Skiing in Michigan: 32 Best Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan, Plus Pro Tips for Beginners & a Ski Trip Packing List

Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan in Winter Ski resorts in Michigan and ski hills may be smaller than the runs you’ll find out west, but for many Midwesterners, these ski places are more accessible and offer a great chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor winter fun in the Mitten State.

Whether you’re looking for ski resorts in Michigan with lodging and amenities or a single day skiing in Michigan getaway, you’ll find all of the places you can ski and snowboard in Michigan on this list.

You’ll also find tips for those of you who are thinking about getting started with skiing.

Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan

Snowboarding and downhill skiing resorts and ski hills are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a place to ski.

The Great Fireplace at Caberfae Ski Resort in Michigan

Yes, Adults Can Learn How to Ski

I grew up in Michigan, up north in Traverse City.

Snow was a way of life that I sometimes enjoyed but mostly just tolerated. My school had an ice rink where my friends and I skated every day at lunch. We had a sledding hill too. I took my roll-up sled to school with me on the school bus. I had a pretty sweet childhood!

People assume that, because I grew up in northern Michigan, surrounded by snow, that I also grew up downhill skiing. Surprise! My parents weren’t into skiing and my friends growing up weren’t either. And, I’m afraid of heights, so I didn’t push to learn.

It wasn’t till I turned 40 that I wanted to learn how to ski.

I wanted my three kids to know how to do this Michigan thing so they would be able to go on ski trips with their friends when the time came. I wanted to be able to make these memories with my family.

It took was letting my good friend Stephanie (her family lives and breathes skiing in the winter!) know I was finally ready to tackle my fear and learn. She stepped up, patiently explaining away all of my qualms and fears and assuring me that learning to ski wasn’t scary if you put the right pieces into play.

Here’s a recap of my introduction to skiing and the Pro Tips that Stephanie shared with me along the way.

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in Michigan, where I learned how to ski

Ski Trip Pro Tips

Steph helped me realize that just because you’re skiing, you don’t have to freeze to death.

It’s amazing how good you can feel outside in Michigan in the winter if you just learn how to dress. (Sounds silly, but there really is a strategy here that you can apply to most all winter sports and activities!)

Skiing Success Starts With (Good) Planning If you can plan a trip to Disney, you can take your family on a ski trip.



(Bonus – If you start skiing when the kids are young, most places let kids under age six ski free.) There are a few logistics to work out before you go, but once you’ve got that figured out, you’re golden.



Checklists, advance reservations, and equipment roundups will make your ski trip so much more enjoyable.

In this series of videos, follow along as I learned how to pack for our first ski trip and what to expect as we finally become a ski family.

Tip #2: Calm Nerves with a Little Education Nervous first-time skier?



I sure was, especially when thinking about the chairlift. (I did try skiing once when I was in middle school. My experience involved no lesson and a black diamond ski run. Plus, I managed to jump/fall off of the chairlift. No wonder I didn’t want to learn how to ski after that!)



Thankfully, Steph explained why I didn’t need to be afraid of the chairlift, adding, “Your friends, if they try to get you to start on the chairlift, they’re not your friends.”



She also talked me through how I would get my kids started skiing.



A few key takeaways:

You will not start on a chairlift – there’s something called a magic carpet (kind of like a people mover) that beginners start out on.



Ski instructors will teach you how to use the chairlift.



Crystal Mountain is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski.



Take a lesson when you’re first starting out. Schedule kids for at least a half-day lesson (more on this in the video). Do not let your spouse or significant other teach you how to ski. Kids and adults usually take separate lessons.



The beginner area is filled with other people learning how to ski- they are in the same place as you and won’t make you feel rushed. All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills.



Learn the French Fry and Pizza techniques in a lesson to get the basics down.



If you’re a beginner, call one of the ski resorts in Michigan and they will walk you through getting everything you want scheduled – the websites can be confusing for new skiers.



Tip #3: Use Skiing as a Time to Connect with Your Kids We live in Michigan. We can either to fight winter or learn to embrace it.



That’s why, for my kids’ sake, I put myself out there and learned how to ski as an adult.



Skiing is really a whole-family activity. You can all ski together, no matter each person’s ability.



You can all ride the chairlift together, ski down separate hills, and meet at the bottom for your next ride up.



Chairlift chats with your kids and teens will likely be some of the highlights of your trip to ski resorts in Michigan.



Plus, Steph promises that even “cold” people will be comfortable skiing as long as they’re properly dressed.



Watch this segment for more:

Tip #4: Use a Packing List for Your Ski Trip Prepping for our first time skiing in Michigan made me realize that I have a lot to learn when it comes to dressing for outdoor winter fun.



Just slapping on snow pants, mittens, and hats, might be fine for school recess, but it won’t keep you or your kids warm for a long day on the ski hill.



Learning how to be warm and have fun in the snow makes winter so much more enjoyable.



Watch this segment to see what made herski essentials list and hear why everyone should wear a helmet and beginner skiers don’t need poles.



And… learn all about how her family uses cinch sacks to stay organized (this is a brilliant idea I can see working for any sport that requires lots of gear.) Ski Trip Packing List – PDF Download

Printable Ski Trip Packing List

Tip #5: Learn How to Dress for the Winter Weather This section has more packing tips, plus Stephanie explains how to layer your clothing and really dress for outdoor Michigan activities.

What’s covered in this video:



-what to put in your cinch sack

-how to label your gear

-how to layer your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.)

-waterproof gloves with zipper pockets for hand warmers. (use nail polish to put your last initial on the gloves – this will help you tell the black gloves apart.)

-what kind of snow pants you’ll want for skiing

-how to best dry wet ski gloves

-a balaclava will help keep your face and neck warm – or get a neckwarmer (neck up).

Tip #6: Know What to Expect at the Ski Rental When it’s your first time skiing in Michigan, either at a ski hill or one of the ski resorts in Michigan, you need to plan enough time into your schedule to get rental gear.



Plan on longer than you might expect for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines.



Identify yourself as a first-time skier and the rental people will give you extra assistance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help with the boots – they are awkward for first time users.



Provide (your true) height, weight, shoe size and skier experience level to get appropriate equipment.



It’s a good idea to reserve equipment ahead of time, especially if skiing in Michigan during a holiday or school break.



If you’re staying at a resort and renting ski equipment, check to see if you can get fitted for your rentals the night before you start sking. It’s a nice perk that lets you get out on the slopes earlier the next morning.



Watch this video segment to see: how ski rental works, how to put your skis together for easy carrying, and how to clip your boots into the skis.

Ski Resorts with the Best Family Deals

Many ski resorts offer deals for kids or families. Here’s what we’ve found.

Shanty Creek Resort 5780 Shanty Creek Rd, Bellaire, MI 49615

Shanty Creek is one of the few ski resorts that offers day care in case you parents want a chance to zip down the hills by yourselves for a few hours, or keep the little ones busy while you challenge the older ones to the moguls.



On Super Sundays you can get a lift ticket, equipment rental and an optional station-by-station lesson for only $39. Or you could take a day off work to sneak up for their Wednesday night deal when lift tickets are just $15. Learn More

Timber Ridge 07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055 Located near Kalamazoo, Timber Ridge Ski Area offers skiing, snowboarding & tubing. There are private and group lessons available and special programs for kids.



The Timber Tykes program is a great way to introduce your kids to skiing (ages 6 to 12) or snowboarding (ages 8 to 12) in four weekly lessons for $100. Timber Wolves is available each weekend for kids 5 to 12. It includes lessons, lifts and a lunch for $65, or $70 with equipment rentals. Registration for Timber Tykes and Timber Wolves is required beforehand.



The Saturday Kids Ski program begins in January for kids 6 to 8, and offers an introductory evening lesson for $45 (includes lift, lesson and equipment). There’s also the Junior Development team for kids 5 to 14 to learn racing and technical skills.



Got competitive kids? They’ll love the Minimax Slopestyle Competition event for kids 17 and under. Learn More

Mt. Holiday 3100 Holiday Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686 It’s located on the east side of Traverse City, making it ideal if your family wants a winter getaway that includes the activities of TC, or access to a very chilly Lake Michigan.



Kids four and under and seniors over 70 can ski for free.

Learn More

Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac, MI 49601 Caberfae Peaks has an awesome mid-week accommodation deal for families. For $69 per adult and $10 per child, you get a stay at their hotel during weekdays (which includes a fire pit and heated pool) and lift tickets for the family!



Family Fun-Day Sunday offers lift ticket, equipment and an afternoon lesson (3pm to close) for a family of three for $59. Make sure you print the coupon from their website first!



The Cabby Kids program is a full-day of fun for kids – and a full day alone for mom and dad! This $90 learn-to-ski and snowboard program includes lift tickets, equipment (helmet, too!), snacks, lunch and hot chocolate.



If you’re serious enough about getting your little one into skiing or snowboarding to splurge on purchasing equipment, Caberfae offers a complimentary season pass for anyone age 12 and under who are part of the buy-back equipment program run through Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus in Grand Rapids. Make sure to bring your equipment voucher to the ski window when you get to Caberfae!

Learn More

Cannonsburg 6800 Cannonsburg Rd. Belmont, MI 49306 Cannonsburg offers the Mountain Minnies program for young girls (ages 3-5) that aims to get them outside and having fun – all while building friendships!



Each session is $25 and offers a unique theme, like fairy tales, science or sports. Register ahead of time.



There’s also the weekend Cannonsburg Kids program where kids 5 to 12 of all ski or snowboarding levels can up their mad dog skills, including terrain park and racing tips. Cost is $75 per day or 3 sessions for $200. Register at Cannonsburg in the Bear Creek Room.



Kids’ lessons are also available starting at $30 for group lessons.

Learn More

