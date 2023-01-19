8 Best Snowmobiling Trails in Michigan, Plus Where to Get Rentals

Snowmobiling Trails and Snowmobile Rentals in Michigan
Snowmobiling is one of those winter activities that couples snowy fun with our incredible Michigan wilderness. Not only is it a blast to race around in a snowmobile, but it’s often just breathtaking.
Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are popular spots for snowmobilers, with thousands of trails crisscrossing the state.
You can check out all the Michigan snowmobile maps here.
Below we’ve listed some of the more popular trails for you to try, with many of these spots offering snowmobile rentals.
International 500 Snowmobile Race
984 W 4th Ave Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
January 29 – February 4, 2023
A big draw for snowmobile fans in Michigan is the International 500 race, touted as the toughest snowmobile race in the world.
Professional snowmobilers race at speeds over 100 mph in Sault Ste Marie, MI in this huge yearly event.
Since 1969, hundreds of thousands of diehard snowmobile and winter enthusiasts have journeyed to Sault Ste. Marie to enjoy the frozen, snowy spectacle of the I-500, and be a part of the Upper Peninsula’s most astonishing snowmobile action.
The first Saturday of February every year is when the best snowmobile racers in the world go 500 laps/500 miles in the most demanding and grueling Snowmobile Race in the world!
Snowmobiling in Michigan
Here’s where you can take that picturesque snowmobile ride on snowy trails in Michigan. The trails are endless.
1) Snowriver Mountain Resort in Wakefield
Snowmobiling at Snowriver Mountain Resort
Over 70 miles of maintained trails in the Gogebic Range Trail Authority system
Snowriver Mountain Resort's Jackson Creek Summit and Black River Basin are on Trail 2 between Bessemer and Wakefield, Michigan.
Rentals available
More About Snowriver Mountain Resort
Jackson Creek Summit & Black River Basin have combined to offer 56 trails, 3 terrain parks, 15 lifts, 410 Skiable acres and endless variety!
At This Destination: Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Ice Skating, Winter Event, Lodging
2) Ski Brule in Iron River
Snowmobiling at Ski Brule
3,000 miles in the Upper Peninsula for snowmobiling Michigan.
Direct access to the trail system of the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin is accessible from Ski Brule.
The groomed trails wind through the forests offering scenic overlooks, railroad grades, bridges, hills, lakes, cedar swamps and logging roads.
Ample trailer parking is available at Ski Brule with onsite dining, saloon and the array of activities for families.
No rentals on-site.
More About Ski Brule
Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging
3) Treetops Resort in Gaylord
Snowmobiling at Treetops Resort
You can ride in & ride out from Treetops, just 3 miles from the trail system, and we offer trailer parking, heated indoor pools, hot tubs, and multiple restaurants.
No rentals available
More About Treetops Resort
Established in 1954. Located in northern Michigan.
Treetops Resort is home to ski hills, golf courses, restaurants, a spa & salon, and numerous lodging options.
In the winter, they offer a big variety of cold-weather activities.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Winter Event, Lodging
4) Blue Sky Rentals in Traverse City
Snowmobiling at Blue Sky Rentals
Perhaps you are unfamiliar with the Traverse City snowmobile trails, or perhaps you want to snowmobile off the trails in less congested, unmapped areas. Blue Sky Rentals, Inc. is pleased to offer guided tours in and around the Traverse City area. Guided tours can be customized to fit your needs, and rates are determined by your request. Please reserve your guided tour in advance, trail guide schedules book out early!
GUIDED TOURS ON THE BOARDMAN TRAIL SYSTEM
$150 guide fee for 4 hours, $250 guide fee for 8 hours. Guided tours for up to 5 snowmobiles. 6 or more snowmobiles a second guide will be required. Most guided tours are private tours, just you and your group.
Custom tours available. Groups larger than 5 snowmobiles require 2 guides. Second guide fee is $25 per hour. Times are estimated and will vary depending on your snowmobiling experience.
Single and double rentals available.
More About Blue Sky Rentals
Blue Sky Rentals offers Boat, Waverunners, Kayaks and more. New and Late model Recreational Rental equipment, including boats, PWC, and snowmobiles for winter.
At This Destination: Snowmobiling
5) Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville
Snowmobiling at Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain is surrounded by miles of northern Michigan snowmobile trails. Snowmobilers visiting Crystal Mountain have direct access to Michigan DNR Trail 391, which leads to a groomed network of Michigan DNR Designated Snowmobile Trails.
There are no on-site snowmobile trails at Crystal Mountain.
More About Crystal Mountain
Families love Crystal Mountain Resort in Benzie County.
This 1500 acre golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI.
The skiing is good, the staff is friendly and accommodating, and the amenities consistently provide what families need to relax and have fun together.
If you’re looking for a Northern Michigan family ski vacation, Crystal Mountain should be on your list.
At This Destination: Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Ice Skating, Lodging
6) Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental in Kalkaska
Snowmobiling at Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental
Private Guided tours are available Monday – Thursday by appointment only and Group tours on weekends are based on availability.
More About Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental
Traverse City is home to cherries in the summer, but soon after fall, our groomers hit the trails ensuring enjoyable riding conditions to multiple areas around Traverse. Rent a snowmobile and see what our winter wonderland is all about!
At This Destination: Snowmobiling
7) Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire
Snowmobiling at Shanty Creek Resort
Guests of Shanty Creek Resort looking for trails of another variety are often very pleased to learn the Jordan Valley Trail System is just a few miles from Schuss Village, and from there Pure Michigan awaits.
If you don't have your own, several outfitters can hook you up including Snowblitz and Blue Sky Rentals.
More About Shanty Creek Resort
Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a large northern Michigan ski resort set on nearly 5,000 acres.
The resort is broken into three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss, and Cedar River. Each village offers lodging, dining, golf, downhill skiing, and cross-country trails.
Their mountain & village setup makes this one of the best-value ski resorts in Michigan.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Lodging
8) Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals in Baldwin
Snowmobiling at Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals
With 140″ to 180″ of annual snowfall and direct access to nearly 750 miles of groomed, connected and marked snowmobile trails, winter is a great time to visit us. You can ride your snowmobile right from your room, weather permitting.
More About Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals
Wolf Lake Motel & Resort is a Michigan lakeside resort on beautiful Wolf Lake in Lake County Michigan. We are located 7 miles north of Baldwin Michigan, in the heart of the Manistee National Forest.
At This Destination: Snowmobiling, Lodging
More Michigan Winter Fun
