7 Enchanting Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan

Grand Rapids Sleigh Rides

Dashing through the snow… Giddy up, let’s go… there are a number of songs going through my head as I write this article. And no wonder! There’s something magical about horses and snow and sleighs all mingled together.

That’s great news for us, as we have plenty of snow and winter ahead of us. Here are the local places offering winter sleigh rides around West Michigan. If you know of any others, please leave a comment below.

Bundle up, and enjoy!

West Michigan Sleigh Rides

Classic Carriage Southwest corner of Pearl & Monroe, in front of PNC Bank and across from the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

171 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Tour downtown Grand Rapids in a horse drawn white Vis-a-Vis carriage.



Carriage comfortably accommodates four adult passengers and features authentic Amish lap blankets, electric carriage lamps and convertible tops to cover the passenger area of the carriage.



There is also a two-person Victorian carriage available as well as a larger 8 – 10 person wagonette.



Advance reservations required, no refunds. Cash or check only.



COST: $60 per half hour – $90 per hour (driver gratuities not included, but appreciated)

Common Gentry Carriage Company 146 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(Rosa Parks Circle in front of Biggby Coffee and Kilwins Chocolate) Create unforgettable memories on a classic winter sleigh ride.



As the horse steps along in the snow, you’ll listen to the sound of German sleigh bells ringing across the countryside, while you sit cuddled up with your loved one in our 1800’s horse drawn sleigh. Lap blankets provided.



Carriage rides downtown include an optional narrated tour of the highlights of Grand Rapids’ history.



Walk-ups are welcome or you can call to make a reservation.



Other tour options include Princess Party, Western themed events and horse drawn nostalgic town coach.



COST: $60.00 for up to 6 passengers. 1 hour tour is $90.00.

Double JJ Resort 5900 Water Road, Rothbury, MI 49452 This beautiful horse-drawn sleigh will take you on a 30 minute ride through the snowy wood and rolling acres on the resort.



Reservations should be made at least 48 hours in advance.



COST: Starting at $15

Fruit Ridge Hayrides 11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330

Take a ride through a winter wonderland on a sleigh ride and then cozy up together around a warm campfire.



Access to picnic area, play area, and petting zoo is included.



Rides are approximately one hour and may be combined with a one-hour campfire, either before or after the ride.



Reservations are required. (Sleigh rides are not wheelchair accessible.)



COST: $200 per hour (up to 10 people)

Healey’s Outback Ranch 12600 Buchanan Rd., Stanwood, MI 49346 Cozy up with family and friends for a 35 minute ride through the crisp woods and warm up with some hot cocoa and a homemade treat upon return.



Up to 6 adults can enjoy the horse drawn sleigh ride.



COST: $75

Post Family Farm 5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426 Experience Michigan’s winter wonderland while on a horse-drawn sleigh!



Enjoy the sound of sleigh bells and a steaming cup of hot cocoa as you glide over the snow on the 80-acre farm. Private group sleigh rides available by advance reservation.



Horse-drawn sleigh rides are weather permitting. If the conditions are not suitable for the skis, it will be a horse-drawn ride on a wagon.



It is not handicap accessible and holds 10 adults comfortably.



COST: $300 for the first 10 (or fewer) people and $5 for each additional person

Wild West Ranch Sleigh Rides 1865 52 St., Fennville, MI 49408 Bundle up and have some fun with these sleigh rides.



Rides are 40 minutes long.



By appointment, weather permitting.



All rides are by reservation only. Call to book your time.



COST: $100 a couple

