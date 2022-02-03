Fave West Michigan Parks and Rec Programs for Kids

Where Kids can Explore Their Interests for a Great Price
Parks and Rec programs are great places for kids to try out extracurriculars. It’s where you can learn a sport, take an art class or get CPR certification.
And did you know that you don’t have to be a resident to take a city’s Parks and Rec class? These programs are open to anyone, so if your neighboring town has the perfect class for your kid, you can sign them up!
Here are West Michigan’s top parks and rec programs.
Want even more sports and extracurriculars ideas? Check out this big directory of sports for kids.
Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids and Beyond
Community Centers, Parks and Recreation Departments, and Resource Centers offer a multitude of classes and opportunities for kids to get involved in their own community or learn from another.
|Byron Township Recreation
|Art, Babysitting, Gymnastics, Open gym for toddlers, Lacrosse, Tae Kwon Do, Ballet and Tap, Speed and Agility, Little League, Archery, Theatre Camp, and various sports camps.
|Caledonia Resource Center
|Cheerleading, Self Defense, Youth Theatre, Babysitting, Chess Club, Private music lessons, Art, Fencing, Basketball, Toddler Dance, Kids Yoga, Pound, Knitting and Crochet, and various sports camps.
|East Grand Rapids Parks & Rec
|Art, Dance, Fencing, Cheerleading, Music, Youth Yoga, Self Defense, Basketball, Lacrosse, Football, Tennis, and various sports camps.
|Forest Hills Community Enrichment
|Baking and Cooking, Self Defense, Bricks 4 Kidz, Dance, Ultimate Frisbee, Sewing, Swim, Fencing, Babysitting, and various sports camps.
|Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
|Soccer, T-Ball/Baseball, Golf, Dance, Bricks 4 Kidz, Robotics, and Swim.
|Grandville Community Education
|Babysitting, Boater Safety, Bricks 4 Kidz, Drawing/Illustration, Fencing, Karate, Robotics/Virtual Reality, Roller Skating, Self Defense, Yoga, Basketball, Cheerleading, Gymnastics, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Lacrosse, Rugby, Softball, and Running Club.
|Hudsonville Community Education
|Basketball, Cookie Decorating, Gymnastics, Ninja, Cheerleading, Rollerblading, Bricks 4 Kidz, Tae Kwon Do, Swim, and Virtual Reality.
|Jenison Community Education
|Basketball, Aquatics, Volleyball, Lacrosse, Strength and Conditioning, Cheerleading, Soccer, Tennis, and various sports camps.
|Kentwood Recreation Dept
|Swim, Cooking, Basketball, Soccer, Fencing, Breakdancing, Art, Tennis, Disc Golf, Babysitting, T-Ball, and Dance.
|Rockford Community Education
|Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Dance, Rugby, Hockey, Little League, Swim Team, Football, Yoga, Soccer, Golf, Virtual Reality, Cheerleading, Sewing, Art, Lacrosse, Fencing, Tae Kwon Do, Babysitting, Music Lessons, and Ultimate Frisbee.
|Wyoming Parks and Recreation
|Art, Dance, Sewing, Babysitting, Tae Kwon Do, Soccer, Fencing, Gymnastics, Flag Football, and Swim.
|YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
|Dance, Cooking, Gardening, Fitness, Archery, Basketball, Golf, Gymnastics/Tumbling, Martial Arts, Soccer, Sports Sampler, T-Ball, Volleyball, Baseball, Softball, Swim and various sports camps and clinics.