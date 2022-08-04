Storytime Finder for Greater Grand Rapids

By / August 4, 2022
Storytime near Grand Rapids, MI

The Storytime Calendar – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore

Is your family looking for a fun storytime event in Grand Rapids or on the Lakeshore?

You’re in luck – library districts and other organizations across West Michigan regularly host storytimes and events for kids, including Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library.

Use the calendar below to find a new storytime venue or an old favorite.

Find a Storytime Near You

West Michigan Storytime Locations

Several local libraries that offer different storytime options:

Kent District Library LocationsAddress
Alpine Township Branch5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Alto Branch6071 Linfield Ave, Alto, MI 49302
Amy Van Andel Library (Ada)7215 Headley Street SE, Ada Michigan 49301
Byron Township Branch8191 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Caledonia Township Branch6260 92nd St. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Cascade Township Branch2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Comstock Park Branch3943 W. River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
East Grand Rapids Branch746 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Englehardt (Lowell) Branch200 N. Monroe St, Lowell, MI 49331
Gaines Township Branch421 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Grandville Branch4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch4950 Breton SE, Kentwood Michigan 49508
Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch140 E. Bridge St, Rockford, MI 49341
Nelson Township Branch 88 Eighth St, Sand Lake, MI 49343
Plainfield Township Branch2650 5 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Spencer Township Branch14960 Meddler Ave, Gowen, MI 49326
Tyrone Township Branch43 S. Main St., Kent City, Michigan 49330
Walker Branch4293 Remembrance Rd. NW, Walker, Michigan 49534
Wyoming Branch3350 Michael Ave. SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49509
Grand Rapids Public Library LocationsAddress
Main Branch111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Seymour Branch2350 Eastern SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Van Belkum Branch1563 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
West Leonard Branch1017 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Side Branch713 Bridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Yankee Clipper Branch2025 Leonard NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Ottawa Hills Branch1150 Giddings SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Good to Know

Great family resources geared toward little kids:

