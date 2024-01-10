2024 Winter Activities in Michigan: Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing, Ice Skating & More

Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan

It’s a slam dunk to come up with outside things to do in summer in Michigan. Beach days, hiking, camping, boating, and the list goes on.

But what about when the sun disappears and winter chill sets in? What can we do to get outside and soak up what little vitamin D there is?
Turns out, TONS. And some of them don’t even require snow.

Read on to find our roundup of outdoor winter activities in Michigan. Hopefully some might even provide new experiences for you and your crew.

Snow Activities are the Best Winter Activities in Michigan

Grab some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket and snuggle up to plan your next epic adventure.

This list of winter activities in Michigan chronicles a ton of ideas to get you out of the house and enjoying winter!

Learn to Ski in Michigan

MI Ski and Snowboard Spots

Dog Sledding in Michigan

Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks

cannonsburg michigan snow tubing

Snow Tubing in Michigan

sledding hills grand rapids

Sledding Hills, Luge, Tobogganing

Snowshoeing in Michigan

Snowmobile-racing-michigan

Snowmobile Trails in Michigan

Sleigh Rides

Winter Festivals and Igloo Dining in West Michigan

If you’d rather spectate than participate, try a winter festival! Pair it with dinner in an igloo and you’ve earned the “I survived Michigan winter” badge, without ever donning snow pants.

Outdoor Igloo Dining

Grand Rapids Outdoor Igloo Dining

World-of-Winter-2023-House-of-Cards

Grand Rapids World of Winter

Kalamazoo Outdoor Igloo Dining

(image from Dog & The Bank)
Peabody Ice Climbing - Fenton - FB

Peabody Ice Climbing in Fenton

St-Josephn-Magical-Ice-Fest-alien-sculpture

St. Joseph Ice Fest

Grand Haven Winterfest cardboard sled race

Grand Haven Winter Fest

More Michigan Winter Fun

  1. Ginesa Garcia

    This was very helpful for creating a list of things to do and ways to connect with people when everything is closed thank you Mary!

  2. Zion Christian School

    Please do not use Zion Christian School’s sledding hill anymore. We have had construction over the summer and our hill now has a brick wall with a 4 foot drop to a cement walkway at the bottom.

