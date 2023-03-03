New* Grand Rapids Lantern Festival Comes to John Ball Zoo this Spring – 2023 Dates Announced!

What to Expect at the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival

Get ready for a breathtaking experience for all ages.



John Ball Zoo has teamed up with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. to bring this festival to Grand Rapids, making our city the first and only place you can see these incredible works of art in Michigan.





Chinese Lantern Festival Display by Tianyu Arts & Culture



As the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America, they were the first company to bring authentic Chinese Lantern traditions to the U.S. and Europe.



Today, they use innovative dynamic projections and ground displays to bring everything the light touches to life.





Chinese Lantern Festival ground display by Tianyu Arts & Culture