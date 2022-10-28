15 + Amazing Kids Library Spots in West Michigan

Kids Library – Help Kids Fall in Love with Reading Before They Even Know their ABC’s
Do you realize how much our local libraries have to offer children these days? They are the perfect place to go if you’re looking for things to do with toddlers.
They aren’t just for toddlers, though. Many local libraries house kid-friendly spaces filled with learning activities, toys, games, and of course, books for kids of all ages.
Some libraries even have dedicated tween or teen spaces.
With so many different library branches in our city and surrounding communities, there is never a lack of options for fun and learning in the kids library areas.
Be sure to ask your local library staff about children’s programming like story time or play groups!
Most libraries offer additional educational resources aside from entertaining play areas and great books.
Kids Library Areas at Grand Rapids Public Library Branches
Grand Rapids Public Library branches have been a longtime anchor in many area neighborhoods.
They have incredible, free programming for everyone, and always have an eye on the younger crowd.
Each location has a dedicated kids library area, where children can interact with toys and crafts and develop an early love of reading.
Look for free craft or activity kits, and now through early 2023, get a free storytime kit!
FREE Storytime Kits from GRPL
Storytime Kits include a book and age-appropriate activities for toddlers and kids.
They also include helpful resources in English and Spanish which support early literacy skills like reading, singing, talking, playing, and writing.
Pick up your free Storytime Kit from November 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023 at any GRPL location while supplies last.
Main Branch (GRPL)
111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This branch offers a separate area for babies with board books, puzzles, blocks and other items to help babies grow and develop.
There is also a large library play area for toddlers and older kids, including a play kitchen, dress-up clothes, a puppet theatre, a train table, blocks and LEGO bricks, things that go, and an art station.
Parents can check out the Parenting section right next to the library play area.
Seymour Branch (GRPL)
12350 Eastern SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
This branch offers children early literacy computer stations, blocks and other building materials, books, puzzles and more in their kids library area.
Van Belkum Branch (GRPL)
1563 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
This branch gives children several options for creative play including a kitchen, puppet theatre, an art area, books and puzzles.
West Leonard Branch (GRPL)
1017 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This branch has a library play area for kids that includes a train table, a creative play area, things that go, books, puzzles and much more.
West Side Branch (GRPL)
713 Bridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This branch has a space for creative play, puzzles, books, and other activities related to early literacy.
Yankee Clipper Branch (GRPL)
2025 Leonard NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
This branch features cozy reading nooks, puzzles, blocks and a play kitchen, as well as early literacy play stations in their library play area.
Ottawa Hills Branch (GRPL)
1150 Giddings SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
This branch features toys, early literacy activities, puzzles and books in their library play area.
Kids Library Areas at Kent District Library (KDL) Branches
Kids will often find something new at KDL branches since they frequently rotate their toys.
Because of this, you may not find these exact stations at each branch on your visit, but you can be sure to find something fun!
Introducing WonderKnook!
New and improved library play areas are on their way this winter!
Explore a treehouse at Caledonia, barter for goods at the trading post at Englehardt and slide like a fish at Krause Memorial.
There’s so much to explore with these exciting Montessori-inspired play pieces, and every branch will be unique.
Alpine Township Branch (KDL)
5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
This branch features a dramatic play area for pretend play, tablets, and a shelf of toys which includes puzzles, blocks and toy trucks.
Plus a KDL lab for the older kids!
Alto Branch (KDL)
6071 Linfield Ave, Alto, MI 49302
This branch offers many educational table activities, an imagination station, and a magnet wall.
Amy Van Andel Branch – Ada (KDL)
7215 Headley Street SE, Ada Michigan 49301
This branch has fun sensory toys for kids including squishy tiles, balance boards and stepping stones,
There’s also tables with vehicles, gears and other fun toys.
Plus a teen space for the older kids!
Byron Township Branch (KDL)
8191 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
This branch features a play kitchen, toy bins and magnet board, a play grocery store stocked with pretend produce, a LEGO wall, and a dress-up station.
Caledonia Township Branch (KDL)
6260 92nd St. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
This branch offers an iPad and writing center, a large magnet wall, a play counter for puzzles and other educational activities, fine motor toy bins, and a play kitchen.
There are also great outdoor play opportunities on their deck and lawn.
Cascade Township Branch (KDL)
2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
This branch offers a dramatic play area, blocks, stuffed animals and books.
Comstock Park Branch (KDL)
3943 W. River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
This branch offers a dramatic play area, blocks, stuffed animals and books.
East Grand Rapids Branch (KDL)
746 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
This branch offers a magnet wall, a light table, and many rotating activity centers.
But the kids’ favorite part are the two the giant aquariums, where you can watch turtles and fish swimming around.
Englehardt Branch – Lowell (KDL)
7200 N. Monroe St, Lowell, MI 49331
This branch features a child-sized log cabin and pretend fire, a fishing hole game, farm toys, an art activity table, and activity bins and magnet wall.
Gaines Township Branch (KDL)
421 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
This branch offers a space tent, doll tree house, an imagination station, an art cart, a toy barn, and a cozy cube for reading and playing.
Grandville Branch (KDL)
4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
This branch offers a LEGO table, a technology table, a play tool bench, a car rug, and a shelf stocked with toys.
Kentwood (Richard R Root) Branch (KDL)
4950 Breton SE, Kentwood Michigan 49508
This branch offers children a train table, giant Connect 4, mounted tablets, large magnetic wall, light table, toy bins, a play area filled with toys, and an imagination station for limitless pretend play.
Krause Memorial Branch – Rockford (KDL)
140 E. Bridge St, Rockford, MI 49341
This branch gives children many options for play with a LEGO table, puzzles, a light table, and an imagination station, as well as a chance to work on writing skills at the writing center.
Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch (KDL)
88 Eighth St, Sand Lake, MI 49343
This branch gives children the opportunity to participate in several outdoor play activities, but all while they are indoors! They can camp in a tent and play by the pretend fire, walk along the stepping stones or plant a pretend garden.
Plainfield Township Branch (KDL)
2650 5 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
This branch offers a children’s-sized play house, a puppet theatre, a light-up board with Magna-Tiles, an activity table, a colorful play rug and shelves full of activity bins.
Spencer Township Branch (KDL)
14960 Meddler Ave, Gowen, MI 49326
This branch features a doll-sized tree house and a dress-up area for children to play make-believe, a car rug to race cars on, and a writing center for children to practice their writing skills.
Tyrone Township Branch (KDL)
1443 S. Main St, Kent City, MI 49330
This branch offers a variety of educational toys for children, such as puzzles, puppets, dress-up clothes, shape sorting buckets and a pretend kitchen.
Children can also practice their fine motor skills at the writing station or at the children’s tables stocked with paper and crayons.
Walker Branch (KDL)
4293 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI 49534
This branch offers children the opportunity for play with a checkers game a train table.
Wyoming Branch (KDL)
3350 Michael Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
This branch features a dramatic play area, train table, caterpillar tunnel and more, all within “Toddler Town.”
Reader Recommended Kids Library Areas
We love when our readers give us intel! Here’s some reader recommendations for other kids library play areas.
Gary Byker Memorial Library (Hudsonville)
3338 Van Buren St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
This branch features a puppet theater, a reading cottage, a train table, a canopy tent, all inside the ‘Toddler Tower’ within their library play area.
Herrick District Library – Main Library (Holland)
3300 S. River, Holland, MI 49423
“The Herrick Library in Holland has a wonderful library play area. Lots of games, a merry-go-round, and story times all on their own floor.”
Leighton Township Library (Moline)
4451 12th St, Moline, MI 49335
“Leighton Township Library in Moline has a really great library play area.”
Loutit District Library (Grand Haven)
407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
“The Loutit District Library also has a great library play area. Books, games, puzzles, a puppet stage and children’s computers.”
Sparta Carnegie Township Library (Sparta)
80 N Union St., Sparta, MI 49345
“They have a car rug with cars, blocks, kid size furniture, puzzles and games, coloring pages, and a few large motor activities (such as hula hoops).”
Did We Miss a Kids Library?
Do you know of a kids library play area that should be added to our list? Please leave us a comment below. If you have a picture of the children’s area we can include, you can submit it here. Thanks for your help!
14 thoughts on "15 + Amazing Kids Library Spots in West Michigan"
Jill, thanks so much for all your work on this! We are thrilled that you featured all the KDL branches. Our KDLville areas are always being updated, so some of the featured items may change, but we will always have fun, interactive activities for children at all of our branches. Thanks again!
