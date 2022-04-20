Volleyball Clubs, Teams & Camps for Kids Near Grand Rapids

Local Volleyball Clubs for Kids
Volleyball is super fun to watch, and even more fun to play. I played in high school and now my middle schooler has gotten into the game.
So where can kids learn and play volleyball in West Michigan?
Start with your local parks and rec department. Many of these offer volleyball programs and are a great place to learn the game. Local volleyball clubs offer camps for kids as young as kindergarten.
And if they really get into it, they can join a team at a local volleyball club. There are clubs that even offer private lessons to sharpen skills.
Volleyball is one of the many sports & classes for kids around Grand Rapids.
Featured Volleyball Club for Kids in West Michigan
Michigan Volleyball Academy in Grand Rapids
MVA runs year-round volleyball camps for beginners just starting and experienced players looking to play in college.
Camp programming is broken down into Volleykids (PK – 4th), Youth Academy (4th – 6th), Middle School & High School.
MVA also offers three or six months of National, Elite, Regional and Competitive AAU club training and play, as well as volleyball clinics and private lessons.
All About Volleyball Clubs for Kids
At What Age Do Kids Start Playing Volleyball?
Unlike most other youth sports, kids can learn volleyball as late as middle school.
Because of the strength and gross motor skills needed to serve, set and hit, many kids typically don’t join a competitive volleyball team until 4th or 5th grade.
But until then, elementary kids can still learn techniques and rules through volleyball camps.
How Much Does it Cost to Play Volleyball?
Volleyball costs vary, depending on the level of commitment you choose.
Many parks and rec departments and some clubs offer volleyball for $100 or less per season. Once you get into competitive team, the cost can go from a few hundred dollars to play in an intro-level league, to thousands for elite or travel teams.
Travel teams usually involve more practices, and lots of travel, which includes hotel stays, food away from home and gas.
What Equipment is Needed to Play Volleyball?
Equipment needs for volleyball are pretty basic: kneepads, quality tennis shoes, and sports attire. Many girls choose slim fit volleyball shorts, which are a lot like bicycle shorts. They reduce interference while the athlete is running the court.
Most team fees include a team jersey or t-shirt.
Directory: Volleyball Clubs in Grand Rapids
Dead Frog Volleyball Club in South of Grand Rapids
8895 Byron Commerce Dr. SW, Byron Center MI 49315
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Far Out Volleyball Club in Grand Rapids - SE
67 68th Street SW, Grand Rapids MI 49548
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Impact Dynamic Training Volleyball Club in Grandville
3125 28th St. Ste 7, Grandville MI 49418
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Michigan Volleyball Academy in Grand Rapids
5449 28th Street Ct. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Rivertown Christian Volleyball in Grandville
6816 Bliss Ct. SW, Grandville MI 49418
• Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Saints Volleyball Club in Greater Grand Rapids
4400 Ambrose Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
The Score in Grand Rapids - NE
5301 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525
• Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
