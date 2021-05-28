Best Golf Lessons for Kids & Junior Golf Leagues in West Michigan

All About Junior Golf Lessons for Kids

At What Age Do Golf Lessons for Kids Start?

Kids can start learning golf as young as age four, but most kids are a little older when starting official junior golf programs.

The Junior Golf Pee Wee Program at Maple Hill Golf is a 3-day program designed for kids ages 7 and under.

Bylthefield Country Club’s junior golf program welcomes all ages, with kids 6 and under needing a parent present for instruction.

Golf Lessons for Kids are Held Every Summer at Maple Hill Golf in Grandville, MI

How Much Does it Cost to Learn to Golf?

Junior Golf programs can vary in length, duration, and cost. Junior Golf Fees usually include the cost of instruction and range balls.

Tournament fees are typically in addition to the Junior Golf program fees.

Instruction fees and program fees can range from $5 for a scholarship program through the First Tee up to several hundred dollars.

Golf equipment can also vary greatly in price. Currently, a set of junior clubs (with bag) from Maple Hill Golf ranges from $120-$165

What Equipment is Needed to Play Golf?

Junior golfers will need their own golf clubs and golf bag. Some pee wee programs (golf lessons for kids) provide equipment for the little kids in their programs. Check with your facility to see if this is an option.

If you do decide to purchase golf clubs, go to a reputable place that can help you find the right length club. Also, know that golf clubs are right-handed or left-handed. Be sure to get the clubs that will match your player’s handedness.

Golf shoes are not a requirement but can be helpful as your child advances in the sport. Metal cleats are no longer in use. If you do get cleated golf shoes, be sure to get the type with plastic cleats on the bottom. Beginners wearing athletic shoes will do just fine.

Golf is a sport that is played in all weather conditions unless it is hazardous to be outside (thunderstorms will result in a play delay.) Sunglasses, hats, and rain gear are commonly used by golfers. You’ll also want to send along a water bottle and snacks.

Golf gloves are another item that will help your golfers as they progress in the game. When your player advances to shooting on the golf course, they will also need a ball marker and golf tees.

You can find affordable clubs at stores and golf courses around Grand Rapids.

Golf Galaxy – Centerpointe Mall. Retailer offering golf equipment & apparel, plus lessons, fitting & repair services.

– Centerpointe Mall. Retailer offering golf equipment & apparel, plus lessons, fitting & repair services. Play it Again Sports – 28th Street and Alpine locations. Selling new and used quality sports equipment.

– 28th Street and Alpine locations. Selling new and used quality sports equipment. Maple Hill Golf – 5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville & 5490 S. Dangl Road, Fruitport. Huge retailer of all things golf.

What are Junior Golf Leagues Like?

Most local Junior Golf programs are held at a single golf course. If your player progresses to a higher level of play, he or she will travel between local golf courses for league play.

If your child earns a spot on a school sports team, at that time they will travel between cities to play other school teams, just like a basketball or football team would travel.

Players looking for a summer travel golf team or junior golf league play would be served well by a visit to the PGA JR League website. In these cases, players have a home golf course, practice together, and travel to other courses for competition. Registration for many of these teams close in May or early June.