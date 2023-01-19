8 Best Snowmobiling Trails in Michigan, Plus Where to Get Rentals

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snowmobiling at Blue Sky Rentals



Perhaps you are unfamiliar with the Traverse City snowmobile trails, or perhaps you want to snowmobile off the trails in less congested, unmapped areas. Blue Sky Rentals, Inc. is pleased to offer guided tours in and around the Traverse City area. Guided tours can be customized to fit your needs, and rates are determined by your request. Please reserve your guided tour in advance, trail guide schedules book out early!



GUIDED TOURS ON THE BOARDMAN TRAIL SYSTEM



$150 guide fee for 4 hours, $250 guide fee for 8 hours. Guided tours for up to 5 snowmobiles. 6 or more snowmobiles a second guide will be required. Most guided tours are private tours, just you and your group.



Custom tours available. Groups larger than 5 snowmobiles require 2 guides. Second guide fee is $25 per hour. Times are estimated and will vary depending on your snowmobiling experience.



Single and double rentals available.

More About Blue Sky Rentals

Blue Sky Rentals offers Boat, Waverunners, Kayaks and more. New and Late model Recreational Rental equipment, including boats, PWC, and snowmobiles for winter. At This Destination: Snowmobiling