7 Enchanting Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan

Grand Rapids Sleigh Rides
Dashing through the snow… Giddy up, let’s go… there are a number of songs going through my head as I write this article. And no wonder! There’s something magical about horses and snow and sleighs all mingled together.
That’s great news for us, as we have plenty of snow and winter ahead of us. Here are the local places offering winter sleigh rides around West Michigan. If you know of any others, please leave a comment below.
Bundle up, and enjoy!
West Michigan Sleigh Rides
Classic Carriage
Southwest corner of Pearl & Monroe, in front of PNC Bank and across from the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
171 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tour downtown Grand Rapids in a horse drawn white Vis-a-Vis carriage.
Carriage comfortably accommodates four adult passengers and features authentic Amish lap blankets, electric carriage lamps and convertible tops to cover the passenger area of the carriage.
There is also a two-person Victorian carriage available as well as a larger 8 – 10 person wagonette.
Advance reservations required, no refunds. Cash or check only.
COST: $60 per half hour – $90 per hour (driver gratuities not included, but appreciated)
Common Gentry Carriage Company
146 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(Rosa Parks Circle in front of Biggby Coffee and Kilwins Chocolate)
Create unforgettable memories on a classic winter sleigh ride.
As the horse steps along in the snow, you’ll listen to the sound of German sleigh bells ringing across the countryside, while you sit cuddled up with your loved one in our 1800’s horse drawn sleigh. Lap blankets provided.
Carriage rides downtown include an optional narrated tour of the highlights of Grand Rapids’ history.
Walk-ups are welcome or you can call to make a reservation.
Other tour options include Princess Party, Western themed events and horse drawn nostalgic town coach.
COST: $60.00 for up to 6 passengers. 1 hour tour is $90.00.
Double JJ Resort
5900 Water Road, Rothbury, MI 49452
This beautiful horse-drawn sleigh will take you on a 30 minute ride through the snowy wood and rolling acres on the resort.
Reservations should be made at least 48 hours in advance.
COST: Starting at $15
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Take a ride through a winter wonderland on a sleigh ride and then cozy up together around a warm campfire.
Access to picnic area, play area, and petting zoo is included.
Rides are approximately one hour and may be combined with a one-hour campfire, either before or after the ride.
Reservations are required. (Sleigh rides are not wheelchair accessible.)
COST: $200 per hour (up to 10 people)
Healey’s Outback Ranch
12600 Buchanan Rd., Stanwood, MI 49346
Cozy up with family and friends for a 35 minute ride through the crisp woods and warm up with some hot cocoa and a homemade treat upon return.
Up to 6 adults can enjoy the horse drawn sleigh ride.
COST: $75
Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Experience Michigan’s winter wonderland while on a horse-drawn sleigh!
Enjoy the sound of sleigh bells and a steaming cup of hot cocoa as you glide over the snow on the 80-acre farm. Private group sleigh rides available by advance reservation.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides are weather permitting. If the conditions are not suitable for the skis, it will be a horse-drawn ride on a wagon.
It is not handicap accessible and holds 10 adults comfortably.
COST: $300 for the first 10 (or fewer) people and $5 for each additional person
Wild West Ranch Sleigh Rides
1865 52 St., Fennville, MI 49408
Bundle up and have some fun with these sleigh rides.
Rides are 40 minutes long.
By appointment, weather permitting.
All rides are by reservation only. Call to book your time.
COST: $100 a couple
2 thoughts on “7 Enchanting Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan”
I don’t see any of these in an actual SLEIGH
like in the picture..red sleigh or grey at end of article.. for 2 or 4…. aren’t there any REAL OLD FASHION SLEIGHS??
Fun idea! Thank you