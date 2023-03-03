New* Grand Rapids Lantern Festival Comes to John Ball Zoo this Spring – 2023 Dates Announced!

New Lantern Festival in Grand Rapids for 2023!
Be transported to a realm of magic and creativity!
New things to do in the spring, like the new Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, don’t often show up on the West Michigan landscape. When they do, we notice.
This new lantern festival will be held at John Ball Zoo in the spring and promises to be like nothing our area has seen before, featuring interactive displays, fun activities, and endless enchantment.
What to Expect at the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival
Get ready for a breathtaking experience for all ages.
John Ball Zoo has teamed up with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. to bring this festival to Grand Rapids, making our city the first and only place you can see these incredible works of art in Michigan.
Chinese Lantern Festival Display by Tianyu Arts & Culture
As the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America, they were the first company to bring authentic Chinese Lantern traditions to the U.S. and Europe.
Today, they use innovative dynamic projections and ground displays to bring everything the light touches to life.
Chinese Lantern Festival ground display by Tianyu Arts & Culture
A Unique Lantern Festival for Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival will feature handcrafted Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the Zoo and tell the intersecting story of wildlife and Asian culture.
Handcrafted lanterns at a past festival
Every lantern festival is unique, with new themes, lighting techniques, and more customized for each location.
While we don’t yet know the specific attractions headed to John Ball Zoo’s lantern festival, we can get a good idea of what to expect by looking at how Tianyu has put together previous shows.
Entrance to Louisville Zoo Lantern Festival
A Look Inside the 2019 Philadelphia Festival
We expect interactive elements, too, like this interactive lantern from a past festival:
This really is an event every age group can enjoy.
Dates & Ticket Details for Grand Rapids Lantern Festival
The lantern festival runs April 19 – June 11, 2023
Wednesday to Sunday from 7 – 11 pm
at John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Timed tickets will be available in half hour increments starting at 7 pm.
Once tickets are released, you will be able to purchase them on the zoo’s website.
This post will be updated with ticket prices when available.
Photo from previous Lantern Festival
Let us know in the comments if you plan to attend this amazing new Grand Rapids event!
More Photos from Past Lantern Festivals
Central Florida Zoo lantern festival