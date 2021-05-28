Best Golf Lessons for Kids & Junior Golf Leagues in West Michigan

Local Junior Golf Programs & Golf Lessons for Kids
Michigan is ranked 6th in the nation for the number of golf courses.
And considering the weather prevents us from playing year round in Michigan, having that many golf courses is pretty significant!
It’s a popular sport in Michigan, with many golfers eagerly awaiting the start of the season so they can get in as many rounds as they can before the frost returns in the fall.
Junior Golf includes golf programs, golf lessons for kids, and junior golf leagues – basically, for anyone who’s 18 and under.
Read on to find places where local kids can take golf lessons, attend golf camps, or join leagues.
Best Golf Lessons for Kids in West Michigan
Maple Hill Golf in Grandville
Featured Golf Lessons
About Junior Golf Lessons at Maple Hill Golf
AGES: Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Junior Golf Lessons, First Tee Program
Maple Hill Golf Course has been offering Junior Golf for over 40 years….and they have definitely perfected their system.
Maple Hill Golf has become the #1 golf retailer in Michigan and a local favorite for customers looking to demo the latest golf equipment or enjoy a round on the 18- hole, executive length course.
Now featuring Junior Golf and Footgolf, Maple Hill Golf is the hot spot for kids learning to love golf.
Young or old, beginners or intermediate, Maple Hill Golf has a class for every kid. Lessons start for children as young as 4 and go up to 17.
2021 Bonus: Junior Golfers in the Beginner sessions and up receive a card for a free “Bucket A Day” pass to get free daily range balls ($400+ value!).
All About Junior Golf Lessons for Kids
At What Age Do Golf Lessons for Kids Start?
Kids can start learning golf as young as age four, but most kids are a little older when starting official junior golf programs.
The Junior Golf Pee Wee Program at Maple Hill Golf is a 3-day program designed for kids ages 7 and under.
Bylthefield Country Club’s junior golf program welcomes all ages, with kids 6 and under needing a parent present for instruction.
How Much Does it Cost to Learn to Golf?
Junior Golf programs can vary in length, duration, and cost. Junior Golf Fees usually include the cost of instruction and range balls.
Tournament fees are typically in addition to the Junior Golf program fees.
Instruction fees and program fees can range from $5 for a scholarship program through the First Tee up to several hundred dollars.
Golf equipment can also vary greatly in price. Currently, a set of junior clubs (with bag) from Maple Hill Golf ranges from $120-$165
What Equipment is Needed to Play Golf?
Junior golfers will need their own golf clubs and golf bag. Some pee wee programs (golf lessons for kids) provide equipment for the little kids in their programs. Check with your facility to see if this is an option.
If you do decide to purchase golf clubs, go to a reputable place that can help you find the right length club. Also, know that golf clubs are right-handed or left-handed. Be sure to get the clubs that will match your player’s handedness.
Golf shoes are not a requirement but can be helpful as your child advances in the sport. Metal cleats are no longer in use. If you do get cleated golf shoes, be sure to get the type with plastic cleats on the bottom. Beginners wearing athletic shoes will do just fine.
Golf is a sport that is played in all weather conditions unless it is hazardous to be outside (thunderstorms will result in a play delay.) Sunglasses, hats, and rain gear are commonly used by golfers. You’ll also want to send along a water bottle and snacks.
Golf gloves are another item that will help your golfers as they progress in the game. When your player advances to shooting on the golf course, they will also need a ball marker and golf tees.
You can find affordable clubs at stores and golf courses around Grand Rapids.
- Golf Galaxy – Centerpointe Mall. Retailer offering golf equipment & apparel, plus lessons, fitting & repair services.
- Play it Again Sports – 28th Street and Alpine locations. Selling new and used quality sports equipment.
- Maple Hill Golf – 5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville & 5490 S. Dangl Road, Fruitport. Huge retailer of all things golf.
What are Junior Golf Leagues Like?
Most local Junior Golf programs are held at a single golf course. If your player progresses to a higher level of play, he or she will travel between local golf courses for league play.
If your child earns a spot on a school sports team, at that time they will travel between cities to play other school teams, just like a basketball or football team would travel.
Players looking for a summer travel golf team or junior golf league play would be served well by a visit to the PGA JR League website. In these cases, players have a home golf course, practice together, and travel to other courses for competition. Registration for many of these teams close in May or early June.
First Tee Golf Lessons for Kids
The First Tee of West Michigan is a program designed to make golf accessible to kids of any background. First Tee provides more than just golf lessons for kids, though.
First Tee teaches character development using the game of golf. Values like honesty and responsibility are taught through the game, helping kids to learn how to navigate the highs and lows of the game and ultimately, life.
First Tee programs in Grand Rapids are held at six golf course locations. Any students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch at school are eligible for the $5 scholarship rate. For more information on scholarship opportunities, cost, COVID-19 precautions, and a program overview click here.
For more information about the First Tee West Michigan, call 616-208-1177 or email [email protected]
Directory: Golf Lessons for Kids in Grand Rapids
5555 Ivanrest Ave SW Grandville, MI 49418
► Junior Golf Lessons, First Tee Program
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
Kaufman Golf Course in Wyoming
4807 Clyde Park Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49509
► First Tee Program
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
► Public Invited
Cedar Chase Golf Club in Cedar Springs
7551 17 Mile Rd NE Cedar Spring, MI 49319
► First Tee Program
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
► Members Only
Quail Ridge Golf Club in Cascade
8375 36th St SE Ada, MI 49301
► Junior Golf Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
Blythefield Country Club in Belmont
5801 Northland Dr NE Belmont, MI 49306
► Junior Golf Lessons, Junior Golf League
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Members Only
The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe in Cascade
7211 48th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
► Junior Golf Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE Suite A Caledonia, MI 49316
► Junior Golf League
► Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
► Members Only
Scott Lake Country Club in Comstock Park
911 Hayes Rd NE Comstock Park, MI 49321
► Junior Golf League, First Tee Program
► Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
Saskatoon Golf Club in Alto
9038 92nd St SE Alto, MI 49302
► Junior Golf League
► Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
Railside Golf Club in Byron Center
2500 76th St SW Byron Center, MI 49315
► Junior Golf Lessons, Junior Golf League
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Members Only
Mines Golf Course in Grand Rapids - SW
330 Covell Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49534
► Junior Golf Lessons, First Tee Program
► Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Public Invited
Cascade Hills Country Club in Cascade
3725 Cascade Rd SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Junior Golf Lessons
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
► Members Only
Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell
2170 Alden Nash Ave NE Lowell, MI 49331
► Junior Golf League
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
► Public Invited