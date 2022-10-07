15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan

Ways to Experience Horseback Riding



While there are many styles of riding and types of horses, getting started can be as easy as wearing the right clothing and picking up the phone to make a reservation.



Trail riding and riding lessons are the two most common horseback riding options.



Riding Lessons

Riding lessons are a great option for those with a passion for horses and who want to ride regularly.



Lessons are typically an hour long. Choose between private lessons, where you’re the sole rider, semi-private lessons (you plus one), or group lessons which can be 3 or more riders (the number of riders varies from barn to barn.)



You can even ride year-round in Michigan.



If that’s your goal, be sure to find a stable with an indoor arena. Plan on spending between $45 and $65 per hour, per lesson.



Trail Rides

If you are looking to take a leisurely stroll through fields and forests, trail riding is the way to go.



The stable provides the horse and the trails; you bring the desire for adventure or a meandering ride.



There is nothing more peaceful than hearing the swish of the horse’s tail as you wander through tall grasses and sun-dappled forests, seeing nature from a whole new viewpoint.



The average cost of an hour-long trail ride is $35.



Sleigh Rides

Perhaps you’d like to snuggle up and let a horse whisk you through a snow-covered forest.



That’s possible, too, if you book one of Michigan’s sleigh rides!



They’re highly dependent on the weather, but January and February tend to be promising months for this kind of horse ride.

