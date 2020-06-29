2020 Fairs & Festivals in Michigan – Mega List – Updated for COVID-19

The 2020 Mega List of Summer Fairs & Festivals in Michigan
While the state shutdown has ended, the festival shutdowns have not. Many have canceled for 2020, while others are forging on virtually. Except for two. Can you guess which fairs are hoping to happen this year, just like in the olden days?
And even if they end up canceling, we look forward to their powerful return in 2021, along with everyone else on this list. Michiganders love their fairs and festivals!
Where to Find Fairs and Festivals Each Month This Summer
We’ve grouped the fairs and festivals by month and have marked whether a fair is canceled, virtual, or scheduled as normal.
May Festivals & Fairs
Tulip Time Festival 2020 – CANCELED
Downtown Holland
» May 1 – 8, 2021
One of the earliest flower-themed festivals in Michigan. Millions of tulips, concerts, carnivals, arts, food, fireworks, and of course, parades take over downtown Holland every May. Come for the Dutch dancing, street scrubbing and wooden shoes as Holland, MI celebrates their Dutch heritage.
Charlton Park Day 2020 – CANCELED
2545 S. Charlton Park Rd, Hastings, MI
June Fairs & Festivals in Michigan
Festival of the Arts 2020 – VIRTUAL
Downtown Grand Rapids
» June 5-6, 2020
A Grand Rapids staple, this is one of the festivals in Michigan that has been going on for a long time. With stages across the city and a street lined with Cultural food booths, Festival of the Arts is a delight for your senses. Many hands-on art experiences are also available for all ages. This year, due to COVID-19, the festival is moving online.
National Asparagus Festival – CANCELED
Oceana County
» June 12-14, 2020
The National Asparagus Festival of Oceana County, Michigan is a fun event promoting the famous local asparagus industry. The 3 day festival is held annually during the 2nd weekend in June. Some of the many events include the Taste of Asparagus (formerly known as the Food Show), Arts & Crafts Fair, Farm Tour, Kidz Zone, Joan Glover Royale Parade, Ryan Walsworth Spear-It 5K, live music and much more!
Muskegon Heights Festival – CANCELED
Rowan Park- 100 E. Broadway, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444
» June 15-20, 2020
A community celebration features games, arts & crafts, concerts and food vendors in Rowan Park!
Montcalm County Fair – CANCELED
8784 Peck Rd, Greenville, MI 48838
» June 21-27, 2020
Events offered include 4-H livestock, small animals and still exhibits on display. A carnival by Maple leaf Amusements, Grandstand events, and more!
Grand Haven Arts Festival 2020- VIRTUAL
Downtown Grand Haven
» June 27-July 6, 2020
The 59th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be virtual this year on June 27th until July 6th. The goal of the Virtual Grand Haven Art Festival is to provide the communities and visitors with a unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist websites; while upholding the community valued tradition of the Grand Haven Art Festival.
July Fairs & Festivals in Michigan
Berlin Fair – CANCELED
2008 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne, Michigan 49435
» July 6- 11, 2020
Michigan’s longest running fair- since 1855! With an emphasis on youth and agriculture, we provide the community with a financially sound fair that educates, entertains, and allows for community involvement with wholesome family atmosphere.
Lowell Riverwalk Festival – CANCELED
Downtown Lowell, MI 49331
» July 9- 11, 2020
This three-day event includes many activities for you and your family to enjoy including a community parade, crafts, food, duck raffle, concerts, fireworks and more!
Ionia Free Fair – CANCELED
317 S Dexter St, Ionia, Michigan
» July 16- 25, 2020
This is one of the festivals in Michigan that has been canceled for 2020. Normally, you’d expect carnival rides, fair food, musical acts, a monster truck showdown, 4H animals, and camping during the week-long event. Look for its return in 2021. Do check their FB page, where they are announcing Fair Food Rallies throughout the summer. Drive up and get your elephant ears…
Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival 2020 – CANCELED
Downtown Grand Haven
» July 24-August 2, 2020
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is an annual celebration of all things Coast Guard. Parades, memorials, picnics, carnival rides, fireworks, car show, craft fair and the list goes on. All events are canceled for 2020. The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration from July 30 to August 8, 2021.
Ottawa County Fair 2020 – CANCELED
1286 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, Michigan 49424
» July 27-August 1, 2020
The Ottawa County Fair brings youth, young families and adults of all ages together for agricultural education, affordable family fun and recreation within a safe and friendly environment.
August Fairs & Festivals in Michigan
Boyne City Pirate Fest – CANCELED
Boyne City, Michigan 49712
» August 6-9, 2020
The Pirate festival where you are the pirates! Dress up and be part of the fun! Real pirate street theater, kids games and workshops, a beverage tent with musical entertainment, boat parade and landing pageant, parade, costume contests, treasure hunts, and a pirate river race, reenactment of the famous and historic Great Lakes Battle of the Boyne City VS “Sadie The Goat” and her crew of profiteers (that some say never happened) to name some of the revelry!
2020 National Blueberry Festival
South Haven, Michigan 49090
» August 6-9, 2020
2020 has changed everything, but the blueberry festival rolls with the punches. This year’s festival will be a mix of fun offsite activities, special additions to existing businesses, with the hopes of a Saturday of in person events held at the Huron Street Pavilion!
Michigan Fiber Festival – VIRTUAL
150 Douglas St, Allegan, Michigan
» August 12-16, 2020
This Michigan Festival is the largest fiber festival in the state. Come out and explore the work of artisans in fiber arts competitions, workshops, and vendor booths (over 100). Activities for kids include an Antique Tractor Display, a Historic Village, and live music in the Carousel. Camping available.
Great Lakes Surf Festival 2020 – CANCELED
3510 Channel Dr, Muskegon, Michigan 49441
» August 21, 2021
A festival at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon celebrating all aspects of surfing and playing on the Great Lakes. They welcome all SUPers, Surfers, Kiteboarders, Kayakers, Windsurfers, Artists, and Yogis.
Hudsonville Fair 2020 – CANCELED
5235 Park Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» August 24-29, 2020
The Hudsonville Community Fair represents the last hurrah for young people and families before school begins the following week. Be sure to visit western Michigan’s “Biggest Little Fair in the State”!
September Fairs & Festivals
Allegan County Fair
150 Allegan Co. Fair Dr, Allegan MI 49010
» September 11 – 19, 2020
This yearly county fair regularly hosts large music acts, animal shows, Taste of the Allegan County Fair, off-road demo derby, harness horse racing, midway carnival rides & concessions, as well as a rodeo and monster truck show. A tractor pull and demolition derby are also part of the fun.
