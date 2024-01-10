Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan
It’s a slam dunk to come up with outside things to do in summer in Michigan. Beach days, hiking, camping, boating, and the list goes on.
But what about when the sun disappears and winter chill sets in? What can we do to get outside and soak up what little vitamin D there is?
Turns out, TONS. And some of them don’t even require snow.
Read on to find our roundup of outdoor winter activities in Michigan. Hopefully some might even provide new experiences for you and your crew.
Snow Activities are the Best Winter Activities in Michigan
Grab some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket and snuggle up to plan your next epic adventure.
This list of winter activities in Michigan chronicles a ton of ideas to get you out of the house and enjoying winter!
MI Ski and Snowboard Spots
Learn to Ski in Michigan
Dog Sledding in Michigan
Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks
Snow Tubing in Michigan
Sledding Hills, Luge, Tobogganing
Snowshoeing in Michigan
Snowmobile Trails in Michigan
Sleigh Rides
Winter Festivals and Igloo Dining in West Michigan
If you’d rather spectate than participate, try a winter festival! Pair it with dinner in an igloo and you’ve earned the “I survived Michigan winter” badge, without ever donning snow pants.
Grand Rapids Outdoor Igloo Dining
Grand Rapids World of Winter
Kalamazoo Outdoor Igloo Dining
(image from Dog & The Bank)
Peabody Ice Climbing in Fenton
St. Joseph Ice Fest
Grand Haven Winter Fest
More Michigan Winter Fun
3 thoughts on “2024 Winter Activities in Michigan: Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing, Ice Skating & More”
This was very helpful for creating a list of things to do and ways to connect with people when everything is closed thank you Mary!
Please do not use Zion Christian School’s sledding hill anymore. We have had construction over the summer and our hill now has a brick wall with a 4 foot drop to a cement walkway at the bottom.
Wow best winter lists I’ve yet to find. Great job Mary. Thank You.