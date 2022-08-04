Storytime Finder for Greater Grand Rapids

The Storytime Calendar – Grand Rapids & Lakeshore
Is your family looking for a fun storytime event in Grand Rapids or on the Lakeshore?
You’re in luck – library districts and other organizations across West Michigan regularly host storytimes and events for kids, including Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library.
Use the calendar below to find a new storytime venue or an old favorite.
Find a Storytime Near You
West Michigan Storytime Locations
Several local libraries that offer different storytime options:
|Kent District Library Locations
|Address
|Alpine Township Branch
|5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|Alto Branch
|6071 Linfield Ave, Alto, MI 49302
|Amy Van Andel Library (Ada)
|7215 Headley Street SE, Ada Michigan 49301
|Byron Township Branch
|8191 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
|Caledonia Township Branch
|6260 92nd St. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
|Cascade Township Branch
|2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
|Comstock Park Branch
|3943 W. River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
|East Grand Rapids Branch
|746 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
|Englehardt (Lowell) Branch
|200 N. Monroe St, Lowell, MI 49331
|Gaines Township Branch
|421 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
|Grandville Branch
|4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
|Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
|4950 Breton SE, Kentwood Michigan 49508
|Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch
|140 E. Bridge St, Rockford, MI 49341
|Nelson Township Branch
|88 Eighth St, Sand Lake, MI 49343
|Plainfield Township Branch
|2650 5 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|Spencer Township Branch
|14960 Meddler Ave, Gowen, MI 49326
|Tyrone Township Branch
|43 S. Main St., Kent City, Michigan 49330
|Walker Branch
|4293 Remembrance Rd. NW, Walker, Michigan 49534
|Wyoming Branch
|3350 Michael Ave. SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49509
|Grand Rapids Public Library Locations
|Address
|Main Branch
|111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Seymour Branch
|2350 Eastern SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
|Van Belkum Branch
|1563 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
|West Leonard Branch
|1017 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
|West Side Branch
|713 Bridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
|Yankee Clipper Branch
|2025 Leonard NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
|Ottawa Hills Branch
|1150 Giddings SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
