiences, food, and more!
1300 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-4300
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
You bring the kids and cake and we’ll supply the horses and fun!
We introduce children to the world of horses and ponies; learning about their nature and how to be safe around them. After games, brushing the horses, and learning fun facts, it’s time to ride!
We have a beautiful indoor riding arena and a heated viewing room for cake and opening presents – rain, snow, or shine, the party is on!
Basic party package offers 2 hours, with one horse, for six participants – ages 2+ (option to add additional participants and horses). Themed parties also available! Choose Unicorn, WildWest, or Explorer.
8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
616-570-1106
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
GYMNASTICS
Tumble and Soar with Gymnastics
Cartwheels, flips and birthday cake, oh my! Gymnastic venues will give kids everything they need for a memorable party.
Celebrate your birthday at R-Athletics!
Gym time includes:
Obstacle courses, trampolines, foam pits, rock-climbing wall, parachute games, and time in both gyms.
Party Room:
Choose your own decor with coordinating paper products, balloons, decorations, deluxe goody bags, and a custom name sign.
OR. . .
Choose one of our premium Themed Parties
Princess: gowns, crowns, up-dos, make up and a princess presentation, plus gym time
Glitz and Glamour: dress-up clothes and accessories, up-dos, make up, nails, a runway show, and gym time
Ninja: headbands, ninja missions, obstacle courses, and rope swing contests
LaserTag/Nerf Gun: team headbands, fort-building, target-shooting, laser contests, gym time
2845 Thornhills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-957-4900
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Let GRG throw you a party the kids will flip over! Walk into our gymnastics center with only your food and drink and everything else is done for you. A parent’s birthday dream!
At GRG we run one party at a time. PARTY TIME includes table setting with paper products, balloon bouquets, medal for birthday child and party favors for each guest. Party theme can be anything you choose (princess, superhero, etc.).
GYM TIME includes trampolines, obstacle courses, foam pits, climbing ropes, rings, parachute, games, gymnastics and more!
NINJA space available with warped wall, cannon ball alley, rock climbing wall, running steps, monkey bars and peg board!
BIRTHDAY CHILD IS FREE.
1601 Galbraith Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-975-2992
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Celebrate your next Birthday with Rising Starz!
Birthday Parties are a BLAST at Rising Starz! Invite your friends and come play with us for your BIG DAY! At a Rising Starz we run only one Birthday Party at a time! That’s right…you get the whole gym to yourselves!
Party Packages available for small and large groups, the birthday child is ALWAYS FREE and all party guests receive a free open gym pass! Let us handle make your next birthday party stress free!
Rising Starz will also provide plates, cups, napkins, silverware and table cloths. You just need to bring the kids and the cake! Check out our website for more information.
943 West River Center Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-202-7953
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
STEAM
Party Ideas Where Kids Can Learn
Let your guests play, create and learn, all at the same time.
Celebrate your child’s special day in a playful way at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Your party package includes a private room for two hours, a birthday throne chair, plus all-day unlimited play for all of your guests.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-4726
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
TOP-VOTED BIRTHDAY PARTIES
Top Birthday Party Venues in Grand Rapids
While some parents love the fun of decorating and preparing food for a birthday party at home, others enjoy the convenience of hosting the party outside of the home.
Birthday parties at a venue typically require very little preparation for decorations, food and entertainment. Many times, this is already all built in to the birthday package!
Check out some of best spots around town to celebrate your child’s special day.
Voted Top Birthday Party Venue
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
1- Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)
2- Craig’s Cruisers (Wyoming)
3- For the Kidz Gymnastics (Wyoming)
4- The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
5- Rising Starz Gymnastics
6- (TIE) BattleGR Tactical Games
6- (TIE) Catch Air
6- (TIE) Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
6- (TIE) Rebounderz (Jenison)
10- Chuck E. Cheese’s
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
Pottery painting, potter’s wheels, story time and more! The Mud Room offers parties that are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Online booking available.
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #103 | Grand Rapids MI 49525
FACEBOOK | 616-259-7269
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Celebrate your child’s special day with play at GRCM! Party packages include a private room for two hours, throne chair, and all-day admission for guests.
11 Sheldon Avenue NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
FACEBOOK | 616-235-4726
BattleGR Tactical Games
“My twins attended a birthday party last year and had a blast! They begged me this year to have their 11th birthday party there! Rob, Austin & Skylar were awesome! They played with the boys, served and cleaned up the pizza, soda, cupcakes… even their gifts!! I was able to hang out and take photos the whole time!!”
284 Dodge Rd. NE, Suite 100 | Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
616-345-0698
MORE PARTY IDEAS
More Birthday Party Venues and Entertainers
- AJ’s Family Fun Center | 4400 Ball Park Drive, Comstock Park, MI 49321
- Altitude Trampoline Park Grand Rapids | 3495 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI 49544
- AMF Eastbrook Lanes | 3500 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Amped Virtual Reality | 2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
- BattleGR | 284 Dodge Rd. NE, Suite 100 Comstock Park, MI 49321
- Byron Township Recreation | 2120 76th Street SW, Byron Center MI 49315
- Catch Air | 2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49512
- Chuck E Cheese | Grand Rapids Location 3671 28th St. SE | 616-942-7994 | Walker Location 3108 Alpine Ave
- Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center | 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
- Critter Barn | 9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
- Dave and Buster’s | 3660 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
- Fairlanes Family Entertainment Center | 3335 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- For The Kidz Gymnastics and Trampoline | 1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming, MI 49509
- Goldfish Swim School | 2845 Thornhills Ave. Ste S, Grand Rapids, MI. 49546
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum | 11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Grand Rapids Drive | 40 Monroe Center St NW, STE 200 Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Grand Rapids Gymnastics | 1601 Galbraith Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Grand Rapids Salvation Army Kroc Center | 2500 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
- Great Lakes Glow Golf | 3494 Plainfield Ave, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
- Gymco | 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Horizon Complex | 6462 Center Industrial Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
- Joann Fabric | Locations in Comstock Park, Grand Rapids, Grandville, and Holland
- John Ball Zoo | 1300 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Koetsier’s | 1601 Spaulding Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Little Dreamers Sleepovers | Located in Hastings MI, 49058
- Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection | 8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
- Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo | 4180 W M-20, New Era, MI 49446
- Northstar Gymnastics | 724 Byrne Industrial Dr, Rockford, Michigan 49341
- R-Athletics |2845 Thornhills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Rebounderz GR | 7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
- Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness | 943 West River Center Dr, Comstock Park, MI 49321
- Rockford Lanes | 117 E Bridge St, Rockford, MI 49341
- Sky Zone Park | 3636 29th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
- The Comedy Project | 540 Leonard Avenue NW, Suite B Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- The Fun Spot | 14 52nd St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
- The Mud Room | 1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- West Michigan Whitecaps | PO Box 428 Comstock Park, MI 49321
- Al Munro | 616-241-5091
- Brad Lancaster Entertainment | 616-243-5771
- Dave Storms – Stormy the Magician | 616-558-8611
- Fairytale Entertainment | 616-278-0411
- Fun Stuff Productions | 616-874-6844
- Kevin Kammeraad | 616-581-5877
- La-La Land Facepainting | 231-760-3114
- Magic Bob & SuZie | 616-975-9988
- Mary’s Country Critters | 269-792-2929
- PJ Weber Magic | 616-243-7469
- Tom Plunkard Magic | 586-558-0108
- Vander Wal Magic Shows | 616-204-0302
Feel free to pin this image!
13 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas”
I want to recommend a wonderful entertainment company, Fairytale Entertainment, that does the very best character visits I’ve ever seen!! The entertainers are all so talented and they are background checked to be safe around children! Fairytale Entertainment comes to your party location and takes over! Their characters are so professional, on time and bring so much happiness to the children they perform for! Check it out!
Very nice and amazing content of the blog. This is really very appreciative. Keep sharing more information like this.
Hello I’m looking for a good place for my sons 8th bday that doesn’t brake the bank he wanted to go one place but it’s partly price was too high for my budget.they are a very active bunch if anyone knows of coupons too that would also be a great help!
I am trying to plan my daughters 5th birthday which is memorial day weekend. I understand the weather can be unpredictable, but hoping to find a fun park to have the party at. Any super fun parks in the Caledonia area to have a party at?
Hello Everyone,
I am one of the Owners of Once Upon a Tide Mermaid Entertainment. We provide mermaid entertainment for children’s birthday parties, events, book readings, corporate events and more in the West Michigan area!
Check out our website for party prices, pictures and more!
Does anyone know a magician or party entertainer for toddler’s/children’s party?
Dave and Busters are the ones for me have been going there since the past two years for my daughter’s 2nd and 3rd birthday. Am not too much into experimenting but your list has tempted me to experiment this year.
Joanne Fabrics have birthday parties too. $125 up to 8 kids. You come in some day before the party and pick out one craft for them all to do. You can also bring in cupcakes without icing and they provide frosting and cupcake decorations.
Hey nice ideas. I am looking for birthday party ides for having my daughter’s birthday party in 2nd week of Jan. These ideas are really helpful, thanks for sharing.
Really need some suggestions for my son who will be 3 on Christmas. Im on disability with lil family. Dont need much just something fun w a cake. Somewhere around 28th st and the mall.
I hired the Princess Ballerina person for my daughter’s birthday party and she was a no show. PLEASE be warned. It was awful!!! Luckily I did get my money back, but so not worth it for a highly disappointed 6 year old. 🙁
Perfect timing!! My sons first birthday is at the end of December – thank you for ideas!!
I am just loving this website more and more! This first time mama and her 9 month old thank all those who work to make it happen!