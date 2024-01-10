2024 Winter Activities in Michigan: Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing, Ice Skating & More

Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan

It’s a slam dunk to come up with outside things to do in summer in Michigan. Beach days, hiking, camping, boating, and the list goes on.



But what about when the sun disappears and winter chill sets in? What can we do to get outside and soak up what little vitamin D there is?

Turns out, TONS. And some of them don’t even require snow.



Read on to find our roundup of outdoor winter activities in Michigan. Hopefully some might even provide new experiences for you and your crew.