Volleyball Clubs, Teams & Camps for Kids Near Grand Rapids

Local Volleyball Clubs for Kids

Volleyball is super fun to watch, and even more fun to play. I played in high school and now my middle schooler has gotten into the game.

So where can kids learn and play volleyball in West Michigan?

Start with your local parks and rec department. Many of these offer volleyball programs and are a great place to learn the game. Local volleyball clubs offer camps for kids as young as kindergarten.

And if they really get into it, they can join a team at a local volleyball club. There are clubs that even offer private lessons to sharpen skills.

