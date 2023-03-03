Children’s Workshop Offers 2 Year Old Preschool – And They Don’t Have to be Potty Trained

Find the Perfect Preschool Class for Your Child at Children’s Workshop

Once upon a couple years ago, I broke down in tears at my local preschool office while trying to register my little boy. He was going to be gone for two hours, two days a week, and I could not manage my emotions.

Starting your first child in school can be overwhelming. There are so many things to consider: Public? Private? For how many days? Half a day? Whole day? Spanish immersion? Montessori? The options seem endless.

Children’s Workshop in Grand Rapids would like to put your worries at ease. They aim to “build better kids” by offering a nurturing environment for students to develop a love of learning through a balance of structure and play.

They’ve been around since 1976, have no religious affiliation, and are loaded with options to make sending your little one off to school as easy as possible.