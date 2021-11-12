Skiing in Michigan: 32 Best Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan, Plus Pro Tips for Beginners & a Ski Trip Packing List

Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan in Winter
Ski resorts in Michigan and ski hills may be smaller than the runs you’ll find out west, but for many Midwesterners, these ski places are more accessible and offer a great chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor winter fun in the Mitten State.
Whether you’re looking for ski resorts in Michigan with lodging and amenities or a single day skiing in Michigan getaway, you’ll find all of the places you can ski and snowboard in Michigan on this list.
You’ll also find tips for those of you who are thinking about getting started with skiing.
Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan
Snowboarding and downhill skiing resorts and ski hills are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a place to ski.
About Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
Boyne Mountain is a favorite when it comes to Michigan ski resorts.
Located in Boyne Falls, this family destination has a lot to offer.
In addition to 60 downhill ski runs on 415 acres of skiable terrain, Boyne Mountain also has other winter activities to keep you busy, like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, and even a winter zipline course.
Beyond that, you'll find fun at Avalanche Bay, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, or at their spa.
In the summer, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, and beach activities are a big draw.
Boyne Mountain Ski Resort Ski Hill Stats
-415 skiable acres, 500 feet of vertical, and some of the longest runs in Michigan.
-60 trails, 12 lifts
-29% beginner, 41% intermediate, 30% expert runs
-140 inches snowfall, average
-extensive snowmaking
Ski Lesson Details
The Snowsports Academy at Boyne Mountain offers:
- Private Lessons, One or two hours, individual or family lessons. Ages 3 and up.
- Youth Group Lessons: Ages 7-12
- Adult Group Lessons: Ages 13+
- More children's lesson options may be available for the 2021/2022 season
Adult sessions are held at the beginner lesson area, which is set up for Terrain Based LearningTM (the award-winning system of carefully crafted snow features that speed up the success for new skiers and snowboarders.)
They shape snow features to naturally control your speed and body position so you'll enjoy your first time skiing or snowboarding with confidence and ease.
Please book your snowboard or ski lessons in advance.
Any participant aged 3-6 must have an Adult (18+) participate alongside them throughout the entire lesson.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating, Lodging
Lodging
Choose from nine lodging options at Boyne Mountain for your ski resort vacation. There's everything from hotel rooms, to condominiums or cabins, to villas.
Ski-in ski-out accommodations are available, as are rooms at the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa. Rooms here are connected to the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark. There's also a heated, year-round indoor/outdoor swimming pool plus hot tubs here.
Or, camp out at the all-new Chalet Edelweiss and get the ultimate ski-in, ski-out experience.
About Caberfae Peaks
Caberfae Peaks offers the best skiing and snowboarding value in the state of Michigan!
As the closest big ski resort to the majority of residents, it takes less time to get to Caberfae Peaks than other resorts.
That means more time spent on the slopes and less time spent on the road!
Caberfae Peaks offers huge vertical drops with consistently great snow.
Caberfae Peaks Ski Hill Stats
Snow-making
34 runs, 5 lifts (1 Quad, 2 Triples, 1 Double, 1 Flying Carpet), 485' vertical drop, 2 peaks
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Skiers of any age (4 and over) can take lessons at Caberfae.
55 minute beginner group lesson for people ages 6 and up. (5 and under are recommended to take a private lesson.)
One hour private skiing or snowboarding lessons are available for any age.
Lessons do not include lift tickets or rentals.
The full day Cabby Kids Program is for kids ages 5 to 8 and includes lift ticket, rental equipment, helmet rental, two snacks, and lunch. Kids play games that are ski and snowboard specific, in a safe, fun environment. The instructors work with the kids on mountain safety, skating, turning, stopping and riding lifts with a focus on fun, safety & learning!
The full day Cabby Carvers: Kids program is for kids ages 9 - 12. Kids will explore the mountain and learn the skills of the hill. The lesson will be semi-private with an instructor in a safe, fun, learning environment. Children in Private kids lessons will learn at their own pace and individual skill level.
Lift ticket, equipment rental, helmet rental, two snacks, and lunch are all included in the price.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding, Lodging
Lodging
The Mackenzie Lodge at Caberfae Peaks has 39 rooms and is located right at the base of the slopes and next to the golf course.
You'll have ski-in/ski-out accessibility plus an outdoor heated pool and hot tub and fire pit.
Plus get big discounts on lift tickets when booked with the room!
About Crystal Mountain
Families love Crystal Mountain Resort in Benzie County.
This golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI.
The skiing is good, the staff is friendly and accommodating, and the amenities consistently provide what families need to relax and have fun together.
If you’re looking for a Northern Michigan family ski vacation, Crystal Mountain should be on your list.
Crystal Mountain Ski Hill Stats
Crystal Mountain’s skiable area covers over 100 acres and has 58 downhill slopes, 27 of which are lighted for night skiing. Plus, you’ll find 3 terrain areas and 8 lifts (2 carpet lifts.)
Groomed trails
22% of runs marked easiest, 48% more difficult, and 30% black diamond
Snowmaking on 98% of their terrain
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Crystal Mountain Resort offers a wide variety of skiing and snowboarding lessons - including cross-country skiing.
Opt for private, semi-private or group lessons - including lessons as a family of four.
Lessons begin at age 3 and range from 60 - 180 minutes.
Crystal Mountain even has a Nanny McSki program! Kids ages 5 - 17 can spend the day learning to ski or snowboard - lunch included.
Rentals not included in cost of class.
Destination Features:
Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Ice Skating, Lodging
Lodging
Crystal Mountain offers a wide range of lodging options to accommodate everyone.
Choose from a spacious ski-in/ski-out townhome at the top of the mountain, a cottage tucked away in the peaceful woods, or a cozy hotel room.
About Boyne Highlands Resort
Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula!
Boyne Highlands Resort is a family-owned, four-season resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan and the highest vertical skiing and snowboarding in the Lower Peninsula.
With many special events and so much to do, Boyne Highlands Resort is a family favorite.
Boyne Highlands Resort Ski Hill Stats
55 beautifully groomed and maintained downhill runs, and a wide variety of terrain parks suited to riders and skiers of every ability.
16 beginner acres, 8 chairlifts including 1 high-speed 4-seat lift, 2 magic carpet conveyor lifts
Designated night-skiing days throughout the season.
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Boyne Highlands Resort offers ski and snowboarding lesson for all age groups and skill levels.
All lessons will meet outside, so you or your child will need to arrive dressed and ready to go.
Advanced reservations are required for all lessons- no drop-ins.
Lessons are capped at five people max per group, so be sure to register early to get your spot.
Private lessons are available for ages 3 - 12 and 13+. Or take private lessons as a family of five (age 7+) - note that all must be at a similar skill level for this option.
Lift tickets and rentals not included with private lessons.
Group lessons are split into several age brackets: 5 - 6, 7 - 9, 10 - 13, and 14+.
Opt for lessons only or book as a package that includes all day rentals and beginner area lift tickets.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Lodging
Lodging
With lodging options for every family and group size - from upscale hotel rooms, condos with full kitchens to home rentals - there's a lodging option available to fit the needs of all.
Rooms in the recently renovated Main Lodge have ski-in / ski-out access, outdoor pool & hot tub, and select rooms accept pets.
Ski-in / ski-out access is also available at the Alpine Village condos.
About Shanty Creek Resort
Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails.
Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.
Shanty Creek Resort Ski Hill Stats
Combining variety, terrain, and well-maintained conditions with friendly guest service and everyday low rates create a spectacular Shanty Creek winter getaway.
Add alpine tubing, 28km of cross country trails, and a host of family-friendly winter activities, you'll find Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort simply delivers A Better Value.
Schuss Mountain delivers some of the midwest’s best ski terrain—from long, gentle corduroy groomed runs to steep GS racing slopes, and plenty of beautiful hardwood glades (Pro Tip: Head to the Red Lift). Also home to the award-winning Monster Park.
Lift ticket rates vary—by day, by age, and by type.
Sundays at Schuss are special. Starting Dec 6, we encourage you and your friends and family to spend some quality time on the slopes*. From noon to close you get a full-access lift ticket, rental equipment, and a station-by-station lesson for just $35.
After church or after brunch, head to Schuss Mountain.
Ski Lesson Details
With industry-respected leadership from Michigan Snowsports Industry president Steve Kershner and Michigan Ski Coach Hall of Fame member Rick Vantongeren, our certified PSIA and AASI instructors provide individual and group lessons for all abilities in all disciplines.
Choose from Private Lessons, Group Lessons, and specially-designed programs for children ages 5-12. For beginners to advanced, including race clinics and cross-country skiing.
After a quick ride on the SkiBra, Schuss Mountain’s Super Kids beginner area delivers a safe and fun learning environment, while Shanty Creek Resort's “terrain-based teaching” allow skiers to progress with confidence.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Lodging
Lodging
Shanty Creek has over 400 lodging options for every family size and budget!
Summit Village offers both hotel rooms and condos.
Cedar River Village is mostly condos, but also has hotel rooms. Condos and the one-bedroom suites have ski-in / ski-out access.
Schuss Village has one and two bedroom condos as well as houses.
About Treetops Resort
Established in 1954. Located in northern Michigan.
Treetops Resort is home to ski hills, golf courses, restaurants, a spa & salon, and numerous lodging options.
In the winter, they offer a big variety of cold-weather activities.
Treetops Resort Ski Hill Stats
The ski area at Treetops Resort has 23 runs over approximately 50 acres.
Their groomed slopes are suitable for skiers of all abilities, from beginner to expert.
They average 140 inches of snow per year and are typically open for 4 months of skiing. Skiing at Treetops usually opens around Thanksgiving.
3 triple chair lifts and a magic carpet.
They do offer night skiing.
Rentals available.
Ski Lesson Details
Snow Puppies: Beginner Kids ages 7-12. 2-hour sessions. (Includes lift ticket, rental and lesson). Starts at $50.
Ski-Wees: ages 3 -6. 45-minute lessons have a 2:1 child to instructor ratio. The goal of these lessons is to get your young child used to snowsports and focus on having fun in an isolated and safe environment. Starts at $45
Private Family Lesson: you and up to 5- additional family members - ages 7 and up - to enjoy quality time together on snow while advancing your skills. Starts at $470 for a family of 4.
More lesson packages available on their website.
Special Events at Treetops Resort
Events throughout the season include Comedy Night, Skiable Feast, Wilderness Sleigh Ride Dinner and Ski Free Weekend
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Winter Event, Lodging
Lodging
Five lodging locations with over 200 guest rooms and suites.
Choose from the
-Treetops Lodge (pools and spa are located here)
-The Treetops Inn (heated indoor pool)
-Condos
-Cottages
About Nub's Nob Ski Area
Nub’s Nob offers 53 ski slopes and trails on 3 separate peaks, friendly staff, fresh homemade food, an award winning lodge and the most highly decorated snow making and snow grooming Crew in the Midwest.
Nub's Nob Ski Area Ski Hill Stats
248 acres of skiable terrian, 97% covered by snowmaking.
53 runs: 9 experts only, 8 most difficult, 21 more difficult, 15 easiest, 2 award winning terrain parks. (20% Most Difficult, 50% More Difficult, 30% Easiest.)
9 chairlifts and a rope tow: Three quads, four triples, two doubles, one rope tow (servicing the race arena)
Some night skiing available. There is no night skiing on Sundays or Tuesdays.
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private and group lessons
Cross-Country Ski Academy for ages 5 - 15 (eight sessions).
Ski Academy for ages 7 - 14 (eight sessions)
Skiers learn in small groups with the same instructor and friends each week. Each lesson grows from the last lesson. Skiers are introduced to all aspects of the ski area, including race, terrain park, bumps, and powder.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding
About Otsego Resort
Located on the east edge of Gaylord, the formerly private family golf/ski facility Otsego Club is now open to the public.
Ostego Club offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses.
Amenities also include a four-season outdoor thermal pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve.
Otsego Resort Ski Hill Stats
29 runs/5 terrain parks and 5 lifts
400 ft vertical drop
Ski Lesson Details
Ostego Club offers private lessons only.
These one hour lessons run every hour on the hour from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on scheduled operating days.
Call for information and availability about Ski School.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging
Lodging
Ostego Club has 80 hotel rooms and suites.
Hotel rooms have all the amenities your family needs to be comfortable. Some rooms have a bathtub with spa features.
Larger families will want to check out the Loft. Like its name, it has either two or four twin beds with additional loft space.
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath chalets are also available.
About The Homestead
The Homestead is a beachfront resort offering a wide range of unique lodging choices supported by luxurious facilities designed for romantic getaways, family vacations, weddings, reunions and corporate meetings.
The Homestead Ski Hill Stats
16 acres of skiable terrain
15 trails: 25% beginner, 55% intermediate, 20% advanced
1 terrain park
100% Snowmaking
5 lifts: 2 triple, 1 double, 1 magic carpet, 1 tow rope
Night skiing
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons for all ages and abilities
Due to Covid-19 safety policies only private and semi-private (same household) lessons will be offered to registered guests or club members only. No group lessons are available.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating, Lodging
About Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort
The only full-service, Ski-In/Ski-Out resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This family-friendly resort will create memories for many years and teach your family to enjoy skiing.
Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort Ski Hill Stats
220 acres of skiable terrain
27 trails and slopes
3 terrain parks
5 lifts: 1 triple and 2 double chairlifts, 2 surface tows
80 acres of night skiing
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private and group lessons
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding, Lodging
About Ski Brule
Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere.
Ski Brule Ski Hill Stats
150 acres of skiable terrain
17 Trails: 35% beginner, 35% intermediate, 24% advanced, 6% expert
11 Lifts (5 chairlifts, 2 t-bars, 3 rope tows, 1 paddle tow)
3 Terrain Parks
2 Terrain Trails
100% Snowmaking
Night skiing (TBD for 2020 / 2021 season)
Ski Lesson Details
** NO LESSONS FOR THE 2020/2021 SEASON. WILL RETURN IN 2021/2022. **
Private, semi-private and group lessons
Ages 4+
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging
3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625
Central Lower Michigan
About Snow Snake Ski & Golf
Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.)
Snow Snake Ski & Golf Ski Hill Stats
Best for beginner and intermediate skiers.
43 acres park includes tow ropes, a magic carpet and a chairlift, serving 10 runs.
Terrain park
Rental equipment available.
Snowmaking
Ski Lesson Details
Group, private, and semi-private lessons offered for ages 7 and above.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowshoeing
About Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Big Powderhorn Mountain is tucked away in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula. Your escape to the Northwoods begins with 17 feet of average natural snowfall, renowned grooming, family friendly specials, and a down-home staff who treats you like family. Throw in a charming Bavarian style village with complimentary shuttle service and you have the makings for an unforgettable winter getaway!
Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort Ski Hill Stats
45 Trails
622 Feet of Vertical
9 Double Chairlifts
253 Skiable Acres
3 Unique Terrain Parks
27% beginner, 40% intermediate, 31% advanced, 2% expert
Snowmaking
Ski Lesson Details
No lessons offered for 2020 / 2021 season. Check <a href="https://bigpowderhorn.net/plan-your-stay/snow-sports-school/">their website</a> for current status.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging
About Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain
Indianhead Mountain Resort & Blackjack Ski Resort have combined to offer 56 trails, 3 terrain parks, 15 lifts, 410 Skiable acres and endless variety!
Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain Ski Hill Stats
INDIANHEAD MOUNTAIN STATS
638' Vertical Drop
230 skiable acres
30 wide open runs
9 lifts and tows including a Magic Carpet
2 Terrain parks
50% expert, 33% intermediate, 17% beginner
Snow making
BLACKJACK MOUNTAIN STATS
490' Vertical Drop: 490 feet
170 skiable acres
26 trails
6 lifts: 4 doubles, 1 rope two, 1 handle tow
2 terrain parks
5% Expert Double Black Diamond Runs, 35% Advanced Black Diamond Runs, 40% intermediate, 20% beginner
Night Skiing
Ski Lesson Details
Indianhead Mountain's Totem Pole beginner area has tripled in size. Along with a new Ski Carpet 100 feet longer than the older tow it replaces, the entire beginner area has been re-contoured and shaped to provide a more spacious and user friendly area for beginners and ski school lessons.
Destination Features:
Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating, Winter Event, Lodging
About Timber Ridge Ski Area
When the temperature drops, head to the historic Timber Ridge Ski Area, Southwest Michigan’s oldest ski hill. We’re a popular destination for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and other snow sports in the Gobles, MI area.
Timber Ridge Ski Area Ski Hill Stats
44 skiable acres
16 runs: 44% beginner, 38% intermediate, 19% expert
10 lifts: 2 double, 1 triple, 1 quad, 6 rope tows
2 terrain parks
50 acres of night skiing
100% snowmaking
Ski Lesson Details
Private and group lessons for all ages
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Bittersweet Ski Resort
Bittersweet Ski Resort is a resort and recreational facility in Otsego, MI. The resort contains 350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows. The indoor lodge is where you'll find the restaurant, bar, and the full service ski shop.
To ensure you feel safe when you are visiting with us, we have certified Ski Patrol fully staffed at all times ready to help at the drop of a snowflake. If you would like to improve your skills while on the hill, we offer private, semi-private, and group lessons through our onsite ski school, where all lessons are taught by certified ski instructors.
There's always fun to be had at Bittersweet Ski Resort, whether it's a casual day on the hill, or a competitive day where we host a series of races. We also host events for skiers and snowboarders of all ages!
Come on out to Bittersweet and enjoy the snow with us!
Bittersweet Ski Resort Ski Hill Stats
350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows.
Ski Lesson Details
The Bittersweet Ski School offers private, semi-private, and group lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels. Our certified instructors will help you build your skills so you can enjoy our slopes with confidence.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons
About Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area
Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is located in the southwest Michigan near a town called Jones. We have 11 runs of varied terrain, serviced by two quad chairlifts, one triple chairlift and a separate learning area with surface tows.
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area Ski Hill Stats
225′ Vertical Feet
11 Runs, Lighted for Night Skiing
7 lifts: 2 quad chairs, 1 triple chair, 4 rope tows
Terrain Park
100% Snow Making
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons available
Valley Kids for ages 4 - 12 (skiing) and 7-12 (snowboarding)
Discover Michigan – Learn to Ski Program for age 10 and older for snowboarding and 7 and older for skiing
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort
Nestled in Groveland Township near Holly, Michigan, there's no other ski area quite like Mt. Holly. The Resort first opened its doors in December of 1956 and boasted Southeastern Michigan's first ski area to include snowmaking in its master plan.
Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort Ski Hill Stats
350 vertical feet of skiing and riding
100 skiable acres spread over 16 trails
Night skiing is also available
13 lifts (7 chairlifts and 6 surface lifts, including a high-speed chair - 1 carpet & rope on the bunny trail)
100% snowmaking coverage
30% Beginner, 50% intermediate, 20% advanced
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons available for all ages. Price does not include rentals.
Kinderspark Ski lessons for beginner skiers ages 5-10 on Saturdays in January & February
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Pine Knob
Located in Oakland County between Detroit and Flint, Pine Knob is your destination ski resort in Southeast Michigan. Whether you are a beginner or expert, family or individual, we are the place for you to enjoy the slopes this season!
Pine Knob Ski Hill Stats
80 acres of skiable terrain
17 runs: 20% beginner, 20% intermediate, 40% advanced, 20% expert
3 terrain parks
13 lifts: 6 chairlifts, 4 tow ropes, 3 wonder carpets
Groomed trails, 100% snowmaking
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
We teach alpine and telemark skiing and snowboarding for all ages and all abilities.
Private, semi-private and group lessons
Kinderspark lessons for ages 5 - 10
Moms, Pops and Tots for preschoolers and a caregiver
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail.
Mt. McSauba Recreation Area Ski Hill Stats
Serviced by four tow ropes, most of Mt. McSauba’s six runs are on the front facing the day lodge but on the backside is Tornado Alley, so named because it catches the wind blowing off Lake Michigan. At the top of the Alley, you enjoy a panorama of the lake and the frozen shoreline and then can tackle the Mt. McSauba’s longest run, a 1,100-foot-long intermediate slope with a vertical drop of 150 feet.
80 Acres of Ungroomed Trails
Ski Lesson Details
Group lessons are for ages 4 - 17 years. Private lessons are available for younger children.
Ski and Snowboard lessons are offered in small groups for the ultimate learning experience. Two sessions run one lesson per week for four weeks, and includes 2 day passes for practicing the skills learned.
Rentals available
Destination Features:
Sledding, Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating
21) Petoskey Winter Sports Park
1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770
Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan
About Petoskey Winter Sports Park
Seasonal park with ice rinks, sledding/skiing/snowboarding hills & a warming house with concessions.
Petoskey Winter Sports Park Ski Hill Stats
One 0.2km beginning ski and snowboard hill with one tow rope. Elevation info: 219 m - 241 m (Difference 22 m). Valley run available.
Destination Features:
Sledding, Downhill Skiing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating
About Mt. Holiday
Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location.
Mt. Holiday Ski Hill Stats
12 runs with a vertical rise of 180 ft
30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced runs
Ski Lesson Details
Our Ski and Snowboard lessons are 1.5 hours and include your lift ticket for the day. Rentals are not included. Reservations are recommended.
$50 for one person
$20 for each additional person
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons
About Hanson Hills Recreation Area
Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities.
Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!
Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses.
Hanson Hills Recreation Area Ski Hill Stats
Equipment rentals are available.
Hanson Hills has night skiing.
125 skiable acres with 11 trails.
Ski Lesson Details
Learn to Ski or Snowboard Lessons, Cross-Country Skiing Lessons.
Programs start at age 5 through adult.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding
24) Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd, St. Ignance, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula Michigan
About Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
Community sledding area just west of St. Ignace off US-2 at Cheeseman Rd.
Silver Mountain, St. Ignace Ski Hill Stats
Snowboarding and skiing *may* be available depending on snow conditions.
3 downhill runs for skiers and snowboarders
Perfect for beginners
No rentals available
Warming shack and snack bar
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing
E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938
Upper Peninsula Michigan
About Mt. Zion Rec Complex
The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too.
Mt. Zion Rec Complex Ski Hill Stats
20 acres of skiable terrain with 9 total trails.
300' vertical.
The longest run is 0.75 miles.
2 chairlifts.
25% easy, 50% intermediate, 25% difficult runs.
Average snowfall: 200 inches.
Includes a terrain park with a halfpipe.
Ski Lesson Details
Lessons and "learn to ski, learn to snowboard" programs available.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing
About Marquette Mountain Resort
Where you'll find 170 skiable acres of the Upper Peninsula's finest snow just 5 minutes from lively downtown Marquette.
Marquette Mountain Resort Ski Hill Stats
169 acres of slopes
600 ft vertical drop
25 trails
15% easy, 50% difficult, 35% very difficult
3 chair lifts, 1 surface lift
LED lighting throughout the mountain for night skiing
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Group or private lessons at levels for experienced skiiers or total newbies. For 2020, group lessons are restricted to up to four people from the same household.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Big Valley Ski and Tube
A ski and tubing destination operated by Luce County Parks in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Ice skating rink.
Open Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Check Facebook for updated conditions and open/closed status.
Big Valley Ski and Tube Ski Hill Stats
Daily: $5.00
Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Tubes
Tube Run (2 lanes)
Lighting (Stay tuned for new and special events)
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Ice Skating
28) John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837
Upper Peninsula Michigan
About John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
The Gladstone City Ski Hill is located off of M-35 on North Bluff Drive in the John & Melissa Besse Sports Park. Offering beginner and intermediate skiing, the hill also has three (3) tube runs, with a lift, and a snowboard terrain park with a 1/2 pipe. The Ski Chalet includes a concession stand that is also rented out in the off season (April through October) for wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions and other community events.
John & Melissa Besse Sports Park Ski Hill Stats
3 rope tows
1 wire rope tow
Beginner to Intermediate ski area
Concession Stand
Snowmaking with power tilled grooming
Ski Lesson Details
Ski & Snowboard lesson program
Concession Stand
Snowmaking with power tilled grooming
Destination Features:
Sledding, Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Mt. Brighton
Since 1960, Mt. Brighton Ski Area in Southeast Michigan has been an uplifting family winter destination on the Midwest snow sports scene. Skiers and riders from Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Northwest Ohio can easily access 25 trails and five lifts covering 130 acres.
Mt. Brighton Ski Hill Stats
130 acres terrain, 230 ft vertical rise, 24 trails, 5 chair lifts, 7 surface lifts,
30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced/expert
100% snowmaking
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
Private and small group lessons available
All abilities, ages 3+. Parent must attend with children ages 3 - 6.
Destination Features:
Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
About Mont Ripley
Mont Ripley welcomes all snow enthusiasts. The ski area is owned by Michigan Technological University and sits in the middle of Houghton and Hancock.
Mont Ripley Ski Hill Stats
24 Trails
440' Vertical Drop
112 Acres of Skiable Terrain
100% Night Skiing and Snowmaking
Six Different Glade Runs
Three Lifts
Powder Bowls, Beginner Hills to Expert Runs, Cruisers to Bumps, Racers to Glades
Terrain Parks with Jumps and Slides
Groomed
Rentals available
Ski Lesson Details
We offer affordable, high-quality programs and lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities. Lessons are important! We teach you safe techniques that make skiing and snowboarding more fun!
Rental equipment is included in the price of our Children's Programs!
Private and semi-private lessons, all ages and abilities.
Kids program (group lessons) for ages 5 - 8 and a different class (private lessons) for kids ages 2 - 4.
Destination Features:
Snow Tubing, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowboarding
Yes, Adults Can Learn How to Ski
I grew up in Michigan, up north in Traverse City.
Snow was a way of life that I sometimes enjoyed but mostly just tolerated. My school had an ice rink where my friends and I skated every day at lunch. We had a sledding hill too. I took my roll-up sled to school with me on the school bus. I had a pretty sweet childhood!
People assume that, because I grew up in northern Michigan, surrounded by snow, that I also grew up downhill skiing. Surprise! My parents weren’t into skiing and my friends growing up weren’t either. And, I’m afraid of heights, so I didn’t push to learn.
It wasn’t till I turned 40 that I wanted to learn how to ski.
I wanted my three kids to know how to do this Michigan thing so they would be able to go on ski trips with their friends when the time came. I wanted to be able to make these memories with my family.
It took was letting my good friend Stephanie (her family lives and breathes skiing in the winter!) know I was finally ready to tackle my fear and learn. She stepped up, patiently explaining away all of my qualms and fears and assuring me that learning to ski wasn’t scary if you put the right pieces into play.
Here’s a recap of my introduction to skiing and the Pro Tips that Stephanie shared with me along the way.
Ski Trip Pro Tips
Steph helped me realize that just because you’re skiing, you don’t have to freeze to death.
It’s amazing how good you can feel outside in Michigan in the winter if you just learn how to dress. (Sounds silly, but there really is a strategy here that you can apply to most all winter sports and activities!)
Skiing Success Starts With (Good) Planning
If you can plan a trip to Disney, you can take your family on a ski trip.
(Bonus – If you start skiing when the kids are young, most places let kids under age six ski free.) There are a few logistics to work out before you go, but once you’ve got that figured out, you’re golden.
Checklists, advance reservations, and equipment roundups will make your ski trip so much more enjoyable.
In this series of videos, follow along as I learned how to pack for our first ski trip and what to expect as we finally become a ski family.
Tip #2: Calm Nerves with a Little Education
Nervous first-time skier?
I sure was, especially when thinking about the chairlift. (I did try skiing once when I was in middle school. My experience involved no lesson and a black diamond ski run. Plus, I managed to jump/fall off of the chairlift. No wonder I didn’t want to learn how to ski after that!)
Thankfully, Steph explained why I didn’t need to be afraid of the chairlift, adding, “Your friends, if they try to get you to start on the chairlift, they’re not your friends.”
She also talked me through how I would get my kids started skiing.
A few key takeaways:
You will not start on a chairlift – there’s something called a magic carpet (kind of like a people mover) that beginners start out on.
Ski instructors will teach you how to use the chairlift.
Crystal Mountain is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski.
Take a lesson when you’re first starting out. Schedule kids for at least a half-day lesson (more on this in the video). Do not let your spouse or significant other teach you how to ski. Kids and adults usually take separate lessons.
The beginner area is filled with other people learning how to ski- they are in the same place as you and won’t make you feel rushed. All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills.
Learn the French Fry and Pizza techniques in a lesson to get the basics down.
If you’re a beginner, call one of the ski resorts in Michigan and they will walk you through getting everything you want scheduled – the websites can be confusing for new skiers.
Tip #3: Use Skiing as a Time to Connect with Your Kids
We live in Michigan. We can either to fight winter or learn to embrace it.
That’s why, for my kids’ sake, I put myself out there and learned how to ski as an adult.
Skiing is really a whole-family activity. You can all ski together, no matter each person’s ability.
You can all ride the chairlift together, ski down separate hills, and meet at the bottom for your next ride up.
Chairlift chats with your kids and teens will likely be some of the highlights of your trip to ski resorts in Michigan.
Plus, Steph promises that even “cold” people will be comfortable skiing as long as they’re properly dressed.
Watch this segment for more:
Tip #4: Use a Packing List for Your Ski Trip
Prepping for our first time skiing in Michigan made me realize that I have a lot to learn when it comes to dressing for outdoor winter fun.
Just slapping on snow pants, mittens, and hats, might be fine for school recess, but it won’t keep you or your kids warm for a long day on the ski hill.
Learning how to be warm and have fun in the snow makes winter so much more enjoyable.
Watch this segment to see what made herski essentials list and hear why everyone should wear a helmet and beginner skiers don’t need poles.
And… learn all about how her family uses cinch sacks to stay organized (this is a brilliant idea I can see working for any sport that requires lots of gear.)
Tip #5: Learn How to Dress for the Winter Weather
This section has more packing tips, plus Stephanie explains how to layer your clothing and really dress for outdoor Michigan activities.
What’s covered in this video:
-what to put in your cinch sack
-how to label your gear
-how to layer your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.)
-waterproof gloves with zipper pockets for hand warmers. (use nail polish to put your last initial on the gloves – this will help you tell the black gloves apart.)
-what kind of snow pants you’ll want for skiing
-how to best dry wet ski gloves
-a balaclava will help keep your face and neck warm – or get a neckwarmer (neck up).
Tip #6: Know What to Expect at the Ski Rental
When it’s your first time skiing in Michigan, either at a ski hill or one of the ski resorts in Michigan, you need to plan enough time into your schedule to get rental gear.
Plan on longer than you might expect for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines.
Identify yourself as a first-time skier and the rental people will give you extra assistance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help with the boots – they are awkward for first time users.
Provide (your true) height, weight, shoe size and skier experience level to get appropriate equipment.
It’s a good idea to reserve equipment ahead of time, especially if skiing in Michigan during a holiday or school break.
If you’re staying at a resort and renting ski equipment, check to see if you can get fitted for your rentals the night before you start sking. It’s a nice perk that lets you get out on the slopes earlier the next morning.
Watch this video segment to see: how ski rental works, how to put your skis together for easy carrying, and how to clip your boots into the skis.
Ski Resorts with the Best Family Deals
Many ski resorts offer deals for kids or families. Here’s what we’ve found.
Shanty Creek Resort
5780 Shanty Creek Rd, Bellaire, MI 49615
Shanty Creek is one of the few ski resorts that offers day care in case you parents want a chance to zip down the hills by yourselves for a few hours, or keep the little ones busy while you challenge the older ones to the moguls.
On Super Sundays you can get a lift ticket, equipment rental and an optional station-by-station lesson for only $39. Or you could take a day off work to sneak up for their Wednesday night deal when lift tickets are just $15.
Timber Ridge
07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055
Located near Kalamazoo, Timber Ridge Ski Area offers skiing, snowboarding & tubing. There are private and group lessons available and special programs for kids.
The Timber Tykes program is a great way to introduce your kids to skiing (ages 6 to 12) or snowboarding (ages 8 to 12) in four weekly lessons for $100. Timber Wolves is available each weekend for kids 5 to 12. It includes lessons, lifts and a lunch for $65, or $70 with equipment rentals. Registration for Timber Tykes and Timber Wolves is required beforehand.
The Saturday Kids Ski program begins in January for kids 6 to 8, and offers an introductory evening lesson for $45 (includes lift, lesson and equipment). There’s also the Junior Development team for kids 5 to 14 to learn racing and technical skills.
Got competitive kids? They’ll love the Minimax Slopestyle Competition event for kids 17 and under.
Mt. Holiday
3100 Holiday Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
It’s located on the east side of Traverse City, making it ideal if your family wants a winter getaway that includes the activities of TC, or access to a very chilly Lake Michigan.
Kids four and under and seniors over 70 can ski for free.
Caberfae Peaks
1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac, MI 49601
Caberfae Peaks has an awesome mid-week accommodation deal for families. For $69 per adult and $10 per child, you get a stay at their hotel during weekdays (which includes a fire pit and heated pool) and lift tickets for the family!
Family Fun-Day Sunday offers lift ticket, equipment and an afternoon lesson (3pm to close) for a family of three for $59. Make sure you print the coupon from their website first!
The Cabby Kids program is a full-day of fun for kids – and a full day alone for mom and dad! This $90 learn-to-ski and snowboard program includes lift tickets, equipment (helmet, too!), snacks, lunch and hot chocolate.
If you’re serious enough about getting your little one into skiing or snowboarding to splurge on purchasing equipment, Caberfae offers a complimentary season pass for anyone age 12 and under who are part of the buy-back equipment program run through Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus in Grand Rapids. Make sure to bring your equipment voucher to the ski window when you get to Caberfae!
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd. Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg offers the Mountain Minnies program for young girls (ages 3-5) that aims to get them outside and having fun – all while building friendships!
Each session is $25 and offers a unique theme, like fairy tales, science or sports. Register ahead of time.
There’s also the weekend Cannonsburg Kids program where kids 5 to 12 of all ski or snowboarding levels can up their mad dog skills, including terrain park and racing tips. Cost is $75 per day or 3 sessions for $200. Register at Cannonsburg in the Bear Creek Room.
Kids’ lessons are also available starting at $30 for group lessons.
Map of Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan
Find Skiing Near Me
