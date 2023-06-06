Grand Rapids Soccer: 20+ Places to Find Clubs, Teams & Camps for Kids

Grand Rapids Soccer for Kids can be Found in Nearly Every Town
Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world and if you walked around most towns in West Michigan on a fall or spring weekend, it would be hard to argue.
You’ll find kids everywhere dressed in their soccer uniforms, on their way to or from a soccer game. If this sport is a fave in your house (and not just because of Ted Lasso!), find several options below to get your kids out on the soccer field.
Soccer is one of the many sports and extracurriculars for kids around West Michigan.
How Soccer for Kids Works
How Do Kids Get Started with Soccer?
Start kids in soccer with a class or summer camp. Kids can learn the fundamental skills and game rules before joining a team. Classes are offered as young as two years old.
When ready to join a team, recreational soccer is the best way to start, as all abilities are welcome. As skills progress, your child may get involved in club soccer.
When Are Grand Rapids Soccer Sign Ups?
Registration typically opens in the Spring (May) for the upcoming Fall season.
Where Can My Child Play Soccer Without Having a Lot of Experience?
Recreational soccer like AYSO invites players of all abilities and experience levels to play soccer for kids. This is a great place to start before considering club soccer.
Additional options: soccer classes or summer camps are offered to all abilities as well.
What is Club Soccer?
Club soccer is a more competitive level of soccer for kids, where players try out for team placement. The costs are higher than recreational soccer and families can expect to attend tournaments (which may require travel).
How Much Does it Cost to Play Soccer?
Recreational soccer fees average around $100 dollars for the year (Fall + Spring seasons), plus equipment costs. Club soccer families will pay more; fees can be $500 or more annually, plus equipment and travel expenses.
Many organizations offer payment plans or scholarships.
What Equipment is Needed for Soccer?
To play soccer children need soccer cleats, a soccer ball, soccer socks, and shin guards. If your child is under the age of 5, confirm whether they need soccer cleats (running shoes may be okay). The coach or league will tell you which size soccer ball to buy.
Tip: Try a consignment shop for cleats; most kids outgrow them quickly so they likely will have little wear.
If playing on a team, the uniform, socks and shorts are typically provided (this may or may not be included with your registration fees).
Where Kids Can Play Soccer in West Michigan
*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.
Soccer Buddies in Grand Rapids
"Our little one has been going for a year now and absolutely LOVES her Coach! Soccer Buddies is excellent with the kiddos and makes sure everyone is involved."
Soccer Buddies teaches soccer skills to kids in a fun, positive, and accepting environment.
NW Youth Soccer Association in Comstock Park
The mission of the volunteer-run NWYSA program is to provide an enjoyable fall and spring season soccer experience for children ages 1-15 regardless of experience, ability, or the community in which they live.
PASS F.C. in Grand Rapids
"PASS has been an incredible experience for our family. The club and coaches create a positive and supportive environment for players of all skill levels."
PASS F.C. is Grand Rapids' premier soccer club, offering juniors (beginner), select, premier and elite levels of play from ages 6-18.
Located on the north side of the city, PASS employs professional coaches with a player-first approach; committed to offering a safe, fun, and friendly atmosphere for all players.
i9 Sports - Grand Rapids in
We offer youth sports for kids ages 3 and up.
Full List of Soccer for Kids
Soccer Buddies in Grand Rapids
2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49508
• Indoor Soccer, Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer, Soccer Classes
Alliance FC in Greater Grand Rapids
Serving Grand Rapids, MI
• Indoor Soccer, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
American Youth Soccer Association (AYSO) in Greater Grand Rapids
Regions located throughout West Michigan, MI
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
AYSO United Michigan in Greater Grand Rapids
P.O. Box 161, Hudsonville MI 49426
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Cedar Area Select Soccer Association (CASSA) in Cedar Springs
204 E Muskegon St, Cedar Springs MI 49319
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Hornets Soccer Club in Jenison
1165 44th St SW, Jenison MI 49428
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
i9 Sports - Grand Rapids in
SERVING GREATER GRAND RAPIDS AREA, MI
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Lakeshore Soccer FC in Grand Haven
324 Washington Ave Ste 1, Grand Haven MI 49417
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Michigan Futbol Academy in Cascade
5449 28th Street Ct. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Indoor Soccer, Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer, Soccer Classes
Michigan Power Futbol Academy (MPFA) in Greater Grand Rapids
Serving Greater Grand Rapids, MI
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Michigan Rangers FC in Hudsonville
6894 28th Ave, Hudsonville MI 49426
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Michigan Rovers FC in Kentwood
2575 Bridgeport Ln SE, Grand Rapids MI 49508
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Midwest United FC in Kentwood
3351 36th St SE, Kentwood MI 49512
• Indoor Soccer, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
NW Youth Soccer Association in Comstock Park
3913 Leland Avenue NW, PO Box 202, Comstock Park MI 49321
• Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
PASS F.C. in Grand Rapids
4648 Hunsberger Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525
• Indoor Soccer, Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer, Soccer Classes
Rapids FC in Greater Grand Rapids
Serving Cascade, Ada, Forest Hills, East Grand Rapids and Kentwood, MI
• Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Soccer Club of Rockford (SCOR) in Rockford
57 Courtland St, Rockford MI 49341
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
United Soccer Athletes (USA) in Holland
P.O. Box 8201, Holland MI 49422
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
Vardar West in Byron Center
84th St SW, Byron Center MI 49315
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
West Michigan Galaxy in Greater Grand Rapids
Serving the West Michigan community, MI
• Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in Greater Grand Rapids
Locations Throughout Greater Grand Rapids, MI
• Soccer for Toddlers, Soccer for Kids, Youth Soccer
1 thought on “Grand Rapids Soccer: 20+ Places to Find Clubs, Teams & Camps for Kids”
Michigan Power Futbol is a newer team. They have a few openings for girls for the spring (birth years 2011-2012) and open futsal on Sundays this winter. https://www.michiganpowerfutbol.com/