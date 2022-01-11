Disney on Ice Slides Back into GR this Feb, Bringing Moana, Frozen, Toy Story & More to Life for 2022

Your Favorite Disney Characters Return to Grand Rapids February 2022 Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends skates into Grand Rapids from February 10-13, 2022 at the Van Andel Arena! Experience the Disney adventures of Moana, Frozen, Aladdin and Toy Story and more in one ice show.

Event Highlights Date: February 10 – 13, 2022

Time: Showtimes Vary

Location: Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – Favorite Disney characters

– World-class ice skating

– Fun for the whole family TICKETS

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends – Show Details

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays the courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends – Schedule & Tickets

Share the excitement and make new memories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends!

Dates and Times of Performances at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids:

Thursday, February 10th at 7:00PM

Friday, February 11th at 7:00PM

Saturday, February 12th at 11:00AM, 3:00PM & 7:00PM

Sunday, February 13th at 11:00AM & 3:00PM

Buy tickets today at ticketmaster.com.

