48 Beautiful Event Spaces, Rental Halls & Baby Shower Venues Near Grand Rapids

Best Event Spaces & Baby Shower Venues in West Michigan
Grand Rapids has many great baby shower venues (or bridal shower or any small, special occasion).
Some of these locations are free or inexpensive and some may be more of an investment–you can pick what works for you.
Create a memorable theme by hosting at a museum or zoo. If you want to do your own designing, local parks with covered shelters are great backdrops.
And for the best food, a restaurant is a great baby shower venue. You can find top pics in this article, but your favorite restaurant may also have event space, or maybe just cater!
Event Spaces at Museums, Theaters & Zoos
Some of these event spaces are so iconic, you won’t have to do any decorating! If you’re looking for an Instagrammable baby shower venue, this is your list.
|Wealthy Theatre
1130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Offers a variety of spaces for gatherings.
|Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Picturesque location with many baby shower venues rental options.
|Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Many spaces available for rent.
|Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
You can rent the whole building at GRCM! Now that’s a memorable event.
|Grand Rapids Kroc Center
2500 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Their Fireside Hall can be split into a variety of sizes and is quite affordable.
|John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Many options available in both their Ball Room and the Bissell Tree House.
|St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Four beautiful settings to choose from for baby shower venues.
Banquet Halls & Studios for Event Spaces & Baby Shower Venues
There are a growing number of places that exist in the area just to host your event. From small groups to a large crowd, we’ve got you covered with facility rentals in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas!
|Lake Arvesta Farms
05264 Co Rd 687, South Haven, MI 49090
Host a shower in their modern silo, at the boat house, or even on an island.
With a large, versatile indoor space and a variety of outdoor settings to choose from, the possibilities are endless.
|The Goei Center & The Kindel Room
818 Butterworth SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Historic Kindel Furniture building loaded with character. Two different sized spaces means more options.
|The Cheney Place
1600 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Stylish event space with lots of fun furniture rental options. (Cute bar, but no kitchen space.)
|707
711 Washington Ave Suite B, Grand Haven, MI 49417
New event space to rent in downtown Grand Haven.
|Brush Studios
50 Louis NW, Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Downtown Grand Rapids space you can rent without having to paint.
|Celebration Cinemas
North and South locations – Grand Rapids
Conference rooms available at both north and south locations.
|Morning Ritual Coffee
637 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49504
Cute upstairs space for up to 25 people. Plus, amazing drinks (10% off) available for your guests!
|The Honeysuckle Co
3900 Costa Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Cute rental space with flexible staff, and room for 36-42 guests.
|The Mud Room
1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49525
Private Party Room for 8-16 guests available to rent for 2 hours at a time. You can pick a pottery or wood sign project to do as a group as well.
|Thought Design
10 East Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Nearly 3,000 square feet including a culinary space where the chef can even provide the fun with a culinary class during your event.
|Postma Center at Pine Rest
300 68th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(Building C, Entrance C2)
Five multi-purpose baby shower venues available, and even outdoor courtyards.
Park Shelters & Lodges Event Spaces
Spring and summer baby showers can move outdoors when the weather cooperates. Many area parks have sheltered areas you can reserve. I know that many of the Ottawa County parks near my house have lovely lodges you can rent as well.
|Kent County Parks
Mostly seasonal rentals (May – October) with seating for about 125 at each location.
|Ottawa County Parks
Beautiful lodges at many Ottawa County area parks that you can rent for your own private event, in addition to reserving covered picnic spaces.
Restaurants with Event Spaces
Restaurants are great baby shower venues! They really take all the guesswork out of planning.
Not only do you not need to clean your house–you don’t need to cook either! Many of these locations will provide catering-type dining, otherwise your party guests can order what they’d like while you just pick up the bill.
Please call the restaurants directly to ask any questions you may have to be sure it’s going to be a good fit for your shower.
|Amore Trattoria Italiana
5080 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park MI, 49321
Private room for 6 – 35 persons.
|Bar Divani
15 Ionia SW, Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Private dining option for up to 80 people.
|Bistro Bella Vita
44 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Private dining for up to 110 people.
|Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Indoor and outdoor baby shower venues spaces available on the water in Holland.
|The Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Four private dining areas available.
|Harmony Hall
401 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Warm and inviting “monster room” is full of whimisical artwork by local artist William Bouwsema. Seats 42-50.
|The Melting Pot
2090 Celebration Dr NE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Party room available for up to 30 guests.
|Pietro’s
2780 Birchcrest Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Indoor and outdoor options available.
|San Chez
38 W Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Several spaces available for you to host an event featuring their delicious food.
|Uccello’s
Caledonia, Grandville, Standale & East Beltline
Banquet rooms available at all locations.
Rental Halls in Community Spaces Like Town Halls & Libraries
These are great options if you just need an alternate location for your event.
While many require residency, some you can pay a little extra if you are not a township resident.
Many of these locations will let you bring in your own food and you’d be able to decorate a little according to a party theme. Let your creativity shine without needing to deep-clean your home with one of these baby shower venues.
|Alpine Township Community Room
5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Three halls available to residents.
|Byron Township Community Center
2120 76th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Three multi-purpose rooms available, as well as outdoor pavillions.
|Grand Rapids Public Library – Main Branch
111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Two rooms available, with capacity up to 140 guests.
|Grattan Township Community Hall
12050 Old Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Spacious community room with attached kitchen.
|Kent District Library
Various Locations
Several locations offer rooms for reservation.
|Lowell Township Hall
2910 Alden Nash, Lowell MI 49331
Seats up to 100 people, available to Lowell township residents.
|Rockford Community Cabin
220 N Monroe St, Rockford, MI 49341
Cute community cabin that seats up to 100 guests (and a nice calendar that shows when it’s available to rent.)
|Solon Township Community Room
15185 Algoma Ave NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Seats 125 guests, available to township residents.
|Walker Community Room
4243 Remembrance Rd. NW Walker, MI 49534
Two spaces available with attached kitchen areas.
Hotels with Event Spaces
While you may not think of hotels as great baby shower venues, many area hotels have conference and meeting rooms you can rent out in addition to larger banquet room areas.
You’ll be surprised at some of the options you can find at a hotel!
|Bay Point Inn
11456 Marsh Road, Shelbyville, MI 49344
Gorgeous, airy event spaces on Gun Lake for up to 300, with food options available.
|City Flats Hotel
83 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
61 E 7th St, Holland, MI 49423
Two beautiful locations for a special event.
|Holiday Inn
940 Savige St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Various meeting rooms available, right on the Grand River.
More in Grand Rapids
7 thoughts on “48 Beautiful Event Spaces, Rental Halls & Baby Shower Venues Near Grand Rapids”
The Sweet House on Fulton and Lafayette is a beautiful historic mansion in the heart of Grand Rapids that is a beautiful place for a baby shower! They have many different rooms to choose from depending on the size of your celebration! Highly recommend ❤️
I’m looking for a space to rent for about 100 people, 40th birthday party for my daughter, I will have my own food and alcohol, decorations and clean up. I can only afford about $200-250, it’s a surprise party for her. I will need time to decorate, Set Up food and clean up. Time needed for actual event is 7-8 dinner and 8-1 for party and appatizers. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated .
Don’t forget about The Rockford Studio! It’s beautiful, easy and affordable. We love it!
Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center is a fun place for baby showers and other special events! There is a kids area, kitchen, restrooms, air conditioning, a stage, and tables and chairs for up to 125 people! Small and large spaces available. A home style, country feeling fills the 12,000 square foot facility with many interesting exhibits for guests to explore before or after the special event. http://www.coopersvillefarmmuseum.org Located just minutes from Alpine Avenue…halfway between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. (exit 16 or 19 on Interstate 96) Just a mile off either exit in Downtown Coopersville near the Coopersville and Marne Railway and Coopersville Area Historical Museum.
Go to Renew Mama Studio! It is a beautiful chic boutique yoga studio with hardwood floors and big windows. The place is decorated so cute and has a plenty of room for your and your guests. Amanda the owner is so friendly. They offer TONS of services for moms in addition like prenatal yoga, prenatal massage and health coaching for moms to be. I would definitely recommend her studio for a baby shower!
How can we add Cedar Tree Birth & Wellness to this list? We are a community center in the heart of East Hills for smaller scale parties (up to 30 people) at an affordable rate. http://www.cedartreebw.com